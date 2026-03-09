The Boston Celtics have their superstar back in the lineup. Jayson Tatum was out of action for 10 months following his Achilles tear, but a massive effort to rehab from the injury has allowed the Boston All-Star to return to the lineup.

With today being International Women’s Day, Jayson Tatum was asked about his mom’s impact on him: “Often times, I look up, and I’ve seen her in the crowd, she was just crying. Just cause, obviously, she was with me the entire way. “So, for me to be back on the court, obviously… pic.twitter.com/4dVzVnpcJ2 — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) March 8, 2026

He made his return in Friday's victory over the Dallas Mavericks and he played his second game Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The hard-charging Celtics dominated the game and pulled out a 109-98 victory. They led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter before head coach Joe Mazzulla's team put it in cruise control.

Tatum played a key role in the victory as he scored 20 points in 27 minutes of action. Fellow superstar Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points.

Tatum's mother Brandy Cole attended the game on International Women's Day, and he credited her for playing a key role in his ascension to his position of prominence with the Celtics as well as his comeback this year.

“Often times, I look up, and I’ve seen her in the crowd, she was just crying,” Tatum said after the game, per Celtics beat writer Bobby Krivitsky. “Just cause, obviously, she was with me the entire way. So, for me to be back on the court, obviously brings my mom a lot of joy, and that’s an incredible feeling, looking up there and seeing her in the crowd.”

Tatum and the Celtics are back in action Tuesday when they play another road game against the San Antonio Spurs. They stay on the road and will meet the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.