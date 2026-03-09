Derrick White provided his stance on the chemistry between Boston Celtics' superstar duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum and Brown have been teammates since the 2017-18 campaign, going nine years and counting. They went on multiple playoff runs together, getting to the NBA Finals twice and winning one championship in 2024.

There have been many debates from media personalities on whether Boston should break apart the duo, but the franchise has stayed put on keeping them together. So far, Tatum and Brown have kept the Celtics in serious contention. White agrees with that sentiment during his March 8 appearance on the White Noise Podcast.

“I think that’s just like the media just trying to start something. Now it’s like who’s team is it, who’s 1A? I think they do a good job of like not listening to it. I think obviously there’s times where it’s annoying for them, but for me, it doesn’t both me none. I don’t care. As long as we win, like I don’t care who 1A and 1B is.,” White said at the 1:22 mark.

How Jayson Tatum, Celtics played against Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are back on the court together following the former's return from injury. The Celtics are now 2-0 since Tatum came back, beating the Cavaliers 109-98 on Sunday afternoon.

Five players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win. Brown led the way with a stat line of 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Tatum came next with 20 points and three rebounds, Payton Pritchard had 18 points and seven assists, Baylor Scheierman put up 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Sam Hauser scored 15 points.

Boston improved to a 43-21 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the San Antonio Spurs as tip-off will take place on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.