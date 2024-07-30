The release of MTG Bloomburrow is approaching, and fans are curious about the cards included in the set. As usual, there will be a mix of new cards and notable reprints. In this guide, we'll detail all the multicolored and colorless cards featured in the set. Here's everything fans need to know.

All Multicolored and Colorless Cards Coming to MTG Bloomburrow

MTG Bloomburrow centers on the furry creatures of Magic: The Gathering, introducing not only new cards but also new game mechanics. In this list, we'll explore all the new multicolored and colorless cards included in the set. Here's the complete list.

Kastral, the Windcrested

Three generic, one white, one blue legendary creature – Bird Scout – 4/5 – Rare

Flying

Whenever one or more Birds you control deal combat damage to a player, choose one –

You may put a Bird creature card from your hand or graveyard onto the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

Put a +1/+1 counter on each Bird you control.

Draw a card.

Plumecreed Mentor

One generic, one white, one blue creature – Bird Scout – 2/3 – Uncommon

Flying

Whenever Plumecreed Mentor or another creature you control with flying enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control without flying.

Seedpod Squire

Three generic, one white/blue hybrid creature – Bird Scout – 3/3 – Common

Flying

Whenever Seedpod Squire attacks, target creature you control without flying gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Mind Drill Assailant

Two generic, two blue/black hybrid creature – Rat Warlock – 2/5 – Common

Threshold — As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, Mind Drill Assailant gets +3/+0.

Two generic, one blue/black hybrid: Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Tidecaller Mentor

One generic, one blue, one black creature – Rat Wizard – 3/3 – Uncommon

Menace

Threshold – When Tidecaller Mentor enters, if seven or more cards are in your graveyard, return up to one target nonland permanent to its owner's hand.

Vren, the Relentless

Two generic, one blue, one black legendary creature – Rat Rogue – 3/4 – Rare

Ward two generic

If a creature an opponent controls would die, exile it instead.

At the beginning of each end step, create X 1/1 black Rat creature tokens with “This creature gets +1/+1 for each other Rat you control,” where X is the number of creatures your opponents controlled that were exiled this turn.

Cindering Cutthroat

Two generic, one black/red hybrid creature – Lizard Assassin – 3/2 – Common

Cindering Cutthroat enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if an opponent lost life this turn.

One generic, one black/red hybrid: Cindering Cutthroat gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Fireglass Mentor

One black, one red creature – Lizard Warlock – 2/1 – Uncommon

At the beginning of your second main phase, if an opponent lost life this turn, exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

Gev, Scaled Scorch

One black, one red legendary creature – Lizard Mercenary – 3/2 – Rare

Ward – Pay 2 life.

Other creatures you control enter with an additional +1/+1 counter on them for each opponent who lost life this turn.

Whenever you cast a Lizard spell, Gev, Scaled Scorch deals 1 damage to target opponent.

The Infamous Cruelclaw

One generic, one black, one red legendary creature – Weasel Mercenary – 3/3 – Mythic Rare

Menace

Whenever The Infamous Cruelclaw deals combat damage to a player, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card by discarding a card rather than paying its mana cost.

Hugs, Grisly Guardian

X generic, two red, two green legendary creature – Badger Warrior – 5/5 – Mythic Rare

Trample

When Hugs, Grisly Guardian enters, exile the top X cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Junkblade Bruiser

Three generic, two red/green hybrid mana creature – Raccoon Berserker – 4/5 – Common

Trample

Whenever you expend 4, Junkblade Bruiser gets +2/+1 until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Muerra, Trash Tactician

One generic, one red, one green legendary creature – Raccoon Warrior – 2/4 – Rare

At the beginning of your first main phase, add one red or one green mana for each Raccoon you control.

Whenever you expend 4, you gain 3 life. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Whenever you expend 8, exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

Wandertale Mentor

One red, one green creature – Racoon Bard – 2/2 – Uncommon

Whenever you expend four generic, put a +1/+1 counter on Wandertale Mentor. (You expend four generic as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Tap: Add one red or one green.

Burrowguard Mentor

One green, one white creature – Rabbit Soldier – */* – Uncommon

Trample

Burrowguard Mentor’s power and toughness are each equal to the number of creatures you control.

Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

Four generic, one green, one white legendary creature – Rabbit Soldier – 4/4 – Mythic Rare

Vigilance

When Byrke, Long Ear of the LAw enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

Whenever a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it attacks, double the number of +1/+1 counters on it.

Finneas, Ace Archer

One green, one white legendary creature – Rabbit Archer – 2/2 – Rare

Vigilance, reach

Whenever Finneas, Ace Archer attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control that's a token or a Rabbit. Then if creatures you control have total power 10 or greater, draw a card.

Head of the Homestead

Three generic, two green/white hybrid mana creature – Rabbit Citizen – 3/2 – Common

When Head of the Homestead enters, create two 1/1 white Rabbit creature tokens.

Lunar Convocation

One white, one black enchantment – Rare

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, each opponent loses 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained and lost life this turn, create a 1/1 black Bat creature token with flying.

One generic, one black, Pay 2 life: Draw a card.

Moonrise Cleric

One generic, two white/black hybrid creature – Bat Cleric – 2/3 – Common

Flying

Whenever Moonrise Cleric attacks, you gain 1 life.

Starseer Mentor

Three generic, one white, one black creature – Bat Warlock – 3/5 – Uncommon

Flying, vigilance

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, target opponent loses 3 life unless they sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card.

Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

One generic, one white, one black legendary creature – Bat Cleric – 3/3 – Rare

Flying, vigilance

Whenever a Bat you control attacks, you gain 1 life.

Whenever Zoraline enters or attacks, you may pay one white, one black and 2 life. When you do, return target nonland permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

Alania, Divergent Storm

Legendary creature – Otter Wizard – 3/5 – Rare

Whenever you cast a spell, if it's the first instant spell, the first sorcery spell, or the first Otter spell other than Alania you've cast this turn, you may have target opponent draw a card. If you do, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Bria, Riptide Rogue

Two generic, one blue, one red legendary creature – Otter Rogue – 3/3 – Mythic Rare

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Other creatures you control have prowess (If a creature has multiple instances of prowess, each triggers separately.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn.

Ral, Crackling Wit

Two generic, one blue, one red legendary planeswalker – Ral – 4 Starting Loyalty – Mythic Rare

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a loyalty counter on Ral, Crackling Wit.

+1: Create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.

-3: Draw three cards, then discard two cards.

-10: Draw three cards. You get an emblem with “Instant and sorcery spells you cast have storm.” (Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

Stormcatch Mentor

One blue, one red creature – Otter Wizard – 1/1 – Uncommon

Haste

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost one generic less to cast.

Tempest Angler

One generic, two blue/red hybrid creature – Otter Wizard – 2/2 – Common

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Tempest Angler.

Camellia, the Seedmiser

One generic, one black, one green legendary creature – Squirrel Warlock – 3/3 – Rare

Menace

Other Squirrels you control have menace.

Whenever you sacrifice one or more Foods, create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

Two generic, Forage: Put a +1/+1 counter on each other Squirrel you control. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Corpseberry Cultivator

One generic, two black/green hybrid creature – Squirrel Warlock – 2/3 – Common

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may forage. (Exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Whenever you forage, put a +1/+1 counter on Corpseberry Cultivator.

Vinereap Mentor

One black, one green creature – Squirrel Druid – 3/2 – Uncommon

When Vinereap Mentor enters or dies, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with “two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Ygra, Eater of All

Three generic, one black, one green legendary creature – Elemental Cat – 6/6 – Mythic Rare

Ward: Sacrifice a Food.

Other creatures are Food artifacts in addition to their other types and have “Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this permanent: You gain 3 life.”

Whenever a Food is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, put two +1/+1 counters on Ygra, Eater of All.

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

One generic, one red, one white legendary creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/3 – Rare

Other Mice you control get +1/+1.

When Mabel, Heir To Cragflame enters, create Cragflame, a legendary colorless Equipment artifact token with “Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has vigilance, trample, and haste” and equip: two generic.

Seedglaive Mentor

One generic, one red, one white creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/2 – Uncommon

Vigilance, haste

Valiant – Whenever Seedglaive Mentor becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Veteran Guardmouse

Three generic, one red/white hybrid mana creature – Mouse Soldier – 3/4 – Common

Valiant – Whenever Veteran Guardmouse becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, it gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn. Scry 1. (You look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Clement, the Worrywort

One generic, one green, one blue legendary creature – Frog Druid – 3/3 – Rare

Vigilance

Whenever Clement, the Worrywort or another creature you control enters, return up to one target creature you control with lesser mana value to its owner's hand.

Frogs you control have “Tap: Add one green or one blue mana. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell.”

Dreamdew Entrancer

Two generic, one green, one blue creature – Frog Wizard- 3/4 – Rare

Reach

When Dreamdew Entrancer enters, tap up to one target creature and put three stun counters on it. If you control that creature, draw two cards.

Lilysplash Mentor

Two generic, one green, one blue creature – Frog Druid – 4/4 – Uncommon

Reach

One generic, one green, one blue: Exile another target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it. Activate only as a sorcery.

Pond Prophet

Two green/blue hybrid creature – Frog Advisor – 1/1 – Common

When Pond Prophet enters, draw a card.

Baylen, the Haymaker

One red, one green, one white legendary creature – Rabbit Warrior – 4/3 – Rare

Tap two untapped tokens you control: Add one mana of any color.

Tap three untapped tokens you control: Draw a card.

Tap four untapped tokens you control: Put three +1/+1 counters on Baylen, the Haymaker. It gains trample until end of turn.

Helga, Skittish Seer

One green, one white, one blue legendary creature – Frog Druid – 1/3 – Mythic Rare

Whenever you cast a creature spell with mana value 4 or greater, you draw a card, gain 1 life, and put a +1/+1 counter on Helga, Skittish Seer.

Tap: Add X mana of any one color, where X is Helga, Skittish Seer's power. Spend this mana only to cast creature spells with mana value 4 or greater or creature spells with X generic in their mana costs.

Glarb, Calamity's Augur

One black, one green, one blue legendary creature – Frog Wizard Noble – 2/4 – Mythic Rare

Deathtouch

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast spells with mana value 4 or greater from the top of your library.

Tap: Surveil 2.

Barkform Harvester

Three generic artifact creature – Shapeshifter – 2/3 – Common

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Reach

Two generic: Put target card from your graveyard on the bottom of your library.

Bumbleflower's Sharepot

Two generic artifact – Common

When Bumbleflower's Sharepot enters, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with “Two generic, Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”)

Five generic, Tap, Sacrifice Bumbleflower's Sharepot: Destroy target nonland permanent. Activate only as a sorcery.

Fountainport Bell

One generic artifact – Common

When Fountainport Bell enters, you may search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, then shuffle and put that card on top.

One generic, Sacrifice Fountainport Bell: Draw a card.

Heirloom Epic

One generic artifact – Uncommon

Four generic, Tap: Draw a card. For each mana in this ability's activation cost, you may tap an untapped creature you control rather than pay that mana. Activate only as a sorcery.

Patchwork Banner

Three generic artifact – Uncommon

As Patchwork Banner enters, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

Tap: Add one mana of any color.

Short Bow

Two generic artifact – Equipment – Uncommon

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has vigilance and reach.

Equip one generic (one generic: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Starforged Sword

Four generic artifact – Equipment – Uncommon

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token,)

When Starforged Sword enters, if the gift was promised, attach Starforged Sword to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +3/+3 and loses flying.

Equip three generic.

Sword of Vengeance

Three generic artifact – Equipment – Rare

Equipped creature gets +2/+0 and has first strike, vigilance, trample, and haste.

Equip three generic (Three generic: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Tangle Tumbler

Three generic artifact – Vehicle – 6/6 – Uncommon

Vigilance

Three generic, Tap: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Tap two untapped tokens you control:Tangled Tumbler becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

Three Tree Mascot

Two generic artifact creature – Shapeshifter – 2/1 – Common

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

One generic: Add one mana of any color. Activate only once each turn.

Check out more MTG guides.