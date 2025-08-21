Maybe Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is finally getting his due. But a recent injury raised some concerns. However, John Harbaugh provided an update on Jackson after his practice absence, according to a post on X by the team.

“He got his foot stepped on… There’s no damage.” Coach Harbaugh provides a status update on Lamar Jackson”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson avoided significant injury

Harbaugh said the team used a quick X-ray, which came back clean.

“I’m sure it’s a little sore today, so we just kept him in,” Harbaugh said. “He’s fine. He’s gonna be good.”

Jackson has been a durable player in recent seasons. He hasn’t missed a game with an injury since the 2022 season. His teammate, receiver Tylan Wallace, said he didn’t notice Jackson had walked off the field, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I was thinking like, ‘Oh, he's probably just resting his arm or something like that,’ ” Wallace said. “Obviously, we'll keep him in our prayers and hope he's doing great. I’m sure — knowing Lamar being Lamar — he'll be back before we know it.”

The good news for Jackson is that the Ravens have gotten their offensive line in order. Harbaugh said the only question now is how many linemen the team will keep, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I'd say we've got the five, then what's the nine if we keep nine?” Harbaugh said. “Do we keep 10? It's hard to do, but we have 10 worthy guys for sure. Then the practice guys are all kind of up in the air right now.”

Baltimore's starting line has Ronnie Stanley at left tackle and Andrew Vorhees beside him. Tyler Lindbaum is the center. Roger Rosengarten starts at right tackle with Daniel Faalele beside him. Second-team backups are Joseph Noteboom, Ben Cleveland, Nick Samac, and Darrian Dalcourt.

As for Jackson, he took criticism recently for re-tweeting conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who had posted, “It’s all about Jesus.” Jackson often posts Christian-themed items, including this one from Aug. 19.

