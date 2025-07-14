Depending on who you listen to, the Jacksonville Jaguars have this neat plan for Travis Hunter that will work, or other teams will find ways to wear him down. However, Trevor Lawrence teased a plot to expose Hunter on defense.

Lawrence said the Jaguars made an early attack on Hunter, according to Pardon My Take’s YouTube page.

“So his first day over at DB, I was like, ‘we’re throwing every ball at Travis.’ ” Lawrence said. “He’s pretty freaking good at corner, too, though … But definitely that first day, I was like, ‘I’m throwing every ball at you so you come back to offense.’

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence excited about new weapon

Lawrence said there are few limits for Hunter, even during his rookie year.

“A guy like him could do whatever he wanted to do,” Lawrence said. “I mean it’s going to be interesting in the NFL. How much can you play both ways? I don’t know. It’s been done before, but it’s been a while. So I mean if there’s a guy that can do it, he can do it. But we’ll see how that plays out.”

Lawrence said any doubters about Hunter’s ability to be in condition for two-way play are likely going to find out differently.

“He’s unbelievable as far as the conditioning and shape he’s in,” Lawrence said. “I mean, this guy can run all day. He plays DB, he plays receiver. Like he'll run a post route or whatever, and say we’ll miss it, or I want to run it different. Like, ‘I'll run it again.’ Just come right back.

“And other guys, I mean, everyone I've played with, no one does that. It's not shade on anybody else, but it's like no one's trying to run 50 yards full speed again right when they just did it. So, it's stuff like that. He's a super hard worker.”

Hunter currently slots in as the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver behind last year’s rookie standout, Brian Thomas Jr. On defense, Hunter is listed as the backup at left cornerback behind Jarrian Jones. So that kind of gives a hint about what the Jaguars' plans are for Hunter. He’s listed as a defensive backup while being the second-most important receiver on offense.

It makes sense that the Jaguars might use his full boat on offense, and pick their spots to put him in on defense.