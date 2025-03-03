The Boston Celtics aren't complacent about their three-point shooting lineup. Head coach Joe Mazzulla will soon welcome a 39.5% shooter to the lineup, with the move made after taking down the Denver Nuggets Sunday.

Boston is adding 6-foot-10 forward Miles Norris, per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania. The insider shared Norris is coming from the G league.

“The Boston Celtics are signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way NBA deal out of the NBA G League's Memphis Hustle, agents Mike Silverman and Troy Payne of Equity Basketball tell ESPN. Norris has averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds in G League,” Charania said.

Norris comes over with two seasons of experience in the G League. He averaged 12.7 points per game in his G League debut for the College Park Skyhawks.

Background on new Celtics shooter following Nuggets takedown

Norris brings length and shooting expertise to the Celtics.

He first suited up at Oregon in the 2018-19 season. Norris arrived as a four-star talent and the state of New Hampshire's top ranked prospect, per 247Sports. He was recruited to Eugene by Mike Mennenga — who was one of his quartet of four-star findings at Oregon.

Norris, though, bounced from Oregon and landed at City College of San Francisco the following season. He played on a Rams team that breezed through a 30-0 season while averaging 16 points per game. The move also brought him back to his home city of S.F.

Norris returned to the NCAA Division I level. This time he landed with UC Santa Barbara for the 2020-2021 season. Norris played in 27 games and averaged 9.7 points per game for the annual Big West Conference powerhouse.

He raised his PPG the next two seasons at Isla Vista. Norris delivered 10.3 points per contest in 2021-22, then produced 14.1 PPG in his final season with the Gauchos. He shot 39.1% from behind the arc during his last college season. Norris went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft before landing with the Atlanta Hawks through his first two-way contract. That's how he suited up for College Park.

Norris eventually joined the Memphis Grizzlies in Oct. 2024. But joined the Memphis Hustle 12 days later.

Boston is 43-18 overall after winning 110-103 over the Nuggets. The Celtics remain seven games behind the Eastern Conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers.