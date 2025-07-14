The San Francisco 49ers find themselves at a crossroads with wide receiver Jauan Jennings. After a breakout 2024 campaign, posting career-highs with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns, Jennings is seeking a new contract or a trade as he enters the final year of his deal. With Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a major knee injury and Deebo Samuel now with the Washington Commanders, Jennings has become the focal point of the 49ers’ receiving corps. Yet, if San Francisco decides not to extend him, several teams will be lining up for his services.

Let’s count down the top five trade destinations for Jauan Jennings if the 49ers decide to move on.

The Patriots’ offense has been in desperate need of a reliable, physical receiver who can win over the middle and provide leadership in a young locker room. New England’s receiving corps has lacked a true “alpha” since Julian Edelman’s retirement, and their recent draft picks have yet to blossom into stars. Jennings’ toughness, route-running, and ability to make contested catches would be a perfect fit for a team trying to rebuild its offensive identity.

Why it works: New England has cap space, a need for proven production, and a rookie quarterback who needs a security blanket outside of newly signed Stefon Diggs. Jennings’ experience and work ethic would immediately make him a favorite in Foxborough.

Potential compensation: The Patriots have extra mid-round picks and could offer a third or fourth-rounder, which aligns with Jennings’ market value given his contract status.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are always aggressive in the trade market and have shown a willingness to add proven veterans to complement their offensive stars. With Cooper Kupp’s departure, Jennings can slide in to be a great addition to an already stacked receiver corps of Davante Adams and Puca Nacua.

Why it works: Jennings’ physical style and blocking prowess would mesh well with the Rams’ run-heavy looks and play-action game. Los Angeles has a history of maximizing receivers with his skill set.

Potential compensation: The Rams could offer a package centered around a fourth-round pick, especially if they view Jennings as a missing piece for another playoff push.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers’ receiver room is in flux after the departure of George Pickens and inconsistent play from their young wideouts. Pittsburgh’s offense is built on physicality and toughness, two traits that define Jennings’ game. He would instantly become a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers alongside DK Metcalf and fit the Steelers’ culture.

Why it works: Pittsburgh has a history of developing receivers, but they need a proven veteran next to Metcalf to stabilize the group. Jennings’ ability to move the chains and play special teams adds value.

Potential compensation: The Steelers could send a late third or early fourth-round pick, knowing Jennings could be the difference in close AFC North battles.

The Saints are searching for answers at wide receiver beyond Chris Olave. With a lack of consistent production from their supporting cast, Jennings would immediately step in as the No. 2 option. With Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler starting this season with the abrupt retirement of Derek Carr, a tough, reliable target like Jennings fits will help the young quarterbacks immensely.

Why it works: New Orleans is certainly rebuild mode but the Saints can center their offense of the future around Chris Olave and Jauan Jennings. Jennings’ ability to work the middle of the field would complement Olave’s deep-threat ability, giving the Saints a more balanced attack.

Potential compensation: The Saints are tight on cap space but could get creative, offering a player-plus-pick package or a conditional mid-round selection.

The Raiders top the list for several reasons. First, they have a glaring need for a physical, possession receiver to pair with Jakobi Meyers. Second, the AFC West is loaded with offensive firepower, and Las Vegas must keep pace. Jennings’ skill set, especially his ability to convert third downs and block in the run game with new runningback Ashton Jeanty, would make him an instant favorite in Sin City.

Why it works: The Raiders’ new regime is looking to build a tougher, more resilient roster with head coach Pete Carroll. Jennings’ no-nonsense approach and playoff experience are exactly what the franchise needs. He would take pressure off Meyers and help open up the offense for the newly acquired Geno Smith.

Potential compensation: With extra draft capital and a willingness to make bold moves, the Raiders could offer a third-round pick or a package of picks, making this a win-win for both sides.

Jauan Jennings has proven he can be a difference-maker when given the opportunity. If the 49ers decide not to extend him, expect a robust market for his services. Teams that value toughness, reliability, and playoff experience will be lining up to make a deal. Whether it’s the Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Rams, or Patriots, Jennings will be an asset wherever he lands, and could be the missing piece for a playoff contender looking to take the next step.