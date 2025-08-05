NBA veteran Ben Simmons is looking at what is next as an unrestricted free agent. At this point, the New York Knicks are expressing interest in snatching him up.

Among the teams expressing interest in Simmons are the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns. At this point, the Knicks and Celtics have the greater interest in Simmons, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Reportedly, Simmons is expected to narrow his decision sometime soon. Furthermore, Siegel believes that Simmons will likely end up with the Knicks.

Simmons is 29 years old and still has productive years ahead of him. Although his skills have diminished due to injuries and a back problem, he has played for the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers, per Grant Mona of Sports Illustrated.

Last year, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while playing in 51 total games.

Since 2016, Simmons has become a recognizable presence in the NBA after being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2018, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. Simmons was an NBA All-Star in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Article Continues Below

Ben Simmons and his potential with the Knicks

At first glance, the thought of Simmons joining the New York Knicks may seem perplexing to some, considering the vulnerabilities he brings. Nevertheless, he also possesses a particular skill set that could be beneficial to Coach Mike Brown.

After all, Brown emphasizes the importance of defense, which is where Simmons can step up and contribute. In addition, the Knicks are loaded with talent coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They have a solid core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart. From a name standpoint, Simmons can fit right in. However, there may be limited opportunities for Simmons to get the ball due to being prone to injuries, as well as wanting to get the most out of these key players.