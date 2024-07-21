It was a shock when Team USA led by Breanna Stewart got absolutely clapped during the WNBA All-Star game. While Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese made waves, it was Arike Ogunbowale who delivered the big haymakers for her squad. Even NBA legends like Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade took notice of her masterclass on the floor.

Arike Ogunbowale finished the WNBA All-Star game with 34 points. She knocked down 10 out of her 20 field goal attempts and even went 8-13 from three-point range. She also dropped six assists to help other players like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Angel Reese heat up against Team USA. When the final buzzer sounded, she ended up winning the WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player trophy. Ogunbowale helped her team win with a 117-109 scoreline.

Arike Ogunbowale's WNBA masterclass gets high praise

Everybody was astonished because of how the Dallas Wings superstar tore apart the star-studded squad. Their opponents were Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and A'ja Wilson. Dwyane Wade saw this display of brilliance and just could not help but post his reaction on X, formerly Twitter.

“ARIKE has been and still is Her,” and “Competitive Entertainment,” were the short but sweet descriptors that Dwyane Wade had regarding her performance.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce also got in on the hype train, “Omg Ogunbowale putting on a show

@WNBA all-star game.”

Even Eddie Johnson loved the Wings superstar's performance, “The @WNBA showing our men how to compete and put on a show in the All-Star Game!”

It was not only these legends who took notice of this insane WNBA All-Star performance. Some other NBA players also could not help but marvel at how she was able to pull off the bucket-getting masterclass.

“She’s going crazzzzyyyy right now. She plays like Jamal Crawford frfr,” Isaiah Thomas wrote.

“Arike got game,” Miles Bridges added.

It was not only the Wings superstar who put up big numbers to help the WNBA team triumph over Team USA. Caitlin Clark led the team in assists by 10 of them. Meanwhile, Angel Reese crashed the boards well and had a game-high 11 rebounds. This three-headed monster surely made everyone's heads turn and is likely going to keep it rolling once the league resumes after this WNBA All-Star break.