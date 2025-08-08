Venus Williams exited in the first round of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion says she feels “amazing” heading into the final stretch of the WTA season.

Williams lost 6-4, 6-4 to 22-year-old Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, who has emerged as a rising talent on the WTA tour. Despite the straight-sets defeat, Williams highlighted her physical condition and optimism ahead of the U.S. Open, where she will compete in mixed doubles with Reilly Opelka beginning Aug. 19.

“Coming off of this match, I feel amazing,” Williams said, via ESPN News Services. “So that means that in this next period (ahead of the U.S. Open) I won’t have to fix injuries. Now I can work on power and speed instead of trying to just make sure I’m not hurt going into the tournament.”

Williams, 44, was playing in her 11th appearance at the Cincinnati Open and her second tournament back since returning to the tour after a 16-month absence due to injury and uterine surgery. Williams made history last month in Washington, D.C., by becoming the oldest woman to win a WTA match in more than 20 years with her win over Peyton Stearns.

Venus Williams encouraged by performance against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Though she struggled with her serve against Bouzas Maneiro, Williams said she saw encouraging signs in her performance.

“I think there were moments where I was working through the kinks, but I think there was never a moment where I didn’t go for it,” Williams said. “I definitely see a lot of positives for today, and I think just coming back, not everything’s going to be perfect, but a lot of great things today.”

Bouzas Maneiro, ranked No. 51, praised Williams after the match.

“She’s a legend,” she said. “It’s an honor to play against her. She’s an inspiration for young players.”

Williams added that the crowd support and return to competition have made the comeback meaningful.

“I had so much fun out there,” she said. “There were moments where I had a lot of chances … But there was never a moment where I didn’t go for it.”