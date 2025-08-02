It’s not easy being a Pittsburgh Pirates fan. The team is in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought with just one winning season since 2015. And Pittsburgh once again finds itself dead last in the NL Central this year. On Friday the Pirates found a new way to rip their fans’ hearts out, losing to the Colorado Rockies despite a remarkable nine-run first inning.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a big early lead against the worst team in baseball and took a 16-12 advantage into the eighth inning. And the team still managed to lose. It was the first time since at least 1901 that the Pirates scored 16 runs in a game and lost, per MLB.com’s Alex Stumpf.

Pirates suffer unthinkable loss to Rockies

The stunning loss actually snapped Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak. The team was coming off a sweep of the San Francisco Giants and had won eight of the last nine games.

Facing a terrible Rockies team that could set a new standard for futility this season, the Pirates fell short in dramatic fashion. Colorado mounted a furious comeback, tagging reliever Dennis Santana for five runs on four hits. The wild ninth-inning was capped by Brenton Doyle’s walk-off two-run homer.

The Pirates fell to 47-63 on the season as they lost to a Rockies team that improved to 51 games under .500 with the win. After selling at the trade deadline, sending David Bednar to the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh is ready for the season to end.

Following the harrowing defeat, Pirates fans lashed out on social media.

HeisenBurgh asked:

“How did you score 16 runs AND LOSE???”

While Ron Llave called it:

“You could just see it coming.”

Azsportsgirl224 wondered:

“What did I just witness???”

JuJu added:

“The most embarrassing loss I’ve ever seen”

Tyler Reeder wrote:

“My expectations are low… but holy sh*t…”

And Crazy Tom (Wilkins) vented:

“OK, somebody has to walk home from Colorado for this.”