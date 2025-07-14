The Seattle Mariners hit the All-Star Break holding the final AL Wild Card spot. Cal Raleigh has been the team MVP, joining Reggie Jackson in the MLB history books. And their pitching continues to shine, with Bryan Woo earning an All-Star bid. Pitching is their strong suit, while they could use some offense. The Mariners drafted Kade Anderson, an LSU pitcher, third overall in the MLB Draft, which would impact their trade deadline plans.

“The Mariners reportedly wanted LSU left-hander Kade Anderson all along, but they certainly couldn't have been expecting to get him with the third pick,” ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote. “They get the most polished college pitcher in the draft, one who should move quickly — and perhaps make it a little easier for Jerry Dipoto to dip into his farm system and upgrade the big league roster at the trade deadline.”

The Mariners not only have one of the best rotations in baseball, but have 14 pitchers in their top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com. Meanwhile, their offense has struggled outside of Raleigh. Last year, the offense collapsed, and they missed the playoffs. They cannot let that happen again, especially with such an obvious surplus to trade from.

Who should the Mariners target at the MLB trade deadline?

One of the biggest names available at the MLB trade deadline is a former Mariner. Eugenio Suarez is on an expiring contract, and a Diamondbacks team struggling in the National League. The third baseman would be a big lift for the middle of the lineup and could replace the struggling Ben Williamson at the hot corner.

Suarez spent two years with the Mariners, helping them make the playoffs in 2022 and staying for a disappointing 2023 season. The Diamondbacks traded for him after their World Series loss, looking to replace Evan Longoria. Despite missing the playoffs last year and a poor start to this year, Suarez has been solid for the Snakes.

The Mariners' home park has not been kind to hitters in past years, so knowing Suarez can acclimate quickly is a huge deal. In 166 games in Seattle, Suarez has 29 homers, 95 RBIs, and a .760 OPS. He is a better option the Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is a defensive specialist, or Ryan O'Hearn, who would clog up the DH role.

The Diamondbacks could use pitchers in their pipeline, especially if they lose Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly at the trade deadline. Seattle and Arizona would be great trade partners, even if it involved first baseman Josh Naylor instead.