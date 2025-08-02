The Boston Red Sox made a key roster decision Saturday morning, optioning right-hander Cooper Criswell to Triple-A Worcester to clear space for Dustin May's debut, which is set for this Wednesday vs. the Kansas City Royals. The move comes just days after Boston acquired the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter in exchange for prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard.

Criswell’s demotion surprised many fans, especially after he delivered a dominant performance just Friday night. The 29-year-old pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 walk-off win over the Houston Astros, but was still sent down the following morning.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), with the breaking update and a clear explanation of Boston’s plan.

“Cooper Criswell pitched a gem last night but with Dustin May joining the team, Criswell has been optioned to Worcester today.”

Criswell has been effective in a limited role, posting a 3.57 ERA over seven MLB appearances this season. In Worcester, he’s logged a 3.32 ERA over 13 starts, offering reliable depth should injuries or inconsistency strike the current rotation.

As for May, the 27-year-old has managed to stay healthy for most of the season, a positive step after years of injury setbacks. However, he’s struggled to find consistent results, posting a 4.85 ERA that marks one of the toughest stretches of his career. Still, his power arsenal and swing-and-miss stuff offer plenty of upside for Boston’s rotation.

With May joining Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, and Walker Buehler, Boston is betting on experience and upside to hold its position in a tight playoff race. The Red Sox currently sit third in the AL East at 60-51 and hold the second AL Wild Card spot, just a half-game behind the New York Yankees.

Boston has gained serious momentum in the playoff race, winning 18 of its last 25 games. That surge, powered by a strong July performance, has boosted confidence despite a tough remaining schedule and inconsistent results on the road. Still, the Red Sox trade deadline moves — including the additions of May and reliever Steven Matz — reflect a clear push to strengthen the staff without sacrificing top prospects.

The Criswell demotion highlights how competitive the margins are in this playoff race. May’s performance, starting with his debut against Kansas City, will go a long way in determining whether Boston made the right call.