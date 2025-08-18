Maybe it’s a shock to think the Washington Commanders could trade Brian Robinson Jr., especially after the running back received so much praise from OC Kliff Kingsbury. However, the word is out, and here are the four best destinations for Robinson amid the Commanders trade rumors.

First, let’s be real about Robinson. In three seasons, he hasn't shown anything spectacular. He gained 797, 733, and 799 yards in those years. He scored 2, 5, and 8 touchdowns. Robinson has looked like a plodder, a guy who can get some tough yards, but he has almost zero breakaway ability. His longest runs were 24 and 29 yards in his first two years, and 40 last year. But he’s a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust guy.

So, it shouldn’t be shocking that the Commanders could trade him. That’s especially true with the emergence of rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who could be primed for a bigger role than anyone imagined when the Commanders plucked him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

So here are the possible destinations:

San Francisco 49ers

Robinson would be a great fit behind Christian McCaffrey, and he’s the type of running back Kyle Shanahan would enjoy having.

What’s odd is Robinson is also the type of back Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury said he enjoys having, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“Kliff Kingsbury on Brian Robinson: He's a guy that when you put the pads on and you really practice full speed, is when he really shows up. I thought he had his best practice against New England when we did the competition versus them before the game.”

Kingsbury has been singing Robinson’s praises throughout the preseason, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He's been really focused,” Kingsbury said. “The biggest thing that came out of last year, I think, was that any of the guys that we asked to go in and play played at a really high level. B-Rob's a guy who has played an incredibly high level. I thought early in the year, when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be. And the focus this offseason has been great. He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level.”

Of course, the 49ers have a great back in McCaffrey. But depth is welcome in the NFL. And the 49ers are already having injury worries with Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, and Patrick Taylor Jr. all holding the dreaded questionable tag.

Robinson’s size and power would be the perfect complement to McCaffrey. And with Commanders general manager Adam Peters’ connections with the 49ers, he might be able to work out a deal that satisfies both teams. Thus, the 49ers are the prime landing spot.

Another possible landing spot, at least according to some outlets, is Dallas. However, the Commanders aren’t going to make a trade that possibly strengthens the Cowboys at their weakest position. Forget that possibility.

Houston Texans

With Joe Mixon dealing with an injury, the Texans may make a deal for Robinson. They have Nick Chubb in the second-team spot, but there are many questions about whether he could deliver as a full-time guy after all of his injuries. Behind Chubb is Dameon Pierce, who has proven he’s not the best option for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Houston can’t afford to pluck around without backfield strength if they want to win games early in the season. And Robinson might give them the bridge back to a healthy Mixon, who wouldn’t have to rush back and risk re-injury.

Kansas City Chiefs

It’s not a pretty sight in the Chiefs’ backfield. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt averaged 3.7 and 3.6 yards per carry, respectively, last season. A team with the expectations of the Chiefs needs better than that.

And even though the Commanders haven’t been high on Robinson, he did average 4.3 yards per carry in 2024. So that’s much better than Pacheco and Hunt. Robinson would amount to an insurance policy, too. If Pacheco doesn’t regain his tough running and burst from the previous leg injury, Robinson could be the guy to produce well in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a potentially strong backfield with Najee Harris leading the way and rookie Omarion Hampton as the backup. But remember that Jim Harbaugh loves a tough running style. Robinson would be a perfect fit for what Harbaugh loves to have in the backfield.

And it’s not that Robinson would replace Harris or Hampton. He would provide insurance if Harris’ eye injury keeps him out longer than hoped. And he would provide a good tandem with Hampton, who doesn’t need to be thrust into a heavy role as a rookie.

Bottom line: The Commanders probably won't trade Robinson. That's because most NFL teams see what the Commanders see. He has a limited ceiling, and he's not the kind of player who makes a splash difference. He's a good secondary, but who would give up trade value for that?