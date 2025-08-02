The Philadelphia Phillies fans witnessed a debut to remember on Friday night, as newly acquired closer Jhoan Duran made a thunderous entrance and an even more dominant performance during a 5-4 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park.

Duran, traded from the Minnesota Twins just two days prior, entered the game in the ninth inning to lock down his first save as a Phillie.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-hander from the Dominican Republic was greeted with a custom entrance that included a dramatic light show and his signature walkout music, a mix of El Incomprendido by Farruko and Hot by Daddy Yankee and Pitbull. The stadium lights dimmed, fans raised their phones like stars in the night, and the haunting toll of the Undertaker’s bell rang out, a spine-chilling tradition carried over from Target Field, thanks to the Twins’ blessing.

Jhoan Duran entering the game for the first time as a Phillie at Citizens Bank Park was CINEMA pic.twitter.com/0lLFLoi8JY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2025

The 25-year-old didn’t waste time. On just four pitches, all splitters clocked at 98.4 mph, 99.0 mph, 99.7 mph, and 98.8 mph, Duran forced a foul popout, a groundout, and a lineout to end the game.

“I threw four pitches,” Duran said. “It was great. Easy work.”When asked about the variety of pitches he used, he added with a laugh, “I haven’t thrown my fastball yet.”

Duran’s performance was the perfect ending to what had been a hectic day. After a 3 a.m. departure from Minneapolis and little rest due to his newborn’s energy, he arrived in Philadelphia by noon. But despite the chaos, he was game-ready by nightfall.

The Phillies, who regained first place in the National League East with the win, acquired Duran from the Twins in exchange for two Top 100 prospects, 23-year-old pitcher Mick Abel and 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait. Before the trade, Duran had compiled a 6-4 record, 2.01 ERA, and 16 saves in 49 games for Minnesota in 2025.

Now under Phillies control through 2027, Duran received a warm welcome both on and off the field. Phillies manager Rob Thomson even gave up his No. 59 jersey, worn by Duran during his entire MLB career, to make him feel at home, opting to switch to No. 49 in honor of Ron Guidry.

Owner John Middleton personally congratulated Duran after the game. “Welcome to Philadelphia,” he told the new closer, words that now carry extra meaning as the Phillies set their sights on a deep postseason run, with Duran taking command of the ninth inning.