Russell Westbrook might be playing well for the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn’t mean that he’s safe from a potential trade. Amid the former MVP’s Sixth Man of the Year campaign, LA is still considering a trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline. In addition, they reportedly have engaged in talks with a familiar name: the Utah Jazz, per Chris Haynes’ reporting.

With Los Angeles Lakers aiming for another trade before the deadline, conversations were had with the Utah Jazz centered on Russell Westbrook, league sources told @BleacherReport: https://t.co/A8bksUicyW — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023

Russell Westbrook’s name came up in trade talks even before the Lakers’ season started. The underwhelming performance of the point guard in his first season had fans calling for his head. However, since moving to a bench general role under Darvin Ham, Westbrook has seen a significant increase in his production.

The new bench captain role has led fans to wonder if the Lakers would still trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline. The team still has a lot of holes to fill, some of which Westbrook is unable to do. Outside shooting remains a concern, and the Jazz can provide the Lakers with a playmaking PG with a decent deep-ball. Still, there’s an argument to be made that a potential Westbrook trade might do more harm than good.

The Lakers’ up-and-down season continues, with the team seemingly unable to gain ground in the West Play-In tournament race. They did eke out a huge win against the Pacers that went down the wire. The team is hoping that Anthony Davis’ return will give them some sort of boost before the NBA All-Star break. If not, though… these Russell Westbrook trade rumors will just grow louder and louder.