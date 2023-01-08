By James Kay · 2 min read

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from competing in the Australian Open. Tournament organizers confirmed the 25-year-old will not participate this year on the event’s Twitter page. Dayana Yastremska will replace Osaka in the Open.

Osaka, who was won the Australian Open twice in her career, hasn’t competed in a tournament since last September. She is currently ranked 47th in the world and hasn’t made it out of the first round in her last three events. The most recent time, she withdrew from a tournament in Tokyo after winning the first round and hasn’t competed since.

Osaka isn’t the only big name not heading to Melbourne Park for the event. Venus Williams won’t compete in the Open after suffering an injury in a tournament in New Zealand. The seven-time grand slam winner was granted a wild card entry and was looking forward to competing in the event. Kim Birrell replaced her as the wild-card entry.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” she said after receiving her wild-card entry.

Simona Halep, who was ranked first in the world in 2017 and 2019, is a former finalist in the event and won’t be a part of it this year as well. She is currently in the midst of a doping scandal after testing positive for Roxadustat, which is a drug long linked to professional cycling. Halep claims she has never taken any performance enhancing substances and will attempt to clear her name.