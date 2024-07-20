Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale is already one of the best players in the WNBA. Ogunbowale has even greater goals for her career, though. Ogunbowale recently discussed her desire to be remembered as one of the “best players” during an interview, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Just not complacent, I mean, I want to be, when it's all said and done, one of the best players to play in the league,” Ogunbowale said. “And be in that conversation. I just want to get better every year. I'm not really comparing myself to anybody. My goal every year is to be better than I was last year. I think I've been doing that. That's what I want to continue to do.”

Arike Ogunbowale is currently representing the Wings at WNBA All-Star Weekend. She is having another quality season. Ogunbowale's team, though, has been decimated by injuries. As a result, Dallas is just 6-19 so far during the 2024 season.

Perhaps the Wings will be able to bounce back and play a better all-around brand of basketball following the upcoming Olympic break. There is still hope for the team with Ogunbowale leading the way. Satou Sabally is also expected to return after the Olympics which will be a crucial boost for Dallas.

Ogunbowale is a great player regardless of the Wings' record. Of course, leading Dallas to a championship would only enhance her legacy.

Arike Ogunbowale's pursuit of greatness

Ogunbowale wants to win. She consistently connects on clutch shots and does everything she can to help her team.

“You think about how many of those big shots she has made,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said after Ogunbowale made a big shot in Dallas' 101-93 victory over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. “Talking about DNA, right? I mean, that's what Arike does… She's big time.”

Being a good player is impressive. Becoming a great player takes time and effort. It also requires consistency.

At just 27 years old, Ogunbowale has been consistent while putting in the effort. She has the drive and desire of a champion. Ogunbowale only stands 5'8 but she does not let that get in the way.

She has finished 10th or better in WNBA MVP voting in four of the previous five years. Ogunbowale will likely finish within the top 10 of voting once again. She may even earn serious consideration to win the award if she leads the Wings to the playoffs following the team's forgettable start to the season.

Ogunbowale is averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.7 steals per game, all of which are career-highs for the Wings star guard. Her steady improvement in multiple facets of the game makes her one of the most dangerous all-around players in the entire WNBA.

It will be interesting to see how Dallas fares following the Olympic break. There are still plenty of games left in the season and anything can happen. Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings will not give up despite the circumstances.

Of course, having a superstar who can make clutch shots like this is always quite helpful.