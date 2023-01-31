You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.

According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers could still move Russ prior to the deadline. Coach Darvin Ham also deserves a ton of credit for drawing out a new role for Westbrook, and perhaps even more importantly, how the first-year coach had Russ buy in on the same. Be that as it may, LA reportedly has one major concern about the nine-time All-Star that could eventually lead to his Hollywood exit:

“While coach Darvin Ham has found a viable role for Westbrook off the bench, the franchise does have concerns about his playoff viability, per multiple sources,” Pincus writes.

The fact that Russ has done well with the Lakers over the past months could make him a more attractive trade target for opposing teams. However, the fact still remains that his gargantuan contract is the biggest stumbling block to any potential trade deal. Moreover, LA will likely need to give up trade capital and perhaps one or two of their younger players if they want to find a viable trade partner for Westbrook.

Time is running out and the Lakers need to make a decision now on whether or not they’re fully committed to Russell Westbrook.