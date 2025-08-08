The Chicago Bears are supposed to look like a competent football team after a dysfunctional 2024-25 season. The Miami Dolphins are under suffocating pressure to earn their first playoff victory since before George W. Bush's inauguration.

These two embattled franchises each boast varying levels of promise entering the new campaign, but they must fight against history as well as the multitude of challenges that come from competing in the modern NFL.

Their paths converged in a joint practice on Friday, and the collective hunger was obvious. Tension filled Halas Hall, as a fracas broke out between the two squads. One of the reporters who was present for the action relayed what happened in Lake Forest, Illinois.

“Big brouhaha at Dolphins-Bears joint practice,” the Sun Sentinel's David Furones posted on X. “Started with {Bears safety} Kevin Byard and {Dolphins wide receiver}Dee Eskridge.

“Then, {Bears cornerback} Tyrique Stevenson and {Dolphins center} Aaron Brewer got into it with Stevenson's hand in Brewer's facemask. Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill (not practicing because of an oblique injury) got in there to separate guys.”

Bears are eying big change in 2025

These type of skirmishes are quite common when opposing teams square off at practice, but it is important that someone steps in before things get out of hand. Perhaps inspired by New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who came away with a bloody cheek after trying to break up a fight, McDaniel came dashing onto the field to restore order.

Both Miami and Chicago have too much on the line this year to risk injury or expend unnecessary energy. Focus is essential, even in training camp. Maybe especially in training camp.

The Dolphins had a good chance to make the playoffs if Tua Tagovailoa did not suffer another concussion, but the Bears' problems ran much deeper.

They lost seven games by one possession last season, lacking discipline on the sidelines and on the field during what was a painful stretch of football. Therefore, it is critical that new head coach Ben Johnson weeds out the team's bad habits before the regular season begins.

The indications are that Chicago fared well against Miami on Friday, suggesting that the franchise is making progress. The real tests will begin in September, but Johnson and company must build good habits right now. The Bears will get another shot at the Dolphins when the squads collide on Sunday afternoon in Soldier Field.

Although quarterback Caleb Williams and most of the team's starters will not play in the preseason matchup, fans are still expecting to see the same intensity that Chicago brought to the joint practice.