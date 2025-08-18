Despite the fact that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III unleashed a bomb, he didn’t get a vote of confidence from his head coach. However, Brian Schottenheimer wants to see more, delivering a nine-word revelation about the QB ahead of the Cowboys’ preseason finale.

Schottenheimer said the Cowboys will trot Milton back onto the field, according to a post on X by Joseph Hoyt.

“Cowboys QB Joe Milton will start against the Falcons on Friday, per Brian Schottenheimer. Why? “We want to find out more about Joe Milton.”

Against the Ravens, Milton completed just 9 of 18 passes for 122 yards with a pick.

Cowboys QB Joe Milton III still on display

The good news for Milton, despite his struggles, is that the Cowboys aren’t loaded at the quarterback position. If Dak Prescott goes down, Milton is probably the best option the Cowboys have. And that’s probably why he is getting such a long look in the preseason.

Milton is trying to navigate through the issues he showed against the Ravens, according to dallascowboys.com.

“If it wasn't for the interception, I feel like it would've been a smooth C-plus,” Milton said. “But right now, I still feel like I'd give myself a D just because I've got to clean my eyes up.”

His interception seemed to be the thing that stood out in his performance against the Ravens.

“Just looking at (Jonathan) Mingo, knowing that he beat the corner, seeing the boundary safety roll down to that side, and just knowing that I had a one-on-one over there with Mingo and that corner,” Milton said. “And I just trusted Mingo. But I just got to fix my eyes and see the post safety roll in over there.”

Also, Milton took a safety when Keyon Martin tackled him.

“I didn't see him,” Milton said. “I knew my hot responsibilities; I just didn't see him. Just because there was a bunch [formation] over there and he was hiding between the tight end and the bunch, so I really just didn't see him.”

Schottenheimer said Milton needs to learn from his mistakes against the Ravens. Included in the mix, Schottenheimer said Milton should have thrown the ball away instead of taking the safety. But Schottenheimer said he’s giving Milton rope.

“You're not going to yell, you're not going to scream, you're going to just teach,” Schottenheimer said. “The thing I love about Joe is when you talk to him, he's like, ‘You're right, you're right.'”