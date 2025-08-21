Tennessee State University has announced plans for its new $50 million, 70,000-square-foot engineering building. According to a news release issued on August 18, the project will create an interdisciplinary complex that will integrate the university's engineering and applied and industrial technology departments. On August 15, the State Building Commission approved the project's plans.

“The $50 million facility will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and cutting-edge research, while reflecting TSU’s commitment to sustainability, workforce development, and leadership among university engineering programs,” the release stated.

Later this year, construction is scheduled to start, with completion anticipated in the summer of 2027. Classrooms, computer labs, and research and teaching labs will all be part of the complex. Students will get practical instruction in a range of topics, including energy solutions and drone technology, in the teaching laboratories. Lin Li, dean of TSU College of Engineering, praised the project as a “substantial investment” in the program's ongoing expansion.

“This facility will provide a world-class space that enhances interdisciplinary collaboration across six undergraduate programs, three master’s programs, and one Ph.D. program,” Li said in the release. “It will also host innovative engineering activities that directly benefit the Metro Nashville area and Middle Tennessee.”

For the project, Tennessee State’s Planning, Design, and Construction team is working with the architectural firms Bauer Askew Architecture and Melvin Gill & Associates. According to Dwayne Tucker, president of Tennessee State, the initiative demonstrates the university's dedication to being a “future-ready” school as the need for engineers in the industry increases.

“This building represents an opportunity for innovation and leadership,” Tucker said in the release. “Tennessee State University is preparing the next generation of engineers who will shape our state and our nation. This investment ensures that our students have access to the tools, spaces, and experiences necessary to compete globally.”

This announcement comes just two months after the university secured a $96 million agreement with the state government that will allow Tennessee State to access $96 million over three years to support its operations.