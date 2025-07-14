Summer League is underway as teams get a first look at the incoming rookies before the start of the upcoming season. With excitement brewing for each franchise, it sounds like the Minnesota Timberwolves are especially excited about one key prospect, at least for co-owner Alex Rodriguez.

During a guest appearance on “The Hoop Collective,” the New York Yankees legend admitted that rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is turning heads in Minnesota. Rodriguez praised the 25-year-old rookie for his work ethic early on in the offseason.

“The one thing I will tell you about TJ (Terrence) Shannon (Jr.), who came out of Illinois, and he's going to be almost 25. So, he's one of these seniors that was around for a while, but he's one of the hardest-working guys,” said Rodriguez. “I mean, he gets to the gym every day, seven days a week, he's there at 6:30 in the morning, and they have to kick him out of the building in Minnesota. So far this summer, he's made 18,000 threes… We've had to tell him, ‘You got to go home.' So we're very bullish on him.”

Article Continues Below

Shannon, who played at Texas Tech for the first three years of his collegiate career before transferring to Illinois for his final two, proved to be a star for the Fighting Illini. He proved to be a scoring machine in his final season, as TJ Shannon ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 23.0 points per game. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves selected Shannon with the No. 27 pick overall. Although he displayed major potential during his final year in college, his age is likely why he fell so late in the first round. Typically, teams tend to draft players aged around 18 to 20 years old. Considering Terrence Shannon Jr. is 25, his longevity was something many teams questioned as he entered the draft.

Fortunately for him, Minnesota may have been a perfect landing spot. Considering the Timberwolves are a playoff contender, Shannon is someone who has the potential to help right away. Additionally, with the front office trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic this offseason, Shannon should be competing for playing time early on in his NBA career.