In one of the most improbable comebacks in recent Major League history, the Colorado Rockies rallied from a 9-0 first-inning hole to stun the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-16 on Friday night at Coors Field.

Brenton Doyle capped a wild, five-run ninth inning with a walk-off two-run homer, clinching Colorado’s third victory in franchise history after trailing by nine runs.

The Pirates exploded in the first inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs on nine hits. Oneil Cruz launched a 451-foot grand slam, and Andrew McCutchen added a three-run homer.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela was shelled, surrendering eight earned runs on seven hits and two walks while recording just two outs. Senzatela's season-long first-inning struggles continued, entering the game with an 11.76 ERA and a .442 opponent batting average in the opening frame.

Despite the early deficit, Colorado chipped away. Rookie Warming Bernabel went 4-for-6 with a three-run homer in the third and an RBI triple in the ninth, raising his average to .435 (11-for-24) in his first six career games. Ezequiel Tovar, celebrating his 24th birthday, tied a Major League record with four doubles while going 4-for-6 with two RBIs.

The Rockies pounded out 22 hits in total, including home runs by Doyle, Bernabel, Hunter Goodman (20th of the season), and Yanquiel Fernandez, whose two-run shot in the eighth was the first of his career.

The Pirates held a 16-12 lead entering the bottom of the ninth. Goodman started the rally with a solo homer off Dennis Santana. Jordan Beck walked and scored on Bernabel’s triple.

Thairo Estrada followed with an RBI single to make it 16-15. Doyle then sent a 406-foot homer to left-center on an 0-1 slider, sealing the win and delivering his first career walk-off home run.

Doyle finished 4-for-5 in the game. Entering the contest, he was slashing just .216/.263/.328 and ranked as the lowest qualified hitter by wRC+.

Rookie Dugan Darnell (1-0), making his MLB debut, earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings in relief. Colorado pitchers allowed 18 hits and issued nine walks, while Herget hit Joey Bart with the bases loaded in the sixth to force in a run.

The victory, which lasted 3 hours and 37 minutes, was the first time since 2006 that an MLB team overcame a 9-run first-inning deficit. The Rockies improved to 29-80, still the league’s worst record, but now with a historic comeback to their name.

