While Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese is recovering from a back injury, she reflected on her career goals in a recent interview. As the Sky head toward the end of a losing 2025 WNBA season, Reese reminded her fans what's most important to her, which isn't to break records.

For Reese, winning a championship is what drives her career amidst her second season in the WNBA, she said, per Elle's Kayla Webley Adler.

“I don’t really care about records—I just want to win a championship,” Reese said. “The two most important goals for me before the end of my career are winning a championship and playing on the Olympic team and winning a gold medal.”

During the 2024 WNBA campaign, Reese broke the single season record for most rebounds. She surpassed Sylvia Fowles' previous record of 404 rebounds in a season by 14 boards (418). A nagging back injury has plauged her 2025 campaign and the Sky's record as Chicago fell to 8-25 after a 90-59 blowout loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

The Sky trail the Connecticut Sun (6-27) by two games for the worst record in the WNBA this season. Reese hasn't played since July 29. However, she joined her team for practice on Monday, signaling a potential return soon. After averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in her rookie season, Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 23 games this season.

Angel Reese feels the love from Sky fans at Chicago event

Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese celebrated the release of her signature sneaker, she supplied over 2,000 Chicago students with backpacks filled with school supplies amidst a back-to-school event. As part of her Angel C. Reese Foundation, Reese thanked fans for showing out to the event.

Reese addressed the Sky fans that showed up for the community event on her social media.

“Westside of Chicago showed lovedddd today,” Reese posted on social media.

a true Angel 🪽 Angel’s Back-to-School Bash at Intentional Sports was a success! she gave over 2000 backpacks filled with school supplies to the community, on Chicago’s West Side ✏️📓@Reese10Angel | @AngelCReeseOrg | #skytown pic.twitter.com/DM5dKG7QJC — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 16, 2025

Helping students out with her foundation is something Reese has done since she was in college, when she founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation. The foundation focuses on empowering girls and underprivileged groups through sports, education, and financial literacy.

The Angel C. Reese Foundation has partnered with organizations like Reebok to provide support to youth impacted by events such as the California fires, donating shoes and apparel to young athletes affected by the fires. The foundation also partnered with Cash App to unveil a community basketball court in Chicago while participating in a financial literacy campaign.