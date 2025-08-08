Retired NBA guard and podcast host Lou Williams shared the similarities he sees in MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant. While Gilgeous-Alexander is often compared to Allen Iverson, another Hall of Fame guard who inspired a generation of hoopers, Williams gave his honest review of who Gilgeous-Alexander reminds him of. For Lou, SGA is closer to a Kobe-caliber player in lieu of AI.

En route to capturing his first championship, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to an NBA Finals Game 7 victory against the Indiana Pacers. However, for Williams, it's Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive approach that reminds him of the five-time champion, Bryant, he said, per Gil's Arena.

“He’s more Kobe. I know everyone is gonna fight that. I know that's something everybody gonna be like what the f*** you talking about? But, that's how Shai is, man,” Williams said. “He has that type of temperament game. As you can see, you can't speed him up. He’s gonna get to his spot. He's gonna do what he wants to do. When it's all said and done, I think that's more of his class than anything else.”

While some NBA fans won't go as far as comparing SGA to a player such as Bryant or Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James — two Hall of Fame talents who earned five and four championships, respectively — Williams sees shades of Bryant in Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Kind of taboo when you talk about hey, that's more LeBron. Nah, that's AI,” Williams added. “Like nah, that's Kobe.”

Gilgeous-Alexander credits Iverson as someone who influenced his game growing up. His dad would watch Iverson's games with him when Gilgeous-Alexander was a kid. SGA's favorite player, who Lou Williams sees in Gilgeous-Alexander's game, was Kobe, who he unfortunately never got the chance to meet as Shai was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bryant retired in 2016 and tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Allen Iverson's role in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander upbringing

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's father, Vaughn Alexander, revealed the kinds of influences Hall of Fame guards Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant played in his son's life. While Michael Jordan was his GOAT, Vaughn introduced Iverson to Gilgeous-Alexander at a young age before SGA eventually gravitated toward Bryant, per Gil's Arena.

“Jordan’s the best that ever played, Iverson’s my guy. That’s just my opinion,” Alexander said. “Everyone can have their guy. But with Shai, it’s Kobe and then Iverson for him. He doesn’t put Jordan up there.”

Perhaps Gilgeous-Alexander's offense can be described as a hybird between the two Hall of Fame scorers.