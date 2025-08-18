The Minnesota Vikings are facing a lot of uncertainty this preseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to the team trying to get quarterback JJ McCarthy ready for his first regular season as the starter, the Vikings also have a lot of questions surrounding their wide receiver room.

Star pass catcher Justin Jefferson has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not practiced yet in the lead-up to the regular season. On the other hand, Jordan Addison is healthy but is facing a three-game suspension at the start of the regular season.

On Monday, the Vikings got a positive update on Jefferson's status. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he is ready to return to practice very soon, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is set to return to practice this week as he works his way back from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for most of camp, per HC Kevin O’Connell,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vikings fans will be relieved to hear this, as hamstring injuries can linger at times. However, it seems that Jefferson is getting close to feeling 100% healthy and should be good to go by the time the regular season gets underway barring any setbacks.

McCarthy and company will need Jefferson out there at the start of the regular season, especially with Addison sidelined for the first three weeks. Having a star receiver and a security blanket for a young quarterback can make it much easier for the offense to function, and Jefferson looks like he will be able to provide just that right from the start.

The four-time All-Pro has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his five seasons and is coming off of another elite campaign that saw him catch 103 balls for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns with Sam Darnold at quarterback. McCarthy will surely be looking his way a ton next season, so a healthy Jefferson will have a chance to eclipse those numbers this fall.