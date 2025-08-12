Coco Gauff’s 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign began with a hard-fought win, as the world No. 2 overcame early struggles on serve to move past Wang Xinyu and into the Round of 32.

The victory came in straight sets, but the match was far from flawless for the 21-year-old American. Gauff committed eight double faults, an issue that has dogged her throughout the season, and at times appeared frustrated when her first serve deserted her. Despite those setbacks, she found a way to adjust, and a crucial momentum swing in the second set allowed her to pull away.

After the match, Gauff addressed the home crowd with a smile, expressing her happiness to be back in a city that holds special memories. “It feels great to be back in Cincinnati,” she said. “Two years ago, I won here, and it set me up for a great two weeks in New York. This tournament means a lot to me. I was happy to see the improvements and to be back here in Cincy.”

When asked about how she managed to steady herself after a shaky start, Gauff pointed to a shift in perspective that came midway through the second set. “I think it was just trusting myself and the work we’ve put in during practice,” she explained. “In the second set, I was able to let go, and I think just try not to focus on the past, knowing that I can’t control it, and just trying to do better for the future. I’m happy I was able to change that mindset around.”

Gauff’s serving problems have been one of the most discussed aspects of her 2025 season. She has produced double-digit double faults in several matches and has sometimes lost momentum because of them. Still, she has shown that she can overcome those struggles when it matters most. Just last month in Paris, she faced similar difficulties but managed to win one of the biggest titles of her career by leaning on her defense, court coverage, and ability to win long rallies.

Interestingly, she’s also found serving success in doubles. In Montreal, her serve looked far more reliable, something she credited in part to tournament officials accommodating a specific request regarding her doubles schedule. That success, however, hasn’t yet translated fully to singles.

For now, her focus is on taking it one match at a time in Cincinnati. While Wang Xinyu had beaten Gauff earlier in the year, the American made sure history didn’t repeat itself, using her speed and tactical adjustments to neutralize Wang’s baseline power.

Looking ahead, Gauff knows her serving inconsistency could make her vulnerable to an upset, particularly against aggressive returners. But if she can weather the early rounds and build momentum, she’ll once again become one of the most dangerous players in any draw. The home crowd support in Cincinnati, and soon in New York, is another factor she believes can lift her game when the pressure rises.

“I’ve learned not to panic,” Gauff said. “Tennis is about problem-solving, and sometimes the solution is just playing the next point with a clear mind. That’s what I tried to do today.”

Though she may not be the odds-on favorite at the US Open, dismissing her chances would be a mistake. Gauff has already shown she can dig deep when the situation demands it, and as she proved in Cincinnati two years ago, a strong showing here can be the spark for an even bigger run on the sport’s grandest stage.