The Boston Celtics are expected to compete for championships year in and year out, and they've been able to operate at that level for much of the 2010s and 2020s. However, less than two years removed from their most recent ring, the Celtics' title hopes have suffered a big blow. And while some discuss the potential upside of a less competitive 2025-26 campaign, point guard Payton Pritchard refuses to entertain that idea.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is focused on winning, regardless of the uncertainties surrounding the team, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

“We’re definitely trying to be a playoff team,” Pritchard told Forsberg. “We’re trying to win the championship. It’s not even about the playoffs. We have one standard in Boston, and it’s to win the championship. So, everybody in that locker room will have the goal of competing for a championship, and we will do everything in our power to go for that. That's what [fans] should know.”

This isn't a surprising message from Pritchard, who's exemplified his commitment to winning by earning four straight high school titles, multiple NCAA Tournament appearances with the Oregon Ducks, and an NBA championship in 2024.

Are the Celtics entering a down year?

The rest of the league may view the Celtics' chances differently, as Boston could be without star Jayson Tatum for the entire season. Plus, after a busy offseason, former starting center Kristaps Porzingis, former starting guard Jrue Holiday, and backup big man Luke Kornet are all no longer with the C's.

Pritchard aims to overcome those absences with the help of 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and fringe All-Star Derrick White. With that foundation, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens still believes his team can contend in an unpredictable Eastern Conference.

Brad Stevens mentioned Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard when talking about the “foundation” of the Celtics: “A lot of teams would love to have [that foundation].” pic.twitter.com/L8l0PA5EI9 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) June 26, 2025

“My expectations are always the same,” Stevens said during a press conference in early July. “Compete like hell to win the next game. That's always going to be it, that will always be it, and that's the way that we're going to try to put our foot forward…We believe in the guys that have been in the building, and we look forward to getting the guys that haven't and all working together to try to create a team that functions well together and plays hard as hell. That'll be it. I've said many times, the North Star, for me, is winning championships.”

How close that North Star is remains to be seen, but ESPN Bet gives the Celtics the 15th-best odds (+5,000) to win the championship. In comparison, the Celtics had the best preseason odds to win it all last year and the year before, via Basketball Reference.

Although they're far from title favorites, Pritchard doesn't care. He seems to enjoy being an underdog, and that could be Boston's mentality heading into an uncertain season.