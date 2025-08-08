The Detroit Pistons had a solid season, making the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Now, they look forward to another season and a step up. There could be several Pistons trade candidates, depending on where the team is at midseason. Additionally, it could be a popular Pistons guard who sees himself on the trading block.

Detroit has had an interesting offseason, including a Malik Beasley gambling scandal. While some will say Detroit made a mistake in letting Beasley go, it is not the biggest concern for the team. There are other things to worry about, and three other players who could become Pistons trade candidates, especially if the season goes south.

Despite making the playoffs this past season, nothing is certain in Motown. Overall, the team has a lot of talent, but question marks in certain spots. It could leave a Pistons forward or guard on the outside looking in.

Tobias Harris could be one of the Pistons' trade candidates

Tobias Harris is on an expiring contract this season. Currently, he is set to make $26.6 million this season. Although he is incredibly valuable to the team, there is a chance they could trade him.

Detroit looks to emerge as an NBA title contender this season. With the Boston Celtics dealing with a lot of change, there is a golden opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference. Harris is one of the main reasons the Pistons thrived last season, averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Then, he averaged 15.7 and 7.7 rebounds per game in the first round series with the New York Knicks.

Harris is a very valuable player on the team. Although a team in contention would not think of trading him, a team that stumbles would. If the team were to regress, then there is a good chance Harris would be one of the Pistons' trade candidates. For now, he looks to be one of the valuable players on the team, but he is not untouchable, especially on an expiring contract.

Talented Pistons guard Jaden Ivey could be sent

According to an executive with potential knowledge of the situation, Jaden Ivey is on the trading block. Amazingly, this did not seem possible just a year or two ago. But there could be other needs for the Pistons. Notably, they are very small, and it cost them against the Knicks.

Rumors recently had him going to the Mavs in a deal that could include P.J. Washington. Currently, Ivey's value is off the charts, especially after last season. Some believe the Pistons could have defeated the Knicks if Ivey had played. Unfortunately, Ivey missed the final 55 games of the season and the playoffs because of a broken fibula. Because of that, Detroit's chances of toppling the favored Knicks were hurt.

Ivey is looking for a new contract from the Pistons. What happens if they cannot pay him? Or, what happens if they refuse to give him the contract because of all the time he missed? Despite his talent, Ivey is one of the major Pistons trade candidates because the team has learned how to play without him. Caris LeVert is the backup, and Detroit could add more players down the line.

Where does Paul Reed fit in?

Paul Reed signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension this offseason. Yet, he is still possibly a Pistons trade candidate because of the depth in front og him.

Jalen Duren is the starting center in Motown, while Isaiah Stewart is the backup. Where does Reed fit in all of this? There could be a scenario where the Pistons send Reed to another team for complementary pieces. If the season goes well and Detroit wants to build depth elsewhere, it could find a package that includes Reed.

Many have high hopes for the Pistons this season, and they could take the next step in their development. However, that would ultimately mean that everyone gels, including the centers. Although a situation like that would be good for the tea, it would not be good for Reed, especially if he has to watch it all from the bench.

Reed only averaged 9.7 minutes during the regular season, while tallying 4.7 points per game.

Additionally, he averaged 10.6 minutes per game in the playoffs but only managed 2.8 points per game. Even with the contract extension, it does not seem like Reed is a top priority on the Pistons' depth chart. Thus, there is a good chance he could be on the trading block. If Reed does not perform better in the paint, then the Pistons could find a team to take him on while finding complementary pieces to get back.