Current Lakers rumors have the team not being able to trade for Zach LaVine.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors throughout most of the season. It's possible the franchise makes a move before the deadline, but a big deal may not be in the works. Zach LaVine would be a great option for LA, but there are two key players the franchise may trade for instead.

LaVine is reportedly not an option for the Lakers, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Even so, he suggests guys like Tyus Jones and Collin Sexton as potential trade targets for Los Angeles.

“A big name on the similar level of a Pascal Siakam that we've heard for months associated with the Lakers is Zach Lavine, but I'm told that's not happening.”

Zach LaVine would be a dream scenario for the Lakers. But if he's not available, both Tyus Jones and Collin Sexton make sense. They are each efficient on the floor and would serve as strong backup point guards in LA.

This season, Jones is averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. He's been a solid option for the Washington Wizards this year and would be a great option for the Lakers. It would make sense for Washington to deal Jones away considering he's on an expiring contract.

Meanwhile, Sexton is a much more efficient scorer, but he doesn't average as many assists per game as Jones. This season, the current Utah Jazz point guard is averaging 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. That type of production would be fantastic for this Lakers team.

The NBA trade deadline isn't until February 8. So, the Lakers will have a few weeks to weigh their options. But with all of the rumors going around, Los Angeles is certainly a team to keep an eye on. Especially if they can acquire one of these lesser known point guards to improve the backcourt.