One week ago, Coco Gauff lost in the National Bank Open in Montreal. But as she goes through the Cincinnati Open, she looks back at her most disappointing loss.

In June, No. 2 Gauff lost in the first round at Wimbledon to No. 42 Dayana Yastremska. Now she is set to take on Yastremska in the third round at Cincinnati. She defeated Wang Xinyu (6-3, 6-2) in the second round on Sunday.

Gauff is looking ahead to the challenge with the proper mindset, per Peter Lynch of The Tennis Gazette.

“I don’t ever think of revenge-type tennis,” she said. “At first I used to think like that but then I am like I have to play too many people too many times to have a revenge mindset.“

“I think for me it’s a good measure to see where my game is. I thought that Wimbledon match was a tough loss for me and I don’t think I approached it well.

Upon reflection, Gauff compliments Yastremska for being a formidable opponent.

“I always have trouble against her, she is a tough opponent, great ball striker who can pull winners out of anywhere” she said.

“So it will be a tough test for me, especially having to play her again, but I think I have had more time to work on things in the hard court season and I definitely think it’s a better surface than grass for me.

As for the upcoming match, Gauff exuded confidence in her abilities.

“So it’s going to be a tough match but I am looking forward to it and hopefully I can do better than Wimby” Gauff said.

Gauff is looking to recapture the magic she had in winning in the French Open.

Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open

In 2023, Gauff won her first Cincinnati Open, her first WTA 1000 singles title. The victory opened the door into what Gauff had in the making as a top-notch professional player.

A few weeks later, Gauff dramatically won the U.S. Open. In 2024, Gauff lost in the third round of the Cincinnati Open to Yulia Putintseva (6-4, 2-6, 6-4).

It was also during the Cincinnati Open that Gauff solidified herself as a fashion icon. This year, she represented two brands, New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration.