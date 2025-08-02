The Los Angeles Lakers secured their long-term future over the weekend by re-signing All-NBA guard Luka Doncic to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option for the 2028 season.

Soon after the agreement was finalized, Doncic took to social media with a heartfelt gesture, announcing a $5 million donation aimed at supporting young athletes worldwide.

“Today I’m also committing $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did,” Doncic posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation.”

The donation aligns with Doncic’s jersey number and reflects a growing trend among high-profile athletes using their platform and earnings to invest in youth sports development. While specific details regarding the initiative have not been publicly disclosed, the announcement was widely praised across social media and by members of the basketball community.

Luka Doncic announced he will be donating $5M to 77 kids around the world to chase their dreams 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PZwb21B2yh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2025

Luka Doncic cements role as Lakers' cornerstone with contract extension and $5M charitable pledge

Article Continues Below

Doncic also shared a photo of himself signing the extension while expressing his gratitude toward the Lakers and their fan base.

“I just signed my extension with the Lakers,” he wrote. “Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning.”

Since being acquired in a blockbuster February trade with the Dallas Mavericks that sent Anthony Davis the other way, Doncic has quickly established himself as the centerpiece of the Lakers’ new era. The 26-year-old was instrumental in helping retool the roster this offseason, playing a role in the acquisitions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart.

The contract extension comes on the heels of an offseason that also included a Men’s Health magazine cover showcasing Doncic’s physical transformation and renewed focus on conditioning. The Lakers, under second-year head coach JJ Redick, are expected to build around Doncic moving forward as they aim to return to championship contention in the 2025–26 season.

With Doncic locked in and already giving back off the court, the Lakers enter training camp with both a stabilized roster and a clear vision for the future.