The Los Angeles Lakers secured the future of their franchise Saturday after All-NBA guard Luka Doncic agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with a player option in 2028, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Shortly after the deal was reported, Doncic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude and excitement.

“I just signed my extension with the Lakers,” Doncic wrote, sharing a photo of himself signing the contract. “Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning.”

The extension ensures Doncic will remain under contract through at least the 2027–28 season, with the player option allowing him to reassess his future that summer. The deal includes a player option for the 2028 offseason, which would align with Doncic’s 10th year in the NBA and potential eligibility for a five-year supermax contract under the league's salary structure.

I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who've shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/PrTfTxxlpU — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 2, 2025

Lakers solidify future with Luka Doncic contract extension as new era begins

Doncic has been viewed as the centerpiece of the Lakers’ next era since arriving in a blockbuster February trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Since joining Los Angeles, Doncic has embraced a leadership role and worked to reshape both his conditioning and the roster around him.

He played a key part in recruiting center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart earlier this offseason. Ayton signed a two-year, $8.1 million deal after a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, while Smart agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option for 2026–27 following his release from the Washington Wizards.

Doncic’s extension comes after a notable summer that included his cover feature on Men’s Health magazine, showcasing a slimmer frame and renewed focus on conditioning. The transformation drew both praise and tempered expectations from analysts, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who called the shift encouraging but emphasized that true progress would be measured by consistent in-season effort.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick, entering his second year, is expected to lead a revamped roster built around Doncic’s offensive engine and veteran presence. LeBron James, who opted into his $52.6 million player option earlier this offseason, remains a stabilizing force as he enters his 23rd NBA season.

The Lakers now shift focus toward training camp and the 2025–26 season, aiming to build on last year’s late-season turnaround. With Doncic locked in, the franchise has solidified its direction and laid the groundwork for a potential return to title contention.