Coco Gauff is on the rebound. Despite losing to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko in the Canadian Open singles tournament, she will remain in Montreal.

Gauff has qualified for her first Canadian Open doubles final, per George Patten of The Tennis Gazette.

She, along with doubles partner McCartney Kessler, will face the pair of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai. Townsend and Shaui came out on top during the Washington Open.

Gauff and Kessler scraped by in a tie-breaking (6-4, 3-6, 10-7) semifinal win over Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko.

This will mark the first time Gauff has appeared in a WTA doubles final since 2024. That year, she and Kateřina Siniaková defeated Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the French Open.

The Canadian Open has been the opportunity for Gauff to move past her upset at Wimbledon.

She's also aiming her sights on the US Open, which is scheduled from August 24-September 7 in New York. The biggest highlight for Gauff was winning the French Open singles title.

Oftentimes, Gauff is seen through the lens of what she can do as an individual. But her doubles pedigree is just as impressive.

The doubles career of Coco Gauff

Altogether, Gauff has won 9 WTA doubles titles. She reached the finals of the 2021 U.S. Open and 2022 French Open.

In 2021, Gauff partnered with Venus Williams for the French Open. They lost in the first round to Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai.

Both times she was partnered with Caty McNally. In terms of growing her game, Over time, Gauff has emphasized the importance of excelling in both singles and doubles.

It turns out, Gauff's ability to excel in both registers dates back to her junior years. In 2018, Gauff was the Junior World No.1 player.

That year, she won the French Open girl's singles title. Then, she won the U.S. Open girl's doubles title.