MTG's Bloomburrow is launching soon, and it includes four preconstructed commander decks, one of which is Peace Offering. Led by Ms. Bumbleflower, this precon does exactly what its name entails, offers peace but with a catch. While Ms. Bumbleflower will have her opponents benefit from her controller casting spells, she will buff her allies on the battlefield in exchange.

The question is, will Peace Offering be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is the full deck reveal.

MTG Peace Offering Commander Deck

MTG's Bloomburrow preconstructed commander decks will be available at local game stores (LGS) on August 2, 2024. The price for each deck is anticipated to be between $47 and $50, varying by store.

For those interested in the Bloomburrow precons, here's everything they need to know about the upcoming Peace Offering deck.

Commander

Each preconstructed deck is anticipated to feature two commander cards. However, as of this publication, only the primary commander has been unveiled.

Ms. Bumbleflower

Unlike most commanders in the upcoming MTG Bloomburrow set, Ms. Bumbleflower doesn't introduce a new mechanic. But that doesn't mean she's a bad commander. She's a four-cost (one generic, one green, one white, and one blue) legendary creature with Vigilance. Whenever you cast a spell, target opponent draws a card. Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. It gains flying until end of turn. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, you draw two cards.

On most occasions, whenever a spell has opponents draw cards, it's optional. When they decide to draw cards, the controller of the spell would typically benefit from their greed. However, in this case, Ms. Bumbleflower forces a target opponent to draw a card, which will convert into buffing allies or even herself. Then she provides a draw engine for her controller every time they cast their second spell during a turn. Players will not only get bigger creatures but can easily gain card advantage come turn five or six.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Peace Offering Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Peace Offering in no particular order.

Spore Frog

Spore Frog is a one-cost (one green) creature. Sacrifice Spore Frog: Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt this turn.

Coiling Oracle

Coiling Oracle is a two-cost (one green and one blue) creature. When Coiling Oracle enters the battlefield, reveal the top card of your library. If it’s a land card, put it onto the battlefield. Otherwise, put that card into your hand.

Jolly Gerbils

Jolly Gerbils is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature. Whenever you give a gift, draw a card.

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse is a two-cost (one generic and one green) legendary creature. Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 2/2 green Cat creature token. She also has a mana ability costing four generic and two green mana: Until end of turn, creatures you control have base power and toughness X/X, where X is the number of cards in your hand.

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler is a two-cost (one white and one blue) legendary creature. He has a tapped ability: Each player may draw a card, then each player who drew a card this way gains 1 life.

Triskaidekaphile

Triskaidekaphile is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) creature. You have no maximum hand size. At the beginning of your upkeep, if you have exactly thirteen cards in your hand, you win the game. She also has a mana ability that costs three generic and one blue: Draw a card.

Bloodroot Apothecary

Bloodroot Apothecary is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with Toxic 2. When Bloodroot Apothecary enters, you and target opponent each create a Treasure token. Whenever an opponent sacrifices a noncreature token, that player gets two poison counters.

Chasm Skulker

Chasm Skulker is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) creature. Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Chasm Skulker. When Chasm Skulker dies, create X 1/1 blue Squid creature tokens with islandwalk, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on Chasm Skulker. (They can’t be blocked as long as defending player controls an Island.)

Faeburrow Elder

Faeburrow Elder is a three-cost (one generic, one green, and one white) creature with Vigilance. Faeburrow Elder gets +1/+1 for each color among permanents you control. It also has a tapped ability: For each color among permanents you control, add one mana of that color.

Loran of the Third Path

Loran of the Third Path is a three-cost (two generic and one white) legendary creature with Vigilance. When Loran of the Third Path enters the battlefield, destroy up to one target artifact or enchantment. She also has a tapped ability: You and target opponent each draw a card.

Managorger Hydra

Managorger Hydra is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with Trample. Whenever a player casts a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Managorger Hydra.

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Rishkar, Peema Renegade is a three-cost (two generic and one green) legendary creature. When Rishkar, Peema Renegade enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures. Each creature you control with a counter on it will gain “tapped ability: add one green mana.”

Selvala, Explorer Returned

Selvala, Explorer Returned is a three-cost (one generic, one green, and one white) legendary creature with Parley. Tap it: Each player reveals the top card of their library. For each nonland card revealed this way, add one green mana and you gain 1 life. Then each player draws a card.

Steelburr Champion

Steelburr Champion is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature with Vigilance and the new Offspring mechanic that costs an additional one generic and one white when casting. Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Baird, Steward of Argive

Baird, Steward of Argive is a four-cost (two generic and two white) legendary creature with Vigilance. Creatures can’t attack you or planeswalkers you control unless their controller pays one generic mana for each of those creatures.

Forgotten Ancient

Forgotten Ancient is a four-cost (three generic and one green) creature. Whenever a player casts a spell, you may put a +1/+1 counter on Forgotten Ancient. At the beginning of your upkeep, you may move any number of +1/+1 counters from Forgotten Ancient onto other creatures.

Mangara, the Diplomat

Mangara, the Diplomat is a four-cost (three generic and one white) legendary creature with Lifelink. Whenever an opponent attacks with creatures, if two or more of those creatures are attacking you and/or planeswalkers you control, draw a card. Whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn, draw a card.

Twenty-Toed Toad

Twenty-Toed Toad is a four-cost (three generic and one blue) creature. Your maximum hand size is twenty. Whenever you attack with two or more creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on Twenty-Toed Toad and draw a card. Whenever Twenty-Toed Toad attacks, you win the game if there are twenty or more counters on it or you have twenty or more cards in hand.

Body of Knowledge

Body of Knowledge is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) creature. Body of Knowledge’s power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your hand. You have no maximum hand size. Whenever Body of Knowledge is dealt damage, draw that many cards.

Kalonian Hydra

Kalonian Hydra is a five-cost (three generic and two green) creature with Trample. Kalonian Hydra enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it. Whenever Kalonian Hydra attacks, double the number of +1/+1 counters on each creature you control.

Mr. Foxglove

Mr. Foxglove is a five-cost (two generic, one green, one white, and one blue) legendary creature with Lifelink. Whenever Mr. Foxglove attacks, draw cards equal to the number of cards in defending player’s hand minus the number of cards in your hand. If you didn’t draw cards this way, you may put a creature card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Octomancer

Octomancer is a five-cost (three generic, one green, and one blue) creature. It has Gift an Octopus (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they create an 8/8 blue Octopus creature token.) At the beginning of each end step, create a token that’s a copy of target creature token that entered the battlefield this turn.

Psychosis Crawler

Psychosis Crawler is a five-cost (five generic) artifact creature. Psychosis Crawler’s power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your hand. Whenever you draw a card, each opponent loses 1 life.

Sunscorch Regent

Sunscorch Regent is a five-cost (three generic and two white) creature with Flying. Whenever an opponent casts a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Sunscorch Regent and you gain 1 life.

Sphinx of Enlightenment

Sphinx of Enlightenment is a six-cost (four generic and two blue) creature with Flying. When Sphinx of Enlightenment enters the battlefield, target opponent draws a card and you draw three cards.

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Realm-Cloaked Giant is a seven-cost (five generic and two white) creature with Vigilance. It also has an Adventure spelled called Cast Off for three generic and two white mana: Destroy all non-Giant creatures.

Tamiyo, Field Researcher

Tamiyo, Field Researcher is a four-cost (one generic, one green, one white, and one blue) planeswalker.

+1: Choose up to two target creatures. Until your next turn, whenever either of those creatures deals combat damage, you draw a card.

−2: Tap up to two target nonland permanents. They don’t untap during their controller’s next untap step.

−7: Draw three cards. You get an emblem with “You may cast spells from your hand without paying their mana costs.”

An Offer You Can't Refuse

An Offer You Can't Refuse is a one-cost (one blue) instant spell. Counter target noncreature spell. Its controller creates two Treasure tokens.

Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a one-cost (one white) instant spell. Exile target creature. Its controller gains life equal to its power.

Farseek

Farseek is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for a Plains, Island, Swamp, or Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Long River's Pull

Long River's Pull is a two-cost (two blue) instant spell. Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.) Counter target creature spell. If the gift was promised, instead counter target spell.

Peerless Recycling

Peerless Recycling is a two-cost (one generic and one green) instant spell. Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.) Return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. If the gift was promised, instead return two target permanent cards from your graveyard to your hand.

Wear Down

Wear Down is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.) Destroy target artifact or enchantment. If the gift was promised, instead destroy two target artifacts and/or enchantments.

Broken Wings

Broken Wings is a three-cost (two generic and one green) instant spell. Destroy target artifact, enchantment, or creature with flying.

Cultivate

Cultivate is a three-cost (two generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.

Generous Gift

Generous Gift is a three-cost (two generic and one white) instant spell. Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Elephant creature token.

Riot Control

Riot Control is a three-cost (two generic and one white) instant spell. You gain 1 life for each creature your opponents control. Prevent all damage that would be dealt to you this turn.

Secret Rendezvous

Secret Rendezvous is a three-cost (one generic and two white) sorcery spell. You and target opponent each draw three cards.

Tempt with Bunnies

Tempt with Bunnies is a three-cost (two generic and one white) sorcery spell. Tempting offer — Draw a card and create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token. Then each opponent may draw a card and create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token. For each opponent who does, you draw a card and you create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token.

Illusionist's Gambit

Illusionist's Gambit is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) instant spell. Cast this spell only during the declare blockers step on an opponent’s turn. Remove all attacking creatures from combat and untap them. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase. Each of those creatures attacks that combat if able. They can’t attack you or planeswalkers you control that combat.

Tempt with Discovery

Tempt with Discovery is a four-cost (three generic and one green) sorcery spell. Tempting offer — Search your library for a land card and put it onto the battlefield. Each opponent may search their library for a land card and put it onto the battlefield. For each opponent who searches a library this way, search your library for a land card and put it onto the battlefield. Then each player who searched a library this way shuffles.

Intellectual Offering

Intellectual Offering is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) instant spell. Choose an opponent. You and that player each draw three cards. Choose an opponent. Untap all nonland permanents you control and all nonland permanents that player controls.

Perplexing Test

Perplexing Test is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) instant spell.

Choose one —

Return all creature tokens to their owners’ hands.

Return all nontoken creatures to their owners’ hands.

Promise of Loyalty

Promise of Loyalty is a five-cost (four generic and one white) sorcery spell. Each player puts a vow counter on a creature they control and sacrifices the rest. Each of those creatures can’t attack you or planeswalkers you control for as long as it has a vow counter on it.

Perch Protection

Perch Protection is a six-cost (four generic and two white) instant spell. Gift an extra turn (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they take an extra turn after this one.) Create four 2/2 blue Bird creature tokens with flying. If the gift was promised, all permanents you control phase out, and until your next turn, your life total can’t change and you gain protection from everything. Exile Perch Protection.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives out two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Fellwar Stone

Fellwar Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color that a land an opponent controls could produce.

Mind Stone

Mind Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has two tapped abilities. One gives one colorless mana, then other has you pay one generic mana to tap and sacrifice Mind Stone to draw a card.

Swiftfoot Boots

Swiftfoot Boots is a two-cost (two generic) artifact equipment. Equipped creature has Hexproof and Haste. It has an equip cost of one generic mana.

Thought Vessel

Thought Vessel is a two-cost (two generic) artifact. You have no maximum hand size. It also has a tapped ability: add one generic mana.

Ghirapur Orrery

Ghirapur Orrery is a four-cost (four generic) artifact. Each player may play an additional land on each of their turns. At the beginning of each player’s upkeep, if that player has no cards in hand, that player draws three cards.

Coveted Jewel

Coveted Jewel is a six-cost (six generic) artifact. When Coveted Jewel enters the battlefield, draw three cards. It also has a tapped ability: add three mana of any one color. Whenever one or more creatures an opponent controls attack you and aren’t blocked, that player draws three cards and gains control of Coveted Jewel. Untap it.

Wizard Class

Wizard Class is a one-cost (one blue) enchantment class.

You have no maximum hand size.

Two generic and one blue mana: Level 2

When this Class becomes level 2, draw two cards.

Four generic and one blue mana: Level 3

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Hoofprints of the Stag

Hoofprints of the Stag is a two-cost (one generic and one white) kindred enchantment. Whenever you draw a card, you may put a hoofprint counter on Hoofprints of the Stag. It has a mana ability costing two generic and one white mana, remove four hoofprint counters from Hoofprints of the Stag: Create a 4/4 white Elemental creature token with flying. Activate only during your turn.

Simic Ascendancy

Simic Ascendancy is a two-cost (one green and one blue) enchantment. It has a mana ability for one generic, one green, and one blue: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on a creature you control, put that many growth counters on Simic Ascendancy. At the beginning of your upkeep, if Simic Ascendancy has twenty or more growth counters on it, you win the game.

Tenuous Truce

Tenuous Truce is a two-cost (one generic and one white) enchantment aura. Enchant opponent At the beginning of enchanted opponent’s end step, you and that player each draw a card. When you attack enchanted opponent or a planeswalker they control or when they attack you or a planeswalker you control, sacrifice Tenuous Truce.

Communal Brewing

Communal Brewing is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment. When Communal Brewing enters, any number of target opponents each draw a card. Put an ingredient counter on Communal Brewing, then put an ingredient counter on it for each card drawn this way. Whenever you cast a creature spell, that creature enters with X additional +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the number of ingredient counters on Communal Brewing.

Martial Impetus

Martial Impetus is a three-cost (two generic and one white) enchantment aura. Enchant creature Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and is goaded. (It attacks each combat if able and attacks a player other than you if able.) Whenever enchanted creature attacks, each other creature that’s attacking one of your opponents gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Rites of Flourishing

Rites of Flourishing is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment. At the beginning of each player’s draw step, that player draws an additional card. Each player may play an additional land on each of their turns.

Fisher's Talent

Fisher's Talent is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) enchantment class.

At the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. You may reveal it if it’s a land card. Create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token if you revealed it this way. Then draw a card.

One green and one blue mana: Level 2

If you would create a Fish token, create a 3/3 blue Shark creature token instead.

Two generic, one green, and one blue mana: Level 3

If you would create a Shark token, create an 8/8 blue Octopus creature token instead.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Peace Offering precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.

As for the lands in the MTG Peace Offering precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.