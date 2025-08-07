Naomi Osaka saved herself from another heartbreaking exit, closing out a narrow 6-2, 7-6 victory over Clara Tauson at the Canadian Open to make the tournament's final round. The win in straight sets lands Osaka a WTA 1000 final for the first time in three years.

Osaka took to Instagram to express how she felt about the best run she's had so far this tennis season.

“All the feels, all the heart. Back in another finals,” Osaka posted alongside a heart and prayer emojis.

 

 

 

Osaka is attempting to nab her first WTA title win since 2021. She played the best years of her career between 2018 and 2021, when she secured two Australian Open championships and two US Open titles. The 27-year-old has since taken time away from the game for maternity leave, but she's also struggled to produce the same success when she is on the court. Osaka has fallen short of the final round in the last 12 straight major tournaments.

The four-time Grand Slam champion split with coach Patrick Mouratoglou before the Canadian Open began after a 10-month working relationship. Osaka was trying to infuse a new energy into her career after returning to tennis in 2024 for the first time since giving birth to her first child, but she's now choosing to go in a different direction with Polish coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. She posted a farewell message to the Frenchman on her Instagram.

“Merci, Patrick. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met, and I'm sure I'll see you around,” Osaka capped off with a heart emoji.

Osaka will next take on young Canadian phenom Victoria Mboko, who's advancing to her first-ever WTA final after defeating Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. The 18-year-old, who took down Coco Gauff in an earlier round, will also be ranked in the WTA top 40 for the first time in her career.

More Tennis News
Jun 7, 2025; Paris, FR; Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final
Aryna Sabalenka drops final word on her Coco Gauff French Open commentsRandall Barnes ·
Aug 4, 2025; Montreal, QC, Canada; McCartney Kessler (USA) and Coco Gauff (USA) in semifinal play against Olga Danilovic (SRB) and Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Coco Gauff still alive in Montreal despite singles lossZachary Draves ·
Jul 24, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; Venus Williams (USA) waves to the crowd after her match against Magdalena Frech (POL)(not pictured) in a women's singles match on day four of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Venus Williams sends warning to doubters about futureErin Achenbach ·
Elina Svitolina (UKR) tracks her shot against Naomi Osaka (JPN) in quarterfinal play at IGA Stadium.
Elina Svitolina puts ‘shameful’ gamblers on blast after death threatsRishav Bhat ·
Coco Gauff (USA) congratulates Victoria Mboko (CAN) for her win in a fourth round match.
Coco Gauff makes brutally honest admission after losing to teen in Canadian OpenErin Achenbach ·
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff, New Balance reveal new US Open collectionRandall Barnes ·