The St. Louis Cardinals are not expected to have a standout season in 2025, but that does not mean there are not bright spots for the club. 24-year-old outfielder Victor Scott II has been making the most of his opportunity to show out at spring training.

Scott has impressed Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol with his play this spring.

“We’re seeing a different player right now than we saw last spring,” Marmol said via MLB.com. “He had a good spring last year, so don't get me wrong. Like, we were impressed with what he did [in 2024], but this is something I think he can hold a lot better than before. The consistency is there.”

Scott has been moved back to his natural position of center field, increasing his level of confidence.

“I’m really confident, and the rhythm is there,” said Scott. “A lot of the work that I’ve been putting in is coming around. Me and Brownie are having conversations every day about getting that athleticism out of me, and it’s starting to show and become a cool-looking product.”

With uncertainty surrounding Cardinals stars such as Nolan Arenado, Scott's eagerness to have a breakout season is refreshing for fans of the team.

Cardinals legend praises Nolan Arenado

With the direction of the St. Louis Cardinals not looking overly bright, third baseman Nolan Arenado could be looking for a way out. Despite this, legendary Cardinals third baseman Mike Schmidt thinks highly of Arenado.

“I have the utmost respect for him (Arenado),” said Schmidt via The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Nolan, I think he’s fantastic. I think he’s kind of the heir apparent at this point to George Brett and Brooks Robinson and myself when you talk about who the best ever was at third base.

“I oftentimes talk about Nolan Arenado and his defense, for sure. My opinion, and he’s got several more years to prove it, but I think at this point in time, he’s probably the greatest defensive third baseman. He’s on the way with many Gold Gloves so far.”

Schmidt believes Arenado deserves more credit than he gets.

“And, you know, 100-RBIs-a-year guy, 35 home runs,” Schmidt said. “He should have won a couple of MVPs at this point and has not. I know there’s some talk about him going to another team. I hope that all works out for him and the Cardinals.”