Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh isn't running away from his Big Dumper nickname.

Affectionately called that due to his prominent posterior, Raleigh opened up about the moniker in a feature from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“It's not the one you write up in your mind when you're thinking of nicknames,” Raleigh said. “But, I mean … it's true. That's who I am.”

As Passan wrote, the Mariners have taken advantage of the Big Dumper name and his status as one of the elite sluggers of 2025. Seattle ran a promotion earlier in the year where fans could send an email to bigdumper@mariners.com and ask Raleigh to dump someone in their life for him. One such example came from someone named Lindsay (though it's not clear this person is real).

“Tom, I hate to be the one to tell you this, but it's not working with Lindsay,” Raleigh said. “Don't worry, though. When one door closes, another one opens. Specifically, a door to a new apartment, because your current lease is in Lindsay's name. Bummer.”

Raleigh's buy-in is a reflection of his personality, according to Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.

“Part of what makes Cal so lovable is he's an everyman,” Dipoto said. “He's blue collar. Shows up in his truck. Does his job. That's the beauty of him. He's not flashy. He's not boisterous. He's not there to create his own brand. He's been almost embarrassed by all the attention he's received.”

Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh takes on the Home Run Derby

Raleigh enters the 2025 All-Star break not just as a fan favorite but one of the best hitters in baseball this season. His 38 home runs have put him well ahead of pace to break Aaron Judge's American League single-season home run record and he's doing it as a catcher, which is absurd.

He further endeared himself to fans by agreeing to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby, and he's the betting favorite with +280 odds, per FanDuel. Even better, his father will pitch to him Monday night in Atlanta while his younger brother will catch.

The Home Run Derby will take place Monday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.