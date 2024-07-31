With the release of MTG Bloomburrow nearing, fans are eager to see which cards are included. As expected, there will be a combination of new cards and significant reprints. This guide will cover all the monocolored cards featured in the set. Here's what fans need to know.
All Monocolored Cards Coming to MTG Bloomburrow
MTG Bloomburrow focuses on the furry creatures of Magic: The Gathering, bringing in new cards and game mechanics. This list will cover all the new monocolored cards featured in the set. Here’s the complete list.
Banishing Light
Two generic, one white enchantment – Common
When Banishing Light enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Banishing Light leaves the battlefield.
Beza, the Bounding Spring
Two generic, two white legendary creature – Elemental Elk – 4/5 – Mythic Rare
When Beza, the Bounding Spring enters, create a Treasure token if an opponent controls more lands than you. You gain 4 life if an opponent has more life than you. Create two 1/1 blue Fish creature tokens if an opponent controls more creatures than you. Draw a card if an opponent has more cards in hand than you.
Brave-Kin Duo
One white creature – Rabbit Mouse – 1/1 – Common
One generic, Tap: Target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.
Brightblade Stoat
One generic, one white creature – Weasel Soldier – 2/2 – Uncommon
First strike, lifelink
Builder's Talent
One generic, one white enchantment – Class – Uncommon
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
When Builder's Talent enters, create a 0/4 white Wall creature token with defender.
Level 2 – One white: Whenever one or more noncreature, nonland permanents you control enter, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.
Level 3 – Four generic, one white: When this Class becomes level 3, return target noncreature, nonland permanent from your graveyard to the battlefield.
Caretaker's Talent
Two generic, one white enchantment – Class – Rare
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
Whenever one or more tokens you control enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.
Level 2 – One white: When this Class becomes level 2, create a token that’s a copy of target token you control.
Level 3 – Three generic, one white: Creature tokens you control get +2/+2.
Carrot Cake
One generic, one white artifact – Food – Common
When Carrot Cake enters and when you sacrifice it, create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)
Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice Carrot Cake: You gain 3 life.
Crumb and Get It
One white instant – Common
Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)
Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If the gift was promised, that creature also gains indestructible until end of turn.
Dawn's Truce
One generic, one white instant – Rare
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
You and permanents you control gain hexproof until end of turn. If the gift was promised, permanents you control also gain indestrucible until end of turn.
Dewdrop Cure
Two generic, one white sorcery – Uncommon
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Return up to two target creature cards each with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. If the gift was promised, instead return up to three target creature cards each with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.
Driftgloom Coyote
Three generic, two white creature – Elemental Coyote – 3/4 – Uncommon
When Driftgloom Coyote enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until Driftgloom Coyote leaves the battlefield. If that creature had power 2 or less, put a +1/+1 counter on Driftgloom Coyote.
Essence Channeler
One generic, one white creature – Bat Cleric – 2/1 – Rare
As long as you’ve lost life this turn, Essence Channeler has flying and vigilance.
Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Essence Channeler.
When Essence Channeler dies, put its counters on target creature you control.
Feather of Flight
One generic, one white enchantment -Aura – Uncommon
Flash
Enchant creature
When Feather of Flight enters, draw a card.
Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has flying.
Flowerfoot Swordmaster
One white creature – Mouse Soldier – 1/2 – Uncommon
Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Valiant – Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, Mice you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.
Harvestrite Host
Two generic, one white creature – Rabbit Citizen – 3/3 – Uncommon
Whenever Harvestrite Host or another Rabbit you control enters, target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Then draw a card if this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn.
Hop to It
Two generic, one white sorcery – Uncommon
Create three 1/1 white Rabbit creature tokens.
Intrepid Rabbit
Two generic, one white creature – Rabbit Soldier – 3/2 – Common
Offspring one generic (You may pay an additional one generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
When this creature enters, target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn.
Jackdaw Savior
Two generic, one white creature – Bird Cleric – 3/1 – Rare
Flying
Whenever Jackdaw Savior or another creature you control with flying dies, return another target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield.
Jolly Gerbils
One generic, one white creature – Hamster Citizen – 2/3 – Uncommon
Whenever you give a gift, draw a card.
Lifecreed Duo
One generic, one white creature – Rat Bird – 1/2 – Common
Flying
Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain 1 life.
Mabel's Mettle
One generic, one white instant – Uncommon
Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. Up to one other target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.
Mouse Trapper
Two generic, one white creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/2 – Uncommon
Flash
Valiant — Whenever Mouse Trapper becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, tap target creature an opponent controls.
Nettle Guard
One generic, one white creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/1 – Common
Valiant – Whenever Nettle Guard becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, it gets +0/+2 until end of turn.
One generic, Sacrifice Nettle Guard: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.
Parting Gust
Two white instant – Uncommon
Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)
Exile target nontoken creature. If the gift wasn't promised, return that creature to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it at the beginning of the next end step.
Pileated Provisioner
Four generic, one white creature – Bird Scout – 3/4 – Common
Flying
When Pileated Provisioner enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control without flying.
Rabbit Response
Two generic, two white instant – Common
Creatures you control get +2/+1 until end of turn. If you control a Rabbit, scry 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom and the rest on top in any order.)
Repel Calamity
One generic, one white instant – Uncommon
Destroy target creature with power or toughness 4 or greater.
Salvation Swan
Three generic, one white creature – Bird Cleric – 3/3 – Rare
Flash
Flying
Whenever Salvation Swan or another Bird you control enters, exile up to one target creature you control without flying. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a flying counter on it at the beginning of the next end step.
Seasoned Warrenguard
One white creature – Rabbit Warrior – 1/2 – Uncommon
Whenever Seasoned Warrenguard attacks while you control a token, Seasoned Warrenguard gets +2/+0 until end of turn.
Season Of The Burrow
Three generic, two white sorcery – Mythic Rare
Choose up to five pawprints worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.
One pawprint: Create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token.
Two pawprints: Exile a target nonland permanent. Its controller draws a card.
Three pawprints: Return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield with an indestructible counter on it.
Shrike Force
Two generic, one white creature – Bird Knight – 1/3 – Uncommon
Flying, double strike, vigilance
Sonar Strike
One generic, one white instant – Common
Sonar Strike deals 4 damage to target attacking, blocking, or tapped creature. You gain 3 life if you control a Bat.
Star Charter
Three generic, one white creature – Bat cleric – 3/1 – Uncommon
Flying
At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with power 3 or less from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.
Starfall Invocation
Three generic, two white sorcery – Rare
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Destroy all creatures. If the gift was promised, return a creature card put into your graveyard this way to the battlefield under your control.
Thistledown Players
Two generic, one white creature – Mouse Bard – 3/3 – Common
Whenever Thistledown Players attacks, untap target nonland permanent.
Valley Questcaller
One generic, one white creature – Rabbit Warrior – 2/3 – Rare
Whenever one or more other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and/or Mice you control enter, scry 1.
Other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and Mice you control get +1/+1.
Warren Elder
One generic, one white creature – Rabbit Cleric – 2/2 – Common
Three generic, one white: Creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.
Warren Warleader
Two generic, two white creature – Rabbit Knight – 4/4 – Mythic Rare
Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Whenever you attack, choose one –
- Create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token that's tapped and attacking.
- Attacking creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.
Wax-Wane Witness
Three generic, one white creature – Bat Cleric – 2/4 – Common
Flying, vigilance
Whenever you gain or lose life during your turn, Wax-Wane Witness gets +1/+0 until end of turn.
Whiskervale Forerunner
Three generic, one white creature – Mouse Bard – 3/4 – Rare
Valiant — Whenever Whiskervale Forerunner becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with mana value 3 or less from among them. You may put it onto the battlefield if it’s your turn. If you don’t put it onto the battlefield, put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.
Azure Beastbinder
One generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – 1/3 – Rare
Vigilance
Azure Beastbinder can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or greater.
Whenever Azure Beastbinder attacks, up to one target artifact, creature, or planeswalker an opponent controls loses all abilities until your next turn. If it's a creature, it also has base power and toughness 2/2 until your next turn.
Bellowing Crier
One generic, one blue creature – Frog Advisor – 2/1 – Common
Glarb's court can always be found repeating his disastrous visions, even when they're unwelcome.
Calamitous Tide
Four generic, two blue sorcery – Uncommon
Return up to two target creatures to their owners' hands. Draw two cards, then discard a card.
Daring Waverider
Four generic, two blue creature – Otter Wizard – 4/4 – Uncommon
When Daring Waverider enters, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value 4 or less from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.
Dazzling Denial
One generic, one blue instant – Common
Counter target spell unless its controller pays two generic. If you control a Bird, counter that spell unless its controller pays four generic instead.
Dire Downdraft
Three generic, one blue instant – Common
This spell costs 1 less to cast if it targets an attacking or tapped creature.
Target creature’s owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.
Dour Port-Mage
One generic, one blue creature – Frog Wizard – 1/3 – Rare
Whenever one or more other creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, draw a card.
One generic, one blue, Tap: Return another target creature you control to its owner’s hand.
Eddymurk Crab
Five generic, two blue creature – Elemental Crab – 5/5 – Uncommon
Flash
This spell costs one generic less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.
Eddymurk Grab enters tapped if it's not your turn.
When Eddymurk Crab enters, tap up to two target creatures.
Eluge, the Shoreless Sea
One generic, three blue legendary creature – Elemental Fish – */* – Mythic Rare
Eluge's power and toughness are each equal to the number of Islands you control.
Whenever Eluge enters or attacks, put a flood counter on target land. It's an Island in addition to its other types for as long as it has a flood counter on it.
The first instant or sorcery spell you cast each turn costs one blue (or one generic) less to cast for each land you control with a flood counter on it.
Finch Formation
Two generic, one blue creature – Bird Scout – Common
Offspring three generic (You may pay an additional three generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Flying
When this creature enters, target creature you control gains flying until end of turn.
Gossip's Talent
One generic, one blue enchantment – Class – Uncommon
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability)
Whenever a creature you control enters, surveil 1.
Level 2 – One generic, one blue: Whenever you attack, target attacking creature with power 3 or less can't be blocked this turn.
Level 3 – Three generic, one blue: Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may exile it, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.
Into the Flood Maw
One blue instant – Uncommon
Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)
Return target creature an opponent controls to its owner's hand. If the gift was promised, instead return target nonland permanent an opponent controls to its owner's hand.
Kitnap
Two generic, two blue enchantment – Aura – Rare
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they draw a card.)
Enchant creature
When Kitnap enters, tap enchanted creature. If the gift wasn’t promised, put three stun counters on it.
You control enchanted creature.
Kitsa, Otterball Elite
One generic, one blue legendary creature – Otter Wizard – 1/3 – Mythic Rare
Vigilance
Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)
Tap: Draw a card, then discard a card.
Two generic, Tap: Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only if Kitsa's power is 3 or greater.
Knightfisher
Three generic, two blue creature – Bird Knight – 4/5 – Uncommon
Flying
Whenever another nontoken Bird you control enters, create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token.
Lightshell Duo
Three generic, one blue creature – Rat Otter – 3/4 – Common
Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)
When Lightshell Duo enters, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)
Long River Lurker
Two generic, one blue creature – Frog Scout – 2/3 – Uncommon
Ward one generic
Other Frogs you control have ward one generic.
When Long River Lurker enters, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn. Whenever that creature deals combat damage this turn, you may exile it. If you do, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.
Long River's Pull
Two blue instant – Uncommon
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Counter target creature spell. If the gift was promised, instead counter target spell.
Mind Spiral
Four generic, one blue sorcery – Common
Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)
Target player draws three cards. If the gift was promised, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)
Mindwhisker
Two generic, one blue creature – Rat Wizard – 3/2 – Uncommon
At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)
Threshold – As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, creatures your opponents control get -1/-0.
Mockingbird
X generic, one blue creature – Bird Bard – 1/1 – Rare
Flying
You may have Mockingbird enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield with mana value less than or equal to the amount of mana spent to cast Mockingbird, except it's a Bird in addition to its other types and it has flying.
Nightwhorl Hermit
Two generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – 1/4 – Common
Vigilance
Threshold – As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, Nightwhorl Hermit gets +1/+0 and can't be blocked.
Otterball Antics
One generic, one blue witchcraft – Uncommon
Create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess. If this spell was cast from anywhere other than your hand, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature. (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, a creature with prowess gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)
Flashback three generic, one blue (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)
Pearl of Wisdom
Two generic, one blue sorcery – Common
This spell costs one generic less to cast if you control an Otter.
Draw two cards.
Plumecreed Escort
One generic, one blue creature – Bird Scout – 2/1 – Uncommon
Flash
Flying
When Plumecreed Escort enters, target creature you control gains hexproof until end of turn.
Portent of Calamity
X generic, one blue sorcery – Rare
Reveal the top X cards of your library. For each card type, you may exile a card of that type from among them. Put the rest into your graveyard. You may cast a spell from among the exiled cards without paying its mana cost if you exiled four or more cards this way. Then put the rest of the exiled cards into your hand.
Run Away Together
One generic, one blue instant – Common
Choose two target creatures controlled by different players.
Return those creatures to their owners' hands.
Season Of Weaving
Four generic, two blue sorcery – Mythic Rare
Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.
One paw: Draw a card.
Two paws: Choose an artifact or creature you control. Create a token that's a copy of it.
Three paws: Return each nonland, nontoken permanent to its owner's hand.
Shoreline Looter
One generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – 1/1 – Uncommon
Shoreline Looter can't be blocked.
Threshold – Whenever Shoreline Looter deals combat damage to a player, draw a card. Then discard a card unless seven or more cards are in your graveyard.
Shore Up
One blue instant – Common
Target creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains hexproof until end of turn. Untap it. (It can’t be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)
Skyskipper Duo
Four generic, one blue creature – Bird Frog – 3/3 – Common
Flying
When Skyskipper Duo enters, exile up to one other target creature you control. Return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of the next end step.
Spellgyre
Two generic, two blue instant – Uncommon
Choose one –
- Counter target spell.
- Surveil 2, then draw two cards. (To surveil 2, look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)
Splash Lasher
Three generic, one blue creature – Frog Wizard – 3/3 – Uncommon
Offspring one generic, one blue (You may pay an additional one generic, one blue as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
When this creature enters, tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)
Splash Portal
One blue witchcraft – Uncommon
Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control. If that creature is a Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat, draw a card.
Stormchaser's Talent
One blue enchantment – Class – Rare
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
When Stormchaser's Talent enters, create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.
Level 2 – three generic, one blue: When this Class becomes level 2, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.
Level 3 – five generic, one blue: Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.
Sugar Coat
Two generic, one blue enchantment – Aura – Uncommon
Flash
Enchant creature or Food
Enchanted permanent is a colorless Food artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life” and loses all other card types and abilities.
Thought Shucker
One generic, one blue creature – Rat Rogue – Common
Threshold — one generic, one blue: Put a +1/+1 counter on Thought Shucker and draw a card. Activate only if seven or more cards are in your graveyard and only once.
Thundertrap Trainer
One generic, one blue creature – Otter Wizard – 1/2 – Rare
Offspring four generic (You may pay an additional four generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
When this creature enters, look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a noncreature, nonland card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.
Valley Floodcaller
Two generic, one blue creature – Otter Wizard – 2/2 – Rare
Flash
You may cast noncreature spells as though they had flash.
Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Birds, Frogs, Otters, and Rats you control get +1/+1 until end of turn. Untap them.
Waterspout Warden
Two generic, one blue creature – Frog Solider – 3/2 – Common
Whenever Waterspout Warden attacks, if another creature entered the battlefield under your control this turn, Waterspout Warden gains flying until end of turn.
Wishing Well
Three generic, one blue artifact – Rare
Tap: Put a coin counter on Wishing Well. When you do, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value equal to the number of coin counters on Wishing Well from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead. Activate only as a sorcery.
Agate-Blade Assassin
One generic, one black creature – Lizard Assassin – 1/3 -Common
Whenever Agate-Blade Assassin attacks, defending player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.
Bandit's Talent
One generic, one black enchantment – Class – Uncommon
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
When Bandit's Talent enters, each opponent discards two cards unless they discard a nonland card.
Level 2 – One black: At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, if that player has one or fewer cards in hand, they lose 2 life.
Level 3 – Three generic, one black: At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card for each opponent who has one or fewer cards in hand.
Bonebind Orator
One generic, one black creature – Squirrel Warlock Bard – 2/2 – Common
Three generic, one black, Exile Bonebind Orator from your graveyard: Return another target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.
Bonecache Overseer
One black creature – Squirrel Warlock – Uncommon
Tap, Pay 1 life: Draw a card. Activate only if three or more cards left your graveyard this turn or if you’ve sacrificed a Food this turn.
Coiling Rebirth
Three generic, two black sorcery – Rare
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Then if the gift was promised and that creature isn’t legendary, create a token that’s a copy of that creature, except it’s 1/1.
Consumed by Greed
One generic, two black instant – Uncommon
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Target opponent sacrifices a creature with the greatest power among creatures they control. If the gift was promised, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.
Cruelclaw's Heist
Two black sorcery – Rare
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. Exile that card. If the gift was promised, you may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast it.
Daggerfang Duo
Two generic, one black creature – Rat Squirrel – 3/2 – Common
Deathtouch
When Daggerfang Duo enters, you may mill two cards. (You may put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)
Darkstar Augur
Two generic, one black creature – Frog Solider – 3/2 – Common
Offspring one black (You may pay an additional one black as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Flying
At the beginning of your upkeep, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to its mana value.
Diresight
Two generic, one black sorcery – Common
Surveil 2, then draw two cards. You lose 2 life. (To surveil 2, look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)
Downwind Ambusher
Three generic, one black creature – Skunk Assassin – 4/2 – Uncommon
Flash
When Downwind Ambusher enters, choose one –
- Target creature an opponent controls gets -1/-1 until end of turn.
- Destroy target creature an opponent controls that was dealt damage this turn.
Early Winter
Four generic, one black instant – Common
Choose one –
- Exile target creature.
- Target opponent exiles an enchantment they control.
Feed the Cycle
One generic, one black instant – Uncommon
As an additional cost to cast this spell, forage or pay one black. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)
Destroy target creature or planeswalker.
Fell
One generic, one black sorcery – Uncommon
Destroy target creature.
Glidedive Duo
Four generic, one black creature – Bat Lizard – 3/3 – Common
Flying
When Glidedive Duo enters, each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.
Hazel's Nocturne
Three generic, one black instant – Uncommon
Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.
Huskburster Swarm
Seven generic, one black creature – Elemental Insect – 6/6 – Uncommon
This spell costs one generic less to cast for each creature card you own in exile and in your graveyard.
Menace, deathtouch
Iridescent Vinelasher
One black creature – Lizard Assassin – 1/2 – Rare
Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Landfall – Whenever a land you control enters, this creature deals 1 damage to target opponent.
Maha, Its Feathers Night
Three generic, two black legendary creature – Elemental Bird – 6/5 – Mythic Rare
Flying, trample
Ward: Discard a card.
Creatures your opponents control have base toughness 1.
Moonstone Harbinger
Two generic, one black creature – Rat Warrior – 1/3 – Uncommon
Flying, deathtouch
Whenever you gain or lose life during your turn, Bats you control get +1/+0 and gain deathtouch until end of turn. This ability triggers only once each turn.
Nocturnal Hunger
Two generic, one black instant – Common
Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “two generic, tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)
Destroy target creature. If the gift wasn't promised, you lose 2 life.
Osteomancer Adept
One generic, one black creature – Squirrel Warlock – 2/2 – Rare
Deathtouch
Tap: Until end of turn, you may cast creature spells from your graveyard by foraging in addition to paying their other costs. If you cast a spell this way, that creature enters with a finality counter on it. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food. If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)
Persistent Marshstalker
One generic, one black creature – Rat Berserker – 3/1 – Uncommon
Persistent Marshstalker gets +1/+0 for each other Rat you control.
Threshold — Whenever you attack with one or more Rats, if seven or more cards are in your graveyard, you may pay two generic, one black. If you do, return Persistent Marshstalker from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking.
Psychic Whorl
Two generic, one black sorcery – Uncommon
Target opponent discards two cards. Then if you control a Rat, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)
Ravine Raider
One black creature – Lizard Rogue – 1/1 – Common
Menace (This creature can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures.)
One generic, one black: Ravine Raider gets +1/+1 until end of turn.
Rottenmouth Viper
Five generic, one black creature – Elemental Snake – 6/6 – Mythic Rare
As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice any number of nonland permanents. This spell costs one generic less to cast for each permanent sacrificed this way.
Whenever Rottenmouth Viper enters or attacks put a blight counter on it. Then for each blight counter on it, each opponent loses 4 life unless that player sacrifices a nonland permanent or discards a card.
Ruthless Negotiation
One black sorcery – Uncommon
Deathtouch
Target opponent exiles a card from their hand. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, draw a card.
Flashback four generic, one black (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)
Savor
One generic, one black instant – Common
Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. Create a Food token. (It’s an artifact with “Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)
Scales of Shale
Two generic, one black instant – Common
This spell costs one generic less to cast for each Lizard you control.
Target creature gets +2/+0 and gains lifelink and indestructible until end of turn.
Scavenger's Talent
One black enchantment – Class – Rare
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
Whenever one or more creatures you control die, create a Food token. This ability triggers only once each turn.
Level 2 – One generic, one black: Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, target player mills two cards.
Level 3 – Two generic, one black: At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice three other nonland permanents. If you do, return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it.
Season of Loss
Three generic, two black sorcery – Mythic Rare
Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.
One paw: Each player sacrifices a creature.
Two paws: Draw a card for each creature you controlled that died this turn.
Three paws: Each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.
Sinister Monolith
Three generic, one black artifact – Uncommon
At the beginning of combat on your turn, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.
Tap, Pay 2 life, Sacrifice Sinister Monolith: Draw two cards. Activate only as a sorcery.
Stargaze
X generic, two black sorcery – Uncommon
Look at twice X cards from the top of your library. Put X cards from among them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You lose X life.
Starlit Soothsayer
Two generic, one black creature – Bat Cleric – 2/2 – Common
Flying
At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)
Starscape Cleric
One generic, one black creature – Bat Cleric – 2/1 – Uncommon
Offspring two generic, one black (You may pay an additional two generic, one black as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Flying
This creature can't block
Whenever you gain life, each opponent loses 1 life.
Thornplate Intimidator
Three generic, one black creature – Rat Rogue – 4/3 – Common
Offspring three generic (You may pay an additional three generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
When this creature enters, target opponent loses 3 life unless they sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card.
Thought-Stalker Warlock
Two generic, one black creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/2 – Uncommon
Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)
When Thought-Stalker Warlock enters, choose target opponent. If they lost life this turn, they reveal their hand, you choose a nonland card from it, and they discard that card. Otherwise, they discard a card.
Valley Rotcaller
One generic, one black creature – Squirrel Warlock – 1/3 – Rare
Menace
Whenever Valley Rotcaller attacks, each opponent loses X life you gain X life, where X is the number of other Squirrels, Bats, Lizards, and Rats you control.
Wick's Patrol
Four generic, two black creature – Rat Warlock – 5/3 – Common
When Wick’s Patrol enters, mill three cards. When you do, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the greatest mana value among cards in your graveyard.
Wick, the Whorled Mind
Three generic, one black legendary creature – Rat Warlock – 2/4 – Rare
Whenever Wick or another Rat you control enters, create a 1/1 black Snail creature token if you don't control a Snail. Otherwise, put a +1/+1 counter on a Snail you control.
One blue, one black, one red, Sacrifice a Snail: Wick deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to each opponent. Then draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's power.
Agate Assault
Two generic, one red sorcery – Common
Choose one –
- Agate Assault deals 4 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.
- Exile target artifact.
Alania's Pathmaker
Three generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 4/2 – Common
When Alania’s Pathmaker enters, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.
Artist's Talent
One generic, one red enchantment – Class – Rare
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.
Level 2 – Two generic, one red: Noncreature spells you cast cost one generic less to cast.
Level 3 – Two generic, one red: If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent or permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead.
Blacksmith's Talent
One red enchantment – Class – Uncommon
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
When Blacksmith's Talen enters, create a colorless Equipment artifact token named Sword with “Equipped creature gets +1/+1” and equip: two generic.
Level 2 – Two generic, one red: At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach target Equipment you control to up to one target creature you control.
Level 3 – Three generic, one red: During your turn, equipped creatures have double strike and haste.
Blooming Blast
One generic, one red instant – Uncommon
Gift a Treasure (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Treasure token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.”)
Blooming Blast deals 2 damage to target creature. If the gift was promised, Blooming Blast also deals 3 damage to that creature's controller.
Brambleguard Captain
Three generic, one red creature – Mouse Soldier – 2/3 – Uncommon
At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is Brambleguard Captain's power.
Brazen Collector
One generic, one red creature – Raccoon Rogue – 2/1 – Uncommon
First strike
Whenever Brazen Collector attacks, add one red. Until end of turn, you don't lose this mana as steps and phases end.
Byway Barterer
Two generic, one red creature – Raccoon Rogue – 3/3 – Rare
Menace
Whenever you expend 4, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw two cards. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
Conduct Electricity
Four generic, one red instant – Common
Conduct Electricity deals 6 damage to target creature and 2 damage to up to one target creature token.
Coruscation Mage
One generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 2/2 – Uncommon
Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.
Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest
Three generic, two red legendary creature – Bird Dragon – 5/5 – Mythic Rare
Flying
Whenever Dragonhawk enters or attacks, exile the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of creatures you control with power 4 or greater. You may play those cards until your next end step. At the beginning of your next end step. Dragonhawk deals 2 damage to each opponent for each of those cards that are still exiled.
Emberheart Challenger
One generic, one red creature – Mouse Warrior – 2/2 – Rare
Haste
Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)
Valiant – Whenever Emberheart Challenger becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card.
Festival of Embers
Four generic, one red enchantment – Rare
During your turn, you may cast instant and sorcery spells from your graveyard by paying 1 life in addition to their other costs.
If a card or token would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.
One generic, one red: Sacrifice Festival of Embers.
Flamecache Gecko
One generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/2 – Uncommon
When Flamecache Gecko enters, if an opponent lost life this turn, add one black, one red.
One genric, one red, Discard a card: Draw a card.
Frilled Sparkshooter
Three generic, one red creature – Lizard Archer – 3/3 – Common
Menace, reach
Frilled Sparkshooter enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if an opponent lost life this turn.
Harnesser of Storms
Two generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 1/4 – Uncommon
Whenever you cast a noncreature or Otter spell, you may exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card. This ability triggers only once each turn.
Heartfire Hero
One red creature – Mouse Soldier – 1/1 – Uncommon
Valiant – Whenever Heartfire Hero becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.
When Heartfire Hero dies, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.
Hearthborn Battler
Two generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/3 – Rare
Haste
Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, Hearthborn Battler deals 2 damage to target opponent.
Hired Claw
One red creature – Lizard Mercenary – 1/2 – Rare
Whenever you attack with one or more Lizards, Hired Claw deals 1 damage to target opponent.
One generic, one red: Put a +1/+1 counter on Hired Claw. Activate only if an opponent lost life this turn and only once each turn.
Hoarder's Overflow
One generic, one red enchantment – Uncommon
When Hoarder's Overflow enters and whenever you expend 4, put a stash counter on it. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
One generic, one red, Sacrifice Hoarder's Overflow: Discard your hand, then draw cards equal to the number of stash counters on Hoarder's Overflow.
Kindlespark Duo
Two generic, one red creature – Lizard Otter – 1/3 – Common
Tap: Kindlespark Duo deals 1 damage to target opponent.
Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, untap Kindlespark Duo.
Manifold Mouse
One generic, one red creature – Mouse Soldier – 1/2 – Rare
Offspring: two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
At the beginning of combat on your turn, target Mouse you control gains your choice of double strike or trample until end of turn.
Might of the Meek
One red instant – Common
Target creature gains trample until end of turn. It also gets +1/+0 until end of turn if you control a Mouse.
Draw a card.
Playful Shove
One generic, one red sorcery – Uncommon
Playful Shove deals 1 damage to any target.
Draw a card.
Quaketusk Boar
Three generic, two red creature – Elemental Boar – 5/5 – Uncommon
Reach, trample, haste
Rabid Gnaw
One generic, one red instant – Uncommon
Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don’t control.
Raccoon Rallier
One generic, one red creature – Raccoon Bard – 2/2 -Common
Tap: Target creature you control gains haste until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.
Reptilian Recruiter
Three generic, two red creature – Lizard Warrior – 4/2 – Uncommon
Trample
When Reptilian Recruiter enters, choose target creature. If that creature's power is 2 or less or if you control another Lizard, gain control of that creature until end of turn, untap it, and it gains haste until end of turn.
Roughshod Duo
Two generic, one red creature – Mouse Raccoon – 3/2 – Common
Trample
Whenever you expend 4, target creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains trample until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
Sazacap's Brew
One generic, one red instant – Common
Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)
As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.
Target player draws two cards. If the gift was promised, target creature you control gets +2/+0 until end of turn.
Season of the Bold
Three generic, two red sorcery – Mythic rare
Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.
One paw — Create a tapped Treasure token.
Two paws — Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play them.
Three paws — Until the end of your next turn, whenever you cast a spell, Season of the Bold deals 2 damage to up to one target creature.
Steampath Charger
One generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/1 – Common
Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to target player.
Stormsplitter
Three generic, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 1/4 – Mythic Rare
Haste
Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a token that's a copy of Stormsplitter. Exile that token at the beginning of the next end step.
Sunspine Lynx
Two generic, two red creature – Elemental Cat – 5/4 – Rare
Players can't gain life.
Damage can't be prevented.
When Sunspine Lynx enters, it deals damage to each player equal to the number of nonbasic lands that player controls.
Take Out the Trash
One generic, one red instant – Common
Take Out the Trash deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If you control a Raccoon, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.
Teapot Slinger
Three generic, one red creature – Raccoon Warrior – 3/4 – Uncommon
Menace
Whener you expend 4, Teapot Slinger deals 2 damage to each opponent. (You expend 4 as soon as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
Valley Flamecaller
Two generic, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 3/3 – Rare
If a Lizard, Mouse, Otter, or Raccoon you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals that much damage plus 1 instead.
Valley Rally
Two generic, one red instant – Uncommon
Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)
Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn. If the gift was promised, target creature you control gains first strike until end of turn.
War Squeak
One red enchantment – Aura – Common
Enchant creature
When War Squeak enters, target creature an opponent controls can't block this turn.
Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has haste.
Whiskerquill Scribe
One generic, one red creature – Mouse Citizen – 2/2 – Common
Valiant – Whenever Whiskerquill Scribe becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.
Wildfire Howl
One generic, two red sorcery – Uncommon
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Wildfire Howl deals 2 damage to each creature. If the gift was promised, instead Wildfire Howl deals 1 damage to any target and 2 damage to each creature.
Bakersbane Duo
One generic, one green creature – Squirrel Raccoon – 2/2 – Common
When Bakersbane Duo enters, create a Food token.
Whenever you expend 4, Bakersbane Duo gets +1/+1 until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
Bark-Knuckle Boxer
One generic, one green creature – Raccoon Berserker – 3/2 – Uncommon
Whenever you expend 4, Bark-Knuckle Boxer gains indestructible until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
Brambleguard Veteran
One generic, two green creature – Raccoon Warrior – 3/4 – Uncommon
Whenever you expend 4, Raccoons you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)
Bushy Bodyguard
One generic, one green creature – Squirrel Warrior – 2/1 – Uncommon
Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
When this creature enters, you may forage. If you do, put two +1/+1 counters on it. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)
Cache Grab
One generic, one green instant – Common
Mill four cards. You may put a permanent card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. If you control a Squirrel or returned a Squirrel card to your hand this way, create a Food token. (To mill four cards, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard. A Food token is an artifact with “two generic, one tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)
Clifftop Lookout
Two generic, one green creature – Frog Scout – 1/2 – Uncommon
Reach
When Clifftop Lookout enters, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a land card. Put that card onto the battlefield tapped and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.
Curious Forager
Two generic, one green creature – Squirrel Druid – 3/2 – Uncommon
When Curious Forager enters, you may forage. When you do, return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)
Druid of the Spade
Two generic, one green creature – Rabbit Druid – 2/3 – Common
As long as you control a token, Druid of the Spade gets +2/+0 and has trample.
Fecund Greenshell
Three generic, two green creature – Elemental Turtle – 4/6 – Rare
Reach
As long as you control ten or more lands, creatures you control get +2/+2.
Whenever Fecund Greenshell or another creature you control with toughness greater than its power enters, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield tapped. Otherwise, put it into your hand.
For the Common Good
Two X generic, one green sorcery – Rare
Create X tokens that are copies of target token you control. Then tokens you control gain indestructible until your next turn. You gain 1 life for each token you control.
Galewind Moose
Four generic, two green creature – Elemental Elk – 6/6 – Uncommon
Flash
Vigilance, reach, trample
Hazardroot Herbalist
Two generic, one green creature – Rabbit Druid – 1/4 – Uncommon
Whenever you attack, target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. If that creature is a token, it also gains deathtouch until end of turn.
Heaped Harvest
Two generic, one green artifact – Food – Common
When Heaped Harvest enters and when you sacrifice it, you may search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.
Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice Heaped Harvest: You gain 3 life.
High Stride
One green instant – Common
Target creature gets +1/+3 and gains reach until end of turn. Untap it.
Hivespine Wolverine
Three generic, two green creature – Elemental Wolverine – 5/4 – Uncommon
When Hivespine Wolverine enters, choose one –
Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.
Hivespine Wolverine fights target creature token.
Destroy target artifact or enchantment.
Honored Dreyleader
Two generic, one green creature – Squirrel Warrior – 1/1 – Uncommon
Trample
When Honored Deyleader enters, put a +1/+1 counter on it for each other Squirrel and/or Food you control.
Whenever another Squirrel or Food you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Honored Dreyleader.
Hunter's Talent
One generic, one green enchantment – Class – Uncommon
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability)
When Hunter's Talent enters, target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.
Level 2 – One generic, one green: Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gets +1/+0 and gains trample until end of turn.
Level 3 – Three generic, one green: At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card.
Innkeeper's Talent
One generic, one green enchantment – Class – Rare
(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)
At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.
Level 2 – One green: Permanents you control with counters on them have ward 1.
Level 3 – Three generic, one green: If you would put one or more counters on a permanent or player, put twice that many of each of those kinds of counters on that permanent or player instead.
Keen-Eyed Curator
Two green creature – Raccoon Scout – 3/3 – Rare
As long as there are four or more card types among cards exiled with Keen-Eyed Curator, it gets +4/+4 and has trample.
One generic: Exile target card from a graveyard.
Longstalk Brawl
One green sorcery – Common
Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)
Choose target creature you control and target creature you don’t control. Put a +1/+1 counter on the creature you control if the gift was promised. Then those creatures fight each other.
Lumra, Bellow of the Woods
Four generic, two green legendary creature – Elemental Bear – */* – Mythic Rare
Vigilance, reach
Lumra, Bellow of the Woods's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.
When Lumra enters, mill four cards. Then return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.
Mistbreath Elder
One green creature – Frog Warrior – 2/2 – Rare
At the beginning of your upkeep, return another creature you control to its owner's hand. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on Mistbreath Elder. Otherwise, you may return Mistbreath Elder to its owner's hand.
Overprotect
One generic, one green instant – Uncommon
Target creature you control gets +3/+3 and gains trample, hexproof, and indestructible until end of turn.
Pawpatch Formation
One generic, one green instant – Uncommon
Choose one –
- Destroy target creature with flying.
- Destroy target enchantment.
- Draw a card. Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)
Pawpatch Recruit
One green creature – Rabbit Warrior – 2/1 – Rare
Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Trample
Whenever a creature you control becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control other than that creature.
Peerless Recycling
One generic, one green instant – Uncommon
Gift a card (You can promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. If the gift was promised, instead return two target permanent cards from your graveyard to your hand.
Polliwallop
Three generic, one green instant – Common
This spell costs one generic less to cast for each frog you control.
Target creature you control deals damage equal to twice its power to target creature you don't control.
Rust-Shield Rampager
Three generic, one green creature – Raccoon Warrior – 4/4 – Common
Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.
Scrapshooter
One generic, two green creature – Raccoon Archer – 4/4 – Rare
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they draw a card.)
Reach
When Scrapshooter enters, if the gift was promised, destroy target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls.
Season of Gathering
Four generic, two green sorcery – Mythic Rare
Choose up to five paws worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.
One paw: Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control. It gains vigilance and trample until end of turn.
Two paws: Choose artifact or enchantment. Destroy all permanents of the chosen type.
Three paws: Draw cards equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.
Stickytongue Sentinel
Two generic, one green creature – Frog Warrior – 3/3 – Uncommon
Reach
When Stickytongue Sentinel enters, return up to one other target permanent you control to its owner’s hand.
Stocking the Pantry
One green enchantment – Uncommon
Whenever you put one or more +1/+1 counters on a creature you control, put a supply counter on Stocking the Pantry.
Two generic, Remove a supply counter from Stocking the Pantry: Draw a card.
Sunshower Druid
One green creature – Frog Druid – 0/2 – Common
When Sunshower Druid enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature and you gain 1 life.
Tender Wildguide
One generic, one green creature – Possum Druid – 2/2 – Rare
Offspring two generic (You may pay an additional two generic as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)
Tap: Add one mana of any color.
Tap: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.
Thornvault Forager
One generic, one green creature – Squirrel Ranger – 2/2 – Rare
Tap: Add one green
Tap, Forage: Add two mana in any combination of colors. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food)
Three generic, one green, tap: Search your library for a Squirrel card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.
Three Tree Rootweaver
One generic, one green creature – Mole Druid – 1/3 – Common
Tap: Add one mana of any color.
Three Tree Scribe
One generic, one green creature – Frog Druid – Uncommon
Whenever Three Tree Scribe or another creature you control leaves the battlefield without dying, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.
Treeguard Duo
Three generic, one green creature – Frog Rabbit – 3/4 – Common
When Treeguard Duo enters, until end of turn, target creature you control gains vigilance and gets +X/+X, where X is the number of creatures you control.
Treetop Sentries
Three generic, one green creature – Squirrel Archer – 2/4 – Common
Reach
When Treetop Sentries enters, you may forage. If you do, draw a card. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)
Valley Mightcaller
One green creature – Frog Warrior – 1/1 – Rare
Trample
Whenever another Frog, Rabbit, Raccoon, or Squirrel you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Valley Mightcaller.
Wear Down
One generic, one green sorcery – Uncommon
Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)
Destroy target artifact or enchantment. If the gift was promised, instead destroy two target artifacts and/or enchantments.
