Magic the Gathering previously featured cards in sets that were released in previous years, and Wizards of the Coast will continue the trend with Wilds of Eldraine, the next set in the series. However, what's new in this set is that the expansion is being promoted with an anime teaser trailer, which was exclusively shown in Japan. You can watch the teaser yourself below, but don't get your hopes up: an actual anime series doesn't seem to be in the plans yet for the beloved trading card game.

Wilds of Eldraine Anime Teaser Trailer

The Wilds of Eldraine teaser trailer features the two lead characters in the Eldraine plane in Magic the Gathering: the twin prince and princess Will and Rowan Kenrith, who find themselves at odds during this set after they both lose their planeswalker sparks at the end of the story of March of the Machine. Will tries to find peace as he takes up the mantle of leading the kingdom following their father's death, while Rowan seeks to find a magical spell that could bring Eldraine back to its glory days. Their quest for peace is threatened by the witch Eriette and her sisters and the fae Talion, all responsible for a sleeping curse that has destabilized the kingdom with the help of the nightmare planeswalker Ashiok.

Wilds of Eldraine will also be coming out with the set-adjacent product “Enchanting Tales,” enchantment cards that may appear in premium booster packs but are not Standard-legal. Some Enchanting Tales cards have an anime treatment such as Land Tax, Smothering Tithe, Rhystic Study, Bitterblossom, Blood Moon, and Doubling Season. All of the anime cards in the set are enchantments except for one: a promo anime borderless Pyroblast illustrated by Takuma Ebisu (known for Attack on Titan), which is an instant.

Wilds of Eldraine pre-release starts this Friday, September 1, 2023, before the full set comes out on September 8, 2023.