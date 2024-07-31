With the release of MTG Bloomburrow nearing, fans are eager to see which cards are included. As expected, there will be a combination of new cards and significant reprints. This guide will cover all the monocolored cards featured in the set. Here's what fans need to know.

All Monocolored Cards Coming to MTG Bloomburrow

MTG Bloomburrow focuses on the furry creatures of Magic: The Gathering, bringing in new cards and game mechanics. This list will cover all the new monocolored cards featured in the set. Here’s the complete list.

Banishing Light

Two generic, one white enchantment – Common

When Banishing Light enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Banishing Light leaves the battlefield.

Beza, the Bounding Spring

Two generic, two white legendary creature – Elemental Elk – 4/5 – Mythic Rare

When Beza, the Bounding Spring enters, create a Treasure token if an opponent controls more lands than you. You gain 4 life if an opponent has more life than you. Create two 1/1 blue Fish creature tokens if an opponent controls more creatures than you. Draw a card if an opponent has more cards in hand than you.

Brave-Kin Duo

One white creature – Rabbit Mouse – 1/1 – Common

One generic, Tap: Target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

Brightblade Stoat

One generic, one white creature – Weasel Soldier – 2/2 – Uncommon

First strike, lifelink

Builder's Talent

One generic, one white enchantment – Class – Uncommon

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Builder's Talent enters, create a 0/4 white Wall creature token with defender.

Level 2 – One white: Whenever one or more noncreature, nonland permanents you control enter, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Level 3 – Four generic, one white: When this Class becomes level 3, return target noncreature, nonland permanent from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Caretaker's Talent

Two generic, one white enchantment – Class – Rare

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever one or more tokens you control enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Level 2 – One white: When this Class becomes level 2, create a token that’s a copy of target token you control.

Level 3 – Three generic, one white: Creature tokens you control get +2/+2.

Carrot Cake

One generic, one white artifact – Food – Common

When Carrot Cake enters and when you sacrifice it, create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice Carrot Cake: You gain 3 life.

Crumb and Get It

One white instant – Common

Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If the gift was promised, that creature also gains indestructible until end of turn.

Dawn's Truce

One generic, one white instant – Rare

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

You and permanents you control gain hexproof until end of turn. If the gift was promised, permanents you control also gain indestrucible until end of turn.

Dewdrop Cure

Two generic, one white sorcery – Uncommon

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Return up to two target creature cards each with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. If the gift was promised, instead return up to three target creature cards each with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Driftgloom Coyote

Three generic, two white creature – Elemental Coyote – 3/4 – Uncommon

When Driftgloom Coyote enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until Driftgloom Coyote leaves the battlefield. If that creature had power 2 or less, put a +1/+1 counter on Driftgloom Coyote.

Essence Channeler

One generic, one white creature – Bat Cleric – 2/1 – Rare

As long as you’ve lost life this turn, Essence Channeler has flying and vigilance.

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Essence Channeler.

When Essence Channeler dies, put its counters on target creature you control.

Feather of Flight

One generic, one white enchantment -Aura – Uncommon

Flash

Enchant creature

When Feather of Flight enters, draw a card.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has flying.

Flowerfoot Swordmaster

One white creature – Mouse Soldier – 1/2 – Uncommon

Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Valiant – Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, Mice you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Harvestrite Host

Two generic, one white creature – Rabbit Citizen – 3/3 – Uncommon

Whenever Harvestrite Host or another Rabbit you control enters, target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Then draw a card if this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn.

Hop to It

Two generic, one white sorcery – Uncommon

Create three 1/1 white Rabbit creature tokens.

Intrepid Rabbit

Two generic, one white creature – Rabbit Soldier – 3/2 – Common

Offspring one generic (You may pay an additional one generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Jackdaw Savior

Two generic, one white creature – Bird Cleric – 3/1 – Rare

Flying

Whenever Jackdaw Savior or another creature you control with flying dies, return another target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Jolly Gerbils

One generic, one white creature – Hamster Citizen – 2/3 – Uncommon

Whenever you give a gift, draw a card.

Lifecreed Duo

One generic, one white creature – Rat Bird – 1/2 – Common

Flying

Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain 1 life.

Mabel's Mettle

One generic, one white instant – Uncommon

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. Up to one other target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Mouse Trapper

Two generic, one white creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/2 – Uncommon

Flash

Valiant — Whenever Mouse Trapper becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, tap target creature an opponent controls.

Nettle Guard

One generic, one white creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/1 – Common

Valiant – Whenever Nettle Guard becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, it gets +0/+2 until end of turn.

One generic, Sacrifice Nettle Guard: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

Parting Gust

Two white instant – Uncommon

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Exile target nontoken creature. If the gift wasn't promised, return that creature to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it at the beginning of the next end step.

Pileated Provisioner

Four generic, one white creature – Bird Scout – 3/4 – Common

Flying

When Pileated Provisioner enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control without flying.

Rabbit Response

Two generic, two white instant – Common

Creatures you control get +2/+1 until end of turn. If you control a Rabbit, scry 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom and the rest on top in any order.)

Repel Calamity

One generic, one white instant – Uncommon

Destroy target creature with power or toughness 4 or greater.

Salvation Swan

Three generic, one white creature – Bird Cleric – 3/3 – Rare

Flash

Flying

Whenever Salvation Swan or another Bird you control enters, exile up to one target creature you control without flying. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a flying counter on it at the beginning of the next end step.

Seasoned Warrenguard

One white creature – Rabbit Warrior – 1/2 – Uncommon

Whenever Seasoned Warrenguard attacks while you control a token, Seasoned Warrenguard gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Season Of The Burrow

Three generic, two white sorcery – Mythic Rare

Choose up to five pawprints worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

One pawprint: Create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token.

Two pawprints: Exile a target nonland permanent. Its controller draws a card.

Three pawprints: Return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield with an indestructible counter on it.

Shrike Force

Two generic, one white creature – Bird Knight – 1/3 – Uncommon

Flying, double strike, vigilance

Sonar Strike

One generic, one white instant – Common

Sonar Strike deals 4 damage to target attacking, blocking, or tapped creature. You gain 3 life if you control a Bat.

Star Charter

Three generic, one white creature – Bat cleric – 3/1 – Uncommon

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with power 3 or less from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Starfall Invocation

Three generic, two white sorcery – Rare

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Destroy all creatures. If the gift was promised, return a creature card put into your graveyard this way to the battlefield under your control.

Thistledown Players

Two generic, one white creature – Mouse Bard – 3/3 – Common

Whenever Thistledown Players attacks, untap target nonland permanent.

Valley Questcaller

One generic, one white creature – Rabbit Warrior – 2/3 – Rare

Whenever one or more other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and/or Mice you control enter, scry 1.

Other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and Mice you control get +1/+1.

Warren Elder

One generic, one white creature – Rabbit Cleric – 2/2 – Common

Three generic, one white: Creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Warren Warleader

Two generic, two white creature – Rabbit Knight – 4/4 – Mythic Rare

Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Whenever you attack, choose one –

Create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token that's tapped and attacking.

Attacking creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Wax-Wane Witness

Three generic, one white creature – Bat Cleric – 2/4 – Common

Flying, vigilance

Whenever you gain or lose life during your turn, Wax-Wane Witness gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Whiskervale Forerunner

Three generic, one white creature – Mouse Bard – 3/4 – Rare

Valiant — Whenever Whiskervale Forerunner becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with mana value 3 or less from among them. You may put it onto the battlefield if it’s your turn. If you don’t put it onto the battlefield, put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Azure Beastbinder

One generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – 1/3 – Rare

Vigilance

Azure Beastbinder can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or greater.

Whenever Azure Beastbinder attacks, up to one target artifact, creature, or planeswalker an opponent controls loses all abilities until your next turn. If it's a creature, it also has base power and toughness 2/2 until your next turn.

Bellowing Crier

One generic, one blue creature – Frog Advisor – 2/1 – Common

Glarb's court can always be found repeating his disastrous visions, even when they're unwelcome.

Calamitous Tide

Four generic, two blue sorcery – Uncommon

Return up to two target creatures to their owners' hands. Draw two cards, then discard a card.

Daring Waverider

Four generic, two blue creature – Otter Wizard – 4/4 – Uncommon

When Daring Waverider enters, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value 4 or less from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

Dazzling Denial

One generic, one blue instant – Common

Counter target spell unless its controller pays two generic. If you control a Bird, counter that spell unless its controller pays four generic instead.

Dire Downdraft

Three generic, one blue instant – Common

This spell costs 1 less to cast if it targets an attacking or tapped creature.

Target creature’s owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

Dour Port-Mage

One generic, one blue creature – Frog Wizard – 1/3 – Rare

Whenever one or more other creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, draw a card.

One generic, one blue, Tap: Return another target creature you control to its owner’s hand.

Eddymurk Crab

Five generic, two blue creature – Elemental Crab – 5/5 – Uncommon

Flash

This spell costs one generic less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Eddymurk Grab enters tapped if it's not your turn.

When Eddymurk Crab enters, tap up to two target creatures.

Eluge, the Shoreless Sea

One generic, three blue legendary creature – Elemental Fish – */* – Mythic Rare

Eluge's power and toughness are each equal to the number of Islands you control.

Whenever Eluge enters or attacks, put a flood counter on target land. It's an Island in addition to its other types for as long as it has a flood counter on it.

The first instant or sorcery spell you cast each turn costs one blue (or one generic) less to cast for each land you control with a flood counter on it.

Finch Formation

Two generic, one blue creature – Bird Scout – Common

Offspring three generic (You may pay an additional three generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Flying

When this creature enters, target creature you control gains flying until end of turn.

Gossip's Talent

One generic, one blue enchantment – Class – Uncommon

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability)

Whenever a creature you control enters, surveil 1.

Level 2 – One generic, one blue: Whenever you attack, target attacking creature with power 3 or less can't be blocked this turn.

Level 3 – Three generic, one blue: Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may exile it, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Into the Flood Maw

One blue instant – Uncommon

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Return target creature an opponent controls to its owner's hand. If the gift was promised, instead return target nonland permanent an opponent controls to its owner's hand.

Kitnap

Two generic, two blue enchantment – Aura – Rare

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they draw a card.)

Enchant creature

When Kitnap enters, tap enchanted creature. If the gift wasn’t promised, put three stun counters on it.

You control enchanted creature.

Kitsa, Otterball Elite

One generic, one blue legendary creature – Otter Wizard – 1/3 – Mythic Rare

Vigilance

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Tap: Draw a card, then discard a card.

Two generic, Tap: Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only if Kitsa's power is 3 or greater.

Knightfisher

Three generic, two blue creature – Bird Knight – 4/5 – Uncommon

Flying

Whenever another nontoken Bird you control enters, create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token.

Lightshell Duo

Three generic, one blue creature – Rat Otter – 3/4 – Common

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

When Lightshell Duo enters, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Long River Lurker

Two generic, one blue creature – Frog Scout – 2/3 – Uncommon

Ward one generic

Other Frogs you control have ward one generic.

When Long River Lurker enters, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn. Whenever that creature deals combat damage this turn, you may exile it. If you do, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Long River's Pull

Two blue instant – Uncommon

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Counter target creature spell. If the gift was promised, instead counter target spell.

Mind Spiral

Four generic, one blue sorcery – Common

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Target player draws three cards. If the gift was promised, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Mindwhisker

Two generic, one blue creature – Rat Wizard – 3/2 – Uncommon

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Threshold – As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, creatures your opponents control get -1/-0.

Mockingbird

X generic, one blue creature – Bird Bard – 1/1 – Rare

Flying

You may have Mockingbird enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield with mana value less than or equal to the amount of mana spent to cast Mockingbird, except it's a Bird in addition to its other types and it has flying.

Nightwhorl Hermit

Two generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – 1/4 – Common

Vigilance

Threshold – As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, Nightwhorl Hermit gets +1/+0 and can't be blocked.

Otterball Antics

One generic, one blue witchcraft – Uncommon

Create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess. If this spell was cast from anywhere other than your hand, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature. (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, a creature with prowess gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Flashback three generic, one blue (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Pearl of Wisdom

Two generic, one blue sorcery – Common

This spell costs one generic less to cast if you control an Otter.

Draw two cards.

Plumecreed Escort

One generic, one blue creature – Bird Scout – 2/1 – Uncommon

Flash

Flying

When Plumecreed Escort enters, target creature you control gains hexproof until end of turn.

Portent of Calamity

X generic, one blue sorcery – Rare

Reveal the top X cards of your library. For each card type, you may exile a card of that type from among them. Put the rest into your graveyard. You may cast a spell from among the exiled cards without paying its mana cost if you exiled four or more cards this way. Then put the rest of the exiled cards into your hand.

Run Away Together

One generic, one blue instant – Common

Choose two target creatures controlled by different players.

Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

Season Of Weaving

Four generic, two blue sorcery – Mythic Rare

Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

One paw: Draw a card.

Two paws: Choose an artifact or creature you control. Create a token that's a copy of it.

Three paws: Return each nonland, nontoken permanent to its owner's hand.

Shoreline Looter

One generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – 1/1 – Uncommon

Shoreline Looter can't be blocked.

Threshold – Whenever Shoreline Looter deals combat damage to a player, draw a card. Then discard a card unless seven or more cards are in your graveyard.

Shore Up

One blue instant – Common

Target creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains hexproof until end of turn. Untap it. (It can’t be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Skyskipper Duo

Four generic, one blue creature – Bird Frog – 3/3 – Common

Flying

When Skyskipper Duo enters, exile up to one other target creature you control. Return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of the next end step.

Spellgyre

Two generic, two blue instant – Uncommon

Choose one –

Counter target spell.

Surveil 2, then draw two cards. (To surveil 2, look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Splash Lasher

Three generic, one blue creature – Frog Wizard – 3/3 – Uncommon

Offspring one generic, one blue (You may pay an additional one generic, one blue as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Splash Portal

One blue witchcraft – Uncommon

Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control. If that creature is a Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat, draw a card.

Stormchaser's Talent

One blue enchantment – Class – Rare

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Stormchaser's Talent enters, create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.

Level 2 – three generic, one blue: When this Class becomes level 2, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Level 3 – five generic, one blue: Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.

Sugar Coat

Two generic, one blue enchantment – Aura – Uncommon

Flash

Enchant creature or Food

Enchanted permanent is a colorless Food artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life” and loses all other card types and abilities.

Thought Shucker

One generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – Common

Threshold — one generic, one blue: Put a +1/+1 counter on Thought Shucker and draw a card. Activate only if seven or more cards are in your graveyard and only once.

Thundertrap Trainer

One generic, one blue creature – Otter Wizard – 1/2 – Rare

Offspring four generic (You may pay an additional four generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a noncreature, nonland card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Valley Floodcaller

Two generic, one blue creature – Otter Wizard – 2/2 – Rare

Flash

You may cast noncreature spells as though they had flash.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Birds, Frogs, Otters, and Rats you control get +1/+1 until end of turn. Untap them.

Waterspout Warden

Two generic, one blue creature – Frog Solider – 3/2 – Common

Whenever Waterspout Warden attacks, if another creature entered the battlefield under your control this turn, Waterspout Warden gains flying until end of turn.

Wishing Well

Three generic, one blue artifact – Rare

Tap: Put a coin counter on Wishing Well. When you do, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value equal to the number of coin counters on Wishing Well from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead. Activate only as a sorcery.

Agate-Blade Assassin

One generic, one black creature – Lizard Assassin – 1/3 -Common

Whenever Agate-Blade Assassin attacks, defending player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Bandit's Talent

One generic, one black enchantment – Class – Uncommon

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Bandit's Talent enters, each opponent discards two cards unless they discard a nonland card.

Level 2 – One black: At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, if that player has one or fewer cards in hand, they lose 2 life.

Level 3 – Three generic, one black: At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card for each opponent who has one or fewer cards in hand.

Bonebind Orator

One generic, one black creature – Squirrel Warlock Bard – 2/2 – Common

Three generic, one black, Exile Bonebind Orator from your graveyard: Return another target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Bonecache Overseer

One black creature – Squirrel Warlock – Uncommon

Tap, Pay 1 life: Draw a card. Activate only if three or more cards left your graveyard this turn or if you’ve sacrificed a Food this turn.

Coiling Rebirth

Three generic, two black sorcery – Rare

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Then if the gift was promised and that creature isn’t legendary, create a token that’s a copy of that creature, except it’s 1/1.

Consumed by Greed

One generic, two black instant – Uncommon

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Target opponent sacrifices a creature with the greatest power among creatures they control. If the gift was promised, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Cruelclaw's Heist

Two black sorcery – Rare

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. Exile that card. If the gift was promised, you may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast it.

Daggerfang Duo

Two generic, one black creature – Rat Squirrel – 3/2 – Common

Deathtouch

When Daggerfang Duo enters, you may mill two cards. (You may put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Darkstar Augur

Two generic, one black creature – Frog Solider – 3/2 – Common

Offspring one black (You may pay an additional one black as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to its mana value.

Diresight

Two generic, one black sorcery – Common

Surveil 2, then draw two cards. You lose 2 life. (To surveil 2, look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Downwind Ambusher

Three generic, one black creature – Skunk Assassin – 4/2 – Uncommon

Flash

When Downwind Ambusher enters, choose one –

Target creature an opponent controls gets -1/-1 until end of turn.

Destroy target creature an opponent controls that was dealt damage this turn.

Early Winter

Four generic, one black instant – Common

Choose one –

Exile target creature.

Target opponent exiles an enchantment they control.

Feed the Cycle

One generic, one black instant – Uncommon

As an additional cost to cast this spell, forage or pay one black. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Destroy target creature or planeswalker.

Fell

One generic, one black sorcery – Uncommon

Destroy target creature.

Glidedive Duo

Four generic, one black creature – Bat Lizard – 3/3 – Common

Flying

When Glidedive Duo enters, each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

Hazel's Nocturne

Three generic, one black instant – Uncommon

Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

Huskburster Swarm

Seven generic, one black creature – Elemental Insect – 6/6 – Uncommon

This spell costs one generic less to cast for each creature card you own in exile and in your graveyard.

Menace, deathtouch

Iridescent Vinelasher

One black creature – Lizard Assassin – 1/2 – Rare

Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Landfall – Whenever a land you control enters, this creature deals 1 damage to target opponent.

Maha, Its Feathers Night

Three generic, two black legendary creature – Elemental Bird – 6/5 – Mythic Rare

Flying, trample

Ward: Discard a card.

Creatures your opponents control have base toughness 1.

Moonstone Harbinger

Two generic, one black creature – Rat Warrior – 1/3 – Uncommon

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever you gain or lose life during your turn, Bats you control get +1/+0 and gain deathtouch until end of turn. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Nocturnal Hunger

Two generic, one black instant – Common

Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “two generic, tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Destroy target creature. If the gift wasn't promised, you lose 2 life.

Osteomancer Adept

One generic, one black creature – Squirrel Warlock – 2/2 – Rare

Deathtouch

Tap: Until end of turn, you may cast creature spells from your graveyard by foraging in addition to paying their other costs. If you cast a spell this way, that creature enters with a finality counter on it. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food. If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Persistent Marshstalker

One generic, one black creature – Rat Berserker – 3/1 – Uncommon

Persistent Marshstalker gets +1/+0 for each other Rat you control.

Threshold — Whenever you attack with one or more Rats, if seven or more cards are in your graveyard, you may pay two generic, one black. If you do, return Persistent Marshstalker from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking.

Psychic Whorl

Two generic, one black sorcery – Uncommon

Target opponent discards two cards. Then if you control a Rat, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Ravine Raider

One black creature – Lizard Rogue – 1/1 – Common

Menace (This creature can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

One generic, one black: Ravine Raider gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Rottenmouth Viper

Five generic, one black creature – Elemental Snake – 6/6 – Mythic Rare

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice any number of nonland permanents. This spell costs one generic less to cast for each permanent sacrificed this way.

Whenever Rottenmouth Viper enters or attacks put a blight counter on it. Then for each blight counter on it, each opponent loses 4 life unless that player sacrifices a nonland permanent or discards a card.

Ruthless Negotiation

One black sorcery – Uncommon

Deathtouch

Target opponent exiles a card from their hand. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, draw a card.

Flashback four generic, one black (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Savor

One generic, one black instant – Common

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. Create a Food token. (It’s an artifact with “Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Scales of Shale

Two generic, one black instant – Common

This spell costs one generic less to cast for each Lizard you control.

Target creature gets +2/+0 and gains lifelink and indestructible until end of turn.

Scavenger's Talent

One black enchantment – Class – Rare

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever one or more creatures you control die, create a Food token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Level 2 – One generic, one black: Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, target player mills two cards.

Level 3 – Two generic, one black: At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice three other nonland permanents. If you do, return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

Season of Loss

Three generic, two black sorcery – Mythic Rare

Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

One paw: Each player sacrifices a creature.

Two paws: Draw a card for each creature you controlled that died this turn.

Three paws: Each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Sinister Monolith

Three generic, one black artifact – Uncommon

At the beginning of combat on your turn, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Tap, Pay 2 life, Sacrifice Sinister Monolith: Draw two cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

Stargaze

X generic, two black sorcery – Uncommon

Look at twice X cards from the top of your library. Put X cards from among them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You lose X life.

Starlit Soothsayer

Two generic, one black creature – Bat Cleric – 2/2 – Common

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Starscape Cleric

One generic, one black creature – Bat Cleric – 2/1 – Uncommon

Offspring two generic, one black (You may pay an additional two generic, one black as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Flying

This creature can't block

Whenever you gain life, each opponent loses 1 life.

Thornplate Intimidator

Three generic, one black creature – Rat Rogue – 4/3 – Common

Offspring three generic (You may pay an additional three generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, target opponent loses 3 life unless they sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card.

Thought-Stalker Warlock

Two generic, one black creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/2 – Uncommon

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

When Thought-Stalker Warlock enters, choose target opponent. If they lost life this turn, they reveal their hand, you choose a nonland card from it, and they discard that card. Otherwise, they discard a card.

Valley Rotcaller

One generic, one black creature – Squirrel Warlock – 1/3 – Rare

Menace

Whenever Valley Rotcaller attacks, each opponent loses X life you gain X life, where X is the number of other Squirrels, Bats, Lizards, and Rats you control.

Wick's Patrol

Four generic, two black creature – Rat Warlock – 5/3 – Common

When Wick’s Patrol enters, mill three cards. When you do, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the greatest mana value among cards in your graveyard.

Wick, the Whorled Mind

Three generic, one black legendary creature – Rat Warlock – 2/4 – Rare

Whenever Wick or another Rat you control enters, create a 1/1 black Snail creature token if you don't control a Snail. Otherwise, put a +1/+1 counter on a Snail you control.

One blue, one black, one red, Sacrifice a Snail: Wick deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to each opponent. Then draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's power.

Agate Assault

Two generic, one red sorcery – Common

Choose one –

Agate Assault deals 4 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Exile target artifact.

Alania's Pathmaker

Three generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 4/2 – Common

When Alania’s Pathmaker enters, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Artist's Talent

One generic, one red enchantment – Class – Rare

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

Level 2 – Two generic, one red: Noncreature spells you cast cost one generic less to cast.

Level 3 – Two generic, one red: If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent or permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead.

Blacksmith's Talent

One red enchantment – Class – Uncommon

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Blacksmith's Talen enters, create a colorless Equipment artifact token named Sword with “Equipped creature gets +1/+1” and equip: two generic.

Level 2 – Two generic, one red: At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach target Equipment you control to up to one target creature you control.

Level 3 – Three generic, one red: During your turn, equipped creatures have double strike and haste.

Blooming Blast

One generic, one red instant – Uncommon

Gift a Treasure (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Treasure token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.”)

Blooming Blast deals 2 damage to target creature. If the gift was promised, Blooming Blast also deals 3 damage to that creature's controller.

Brambleguard Captain

Three generic, one red creature – Mouse Soldier – 2/3 – Uncommon

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is Brambleguard Captain's power.

Brazen Collector

One generic, one red creature – Raccoon Rogue – 2/1 – Uncommon

First strike

Whenever Brazen Collector attacks, add one red. Until end of turn, you don't lose this mana as steps and phases end.

Byway Barterer

Two generic, one red creature – Raccoon Rogue – 3/3 – Rare

Menace

Whenever you expend 4, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw two cards. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Conduct Electricity

Four generic, one red instant – Common

Conduct Electricity deals 6 damage to target creature and 2 damage to up to one target creature token.

Coruscation Mage

One generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 2/2 – Uncommon

Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest

Three generic, two red legendary creature – Bird Dragon – 5/5 – Mythic Rare

Flying

Whenever Dragonhawk enters or attacks, exile the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of creatures you control with power 4 or greater. You may play those cards until your next end step. At the beginning of your next end step. Dragonhawk deals 2 damage to each opponent for each of those cards that are still exiled.

Emberheart Challenger

One generic, one red creature – Mouse Warrior – 2/2 – Rare

Haste

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Valiant – Whenever Emberheart Challenger becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

Festival of Embers

Four generic, one red enchantment – Rare

During your turn, you may cast instant and sorcery spells from your graveyard by paying 1 life in addition to their other costs.

If a card or token would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

One generic, one red: Sacrifice Festival of Embers.

Flamecache Gecko

One generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/2 – Uncommon

When Flamecache Gecko enters, if an opponent lost life this turn, add one black, one red.

One genric, one red, Discard a card: Draw a card.

Frilled Sparkshooter

Three generic, one red creature – Lizard Archer – 3/3 – Common

Menace, reach

Frilled Sparkshooter enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if an opponent lost life this turn.

Harnesser of Storms

Two generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 1/4 – Uncommon

Whenever you cast a noncreature or Otter spell, you may exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Heartfire Hero

One red creature – Mouse Soldier – 1/1 – Uncommon

Valiant – Whenever Heartfire Hero becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

When Heartfire Hero dies, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

Hearthborn Battler

Two generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/3 – Rare

Haste

Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, Hearthborn Battler deals 2 damage to target opponent.

Hired Claw

One red creature – Lizard Mercenary – 1/2 – Rare

Whenever you attack with one or more Lizards, Hired Claw deals 1 damage to target opponent.

One generic, one red: Put a +1/+1 counter on Hired Claw. Activate only if an opponent lost life this turn and only once each turn.

Hoarder's Overflow

One generic, one red enchantment – Uncommon

When Hoarder's Overflow enters and whenever you expend 4, put a stash counter on it. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

One generic, one red, Sacrifice Hoarder's Overflow: Discard your hand, then draw cards equal to the number of stash counters on Hoarder's Overflow.

Kindlespark Duo

Two generic, one red creature – Lizard Otter – 1/3 – Common

Tap: Kindlespark Duo deals 1 damage to target opponent.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, untap Kindlespark Duo.

Manifold Mouse

One generic, one red creature – Mouse Soldier – 1/2 – Rare

Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target Mouse you control gains your choice of double strike or trample until end of turn.

Might of the Meek

One red instant – Common

Target creature gains trample until end of turn. It also gets +1/+0 until end of turn if you control a Mouse.

Draw a card.

Playful Shove

One generic, one red sorcery – Uncommon

Playful Shove deals 1 damage to any target.

Draw a card.

Quaketusk Boar

Three generic, two red creature – Elemental Boar – 5/5 – Uncommon

Reach, trample, haste

Rabid Gnaw

One generic, one red instant – Uncommon

Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don’t control.

Raccoon Rallier

One generic, one red creature – Raccoon Bard – 2/2 -Common

Tap: Target creature you control gains haste until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

Reptilian Recruiter

Three generic, two red creature – Lizard Warrior – 4/2 – Uncommon

Trample

When Reptilian Recruiter enters, choose target creature. If that creature's power is 2 or less or if you control another Lizard, gain control of that creature until end of turn, untap it, and it gains haste until end of turn.

Roughshod Duo

Two generic, one red creature – Mouse Raccoon – 3/2 – Common

Trample

Whenever you expend 4, target creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains trample until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Sazacap's Brew

One generic, one red instant – Common

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Target player draws two cards. If the gift was promised, target creature you control gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Season of the Bold

Three generic, two red sorcery – Mythic rare

Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

One paw — Create a tapped Treasure token.

Two paws — Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play them.

Three paws — Until the end of your next turn, whenever you cast a spell, Season of the Bold deals 2 damage to up to one target creature.

Steampath Charger

One generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/1 – Common

Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to target player.

Stormsplitter

Three generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 1/4 – Mythic Rare

Haste

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a token that's a copy of Stormsplitter. Exile that token at the beginning of the next end step.

Sunspine Lynx

Two generic, two red creature – Elemental Cat – 5/4 – Rare

Players can't gain life.

Damage can't be prevented.

When Sunspine Lynx enters, it deals damage to each player equal to the number of nonbasic lands that player controls.

Take Out the Trash

One generic, one red instant – Common

Take Out the Trash deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If you control a Raccoon, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

Teapot Slinger

Three generic, one red creature – Raccoon Warrior – 3/4 – Uncommon

Menace

Whener you expend 4, Teapot Slinger deals 2 damage to each opponent. (You expend 4 as soon as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Valley Flamecaller

Two generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 3/3 – Rare

If a Lizard, Mouse, Otter, or Raccoon you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals that much damage plus 1 instead.

Valley Rally

Two generic, one red instant – Uncommon

Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn. If the gift was promised, target creature you control gains first strike until end of turn.

War Squeak

One red enchantment – Aura – Common

Enchant creature

When War Squeak enters, target creature an opponent controls can't block this turn.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has haste.

Whiskerquill Scribe

One generic, one red creature – Mouse Citizen – 2/2 – Common

Valiant – Whenever Whiskerquill Scribe becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

Wildfire Howl

One generic, two red sorcery – Uncommon

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Wildfire Howl deals 2 damage to each creature. If the gift was promised, instead Wildfire Howl deals 1 damage to any target and 2 damage to each creature.

Bakersbane Duo

One generic, one green creature – Squirrel Raccoon – 2/2 – Common

When Bakersbane Duo enters, create a Food token.

Whenever you expend 4, Bakersbane Duo gets +1/+1 until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Bark-Knuckle Boxer

One generic, one green creature – Raccoon Berserker – 3/2 – Uncommon

Whenever you expend 4, Bark-Knuckle Boxer gains indestructible until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Brambleguard Veteran

One generic, two green creature – Raccoon Warrior – 3/4 – Uncommon

Whenever you expend 4, Raccoons you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Bushy Bodyguard

One generic, one green creature – Squirrel Warrior – 2/1 – Uncommon

Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, you may forage. If you do, put two +1/+1 counters on it. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Cache Grab

One generic, one green instant – Common

Mill four cards. You may put a permanent card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. If you control a Squirrel or returned a Squirrel card to your hand this way, create a Food token. (To mill four cards, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard. A Food token is an artifact with “two generic, one tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Clifftop Lookout

Two generic, one green creature – Frog Scout – 1/2 – Uncommon

Reach

When Clifftop Lookout enters, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a land card. Put that card onto the battlefield tapped and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Curious Forager

Two generic, one green creature – Squirrel Druid – 3/2 – Uncommon

When Curious Forager enters, you may forage. When you do, return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Druid of the Spade

Two generic, one green creature – Rabbit Druid – 2/3 – Common

As long as you control a token, Druid of the Spade gets +2/+0 and has trample.

Fecund Greenshell

Three generic, two green creature – Elemental Turtle – 4/6 – Rare

Reach

As long as you control ten or more lands, creatures you control get +2/+2.

Whenever Fecund Greenshell or another creature you control with toughness greater than its power enters, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield tapped. Otherwise, put it into your hand.

For the Common Good

Two X generic, one green sorcery – Rare

Create X tokens that are copies of target token you control. Then tokens you control gain indestructible until your next turn. You gain 1 life for each token you control.

Galewind Moose

Four generic, two green creature – Elemental Elk – 6/6 – Uncommon

Flash

Vigilance, reach, trample

Hazardroot Herbalist

Two generic, one green creature – Rabbit Druid – 1/4 – Uncommon

Whenever you attack, target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. If that creature is a token, it also gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Heaped Harvest

Two generic, one green artifact – Food – Common

When Heaped Harvest enters and when you sacrifice it, you may search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice Heaped Harvest: You gain 3 life.

High Stride

One green instant – Common

Target creature gets +1/+3 and gains reach until end of turn. Untap it.

Hivespine Wolverine

Three generic, two green creature – Elemental Wolverine – 5/4 – Uncommon

When Hivespine Wolverine enters, choose one –

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Hivespine Wolverine fights target creature token.

Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

Honored Dreyleader

Two generic, one green creature – Squirrel Warrior – 1/1 – Uncommon

Trample

When Honored Deyleader enters, put a +1/+1 counter on it for each other Squirrel and/or Food you control.

Whenever another Squirrel or Food you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Honored Dreyleader.

Hunter's Talent

One generic, one green enchantment – Class – Uncommon

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability)

When Hunter's Talent enters, target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

Level 2 – One generic, one green: Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gets +1/+0 and gains trample until end of turn.

Level 3 – Three generic, one green: At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card.

Innkeeper's Talent

One generic, one green enchantment – Class – Rare

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Level 2 – One green: Permanents you control with counters on them have ward 1.

Level 3 – Three generic, one green: If you would put one or more counters on a permanent or player, put twice that many of each of those kinds of counters on that permanent or player instead.

Keen-Eyed Curator

Two green creature – Raccoon Scout – 3/3 – Rare

As long as there are four or more card types among cards exiled with Keen-Eyed Curator, it gets +4/+4 and has trample.

One generic: Exile target card from a graveyard.

Longstalk Brawl

One green sorcery – Common

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Choose target creature you control and target creature you don’t control. Put a +1/+1 counter on the creature you control if the gift was promised. Then those creatures fight each other.

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

Four generic, two green legendary creature – Elemental Bear – */* – Mythic Rare

Vigilance, reach

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

When Lumra enters, mill four cards. Then return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Mistbreath Elder

One green creature – Frog Warrior – 2/2 – Rare

At the beginning of your upkeep, return another creature you control to its owner's hand. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on Mistbreath Elder. Otherwise, you may return Mistbreath Elder to its owner's hand.

Overprotect

One generic, one green instant – Uncommon

Target creature you control gets +3/+3 and gains trample, hexproof, and indestructible until end of turn.

Pawpatch Formation

One generic, one green instant – Uncommon

Choose one –

Destroy target creature with flying.

Destroy target enchantment.

Draw a card. Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Pawpatch Recruit

One green creature – Rabbit Warrior – 2/1 – Rare

Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Trample

Whenever a creature you control becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control other than that creature.

Peerless Recycling

One generic, one green instant – Uncommon

Gift a card (You can promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. If the gift was promised, instead return two target permanent cards from your graveyard to your hand.

Polliwallop

Three generic, one green instant – Common

This spell costs one generic less to cast for each frog you control.

Target creature you control deals damage equal to twice its power to target creature you don't control.

Rust-Shield Rampager

Three generic, one green creature – Raccoon Warrior – 4/4 – Common

Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Scrapshooter

One generic, two green creature – Raccoon Archer – 4/4 – Rare

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they draw a card.)

Reach

When Scrapshooter enters, if the gift was promised, destroy target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls.

Season of Gathering

Four generic, two green sorcery – Mythic Rare

Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

One paw: Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control. It gains vigilance and trample until end of turn.

Two paws: Choose artifact or enchantment. Destroy all permanents of the chosen type.

Three paws: Draw cards equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.

Stickytongue Sentinel

Two generic, one green creature – Frog Warrior – 3/3 – Uncommon

Reach

When Stickytongue Sentinel enters, return up to one other target permanent you control to its owner’s hand.

Stocking the Pantry

One green enchantment – Uncommon

Whenever you put one or more +1/+1 counters on a creature you control, put a supply counter on Stocking the Pantry.

Two generic, Remove a supply counter from Stocking the Pantry: Draw a card.

Sunshower Druid

One green creature – Frog Druid – 0/2 – Common

When Sunshower Druid enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature and you gain 1 life.

Tender Wildguide

One generic, one green creature – Possum Druid – 2/2 – Rare

Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Tap: Add one mana of any color.

Tap: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Thornvault Forager

One generic, one green creature – Squirrel Ranger – 2/2 – Rare

Tap: Add one green

Tap, Forage: Add two mana in any combination of colors. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food)

Three generic, one green, tap: Search your library for a Squirrel card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Three Tree Rootweaver

One generic, one green creature – Mole Druid – 1/3 – Common

Tap: Add one mana of any color.

Three Tree Scribe

One generic, one green creature – Frog Druid – Uncommon

Whenever Three Tree Scribe or another creature you control leaves the battlefield without dying, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Treeguard Duo

Three generic, one green creature – Frog Rabbit – 3/4 – Common

When Treeguard Duo enters, until end of turn, target creature you control gains vigilance and gets +X/+X, where X is the number of creatures you control.

Treetop Sentries

Three generic, one green creature – Squirrel Archer – 2/4 – Common

Reach

When Treetop Sentries enters, you may forage. If you do, draw a card. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Valley Mightcaller

One green creature – Frog Warrior – 1/1 – Rare

Trample

Whenever another Frog, Rabbit, Raccoon, or Squirrel you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Valley Mightcaller.

Wear Down

One generic, one green sorcery – Uncommon

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Destroy target artifact or enchantment. If the gift was promised, instead destroy two target artifacts and/or enchantments.

That's it for this guide on all monocolored cards coming to MTG Bloomburrow. Check out more MTG guides.