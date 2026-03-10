The New York Giants are keeping a key piece of their offensive line in place. The team is re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a three-year, $39 million contract during the NFL free-agency negotiating window. The deal includes $26 million guaranteed and keeps a veteran starter in place on the right side of the offensive line. Eluemunor has become a reliable presence since joining the Giants and now projects to remain the team’s starting right tackle moving forward as the franchise continues building stability along the offensive line heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Eluemunor is coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which he logged 1,088 offensive snaps, one of the highest totals among right tackles across the league. The 31-year-old allowed just four sacks while posting an 88.8 percent pass-block win rate, the second-highest mark of his career. Since arriving in New York ahead of the 2024 season, he has started 31 games for the Giants and played a major role in stabilizing the offensive line after several years of inconsistency.

Longtime NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the contract agreement on Monday while sharing details about the veteran lineman’s production and reputation around the league.

“Sources: The #Giants are re-signing RT Jermaine Eluemunor to a 3-year, $39M deal, per sources.

Eluemunor has started 62 games over the last four years and is one of the most underrated RTs in the NFL.”

The veteran offensive lineman originally signed with New York on a two-year, $14 million deal before the 2024 season. The Giants initially planned to use him at guard, but injuries to former first-round pick Evan Neal forced a move to right tackle. Eluemunor seized the opportunity and never relinquished the starting job. By committing three years and significant guarantees, New York secures continuity at right tackle and avoids entering the open market for a replacement. The move also removes one of the top veteran right tackles from this year’s free-agent class as the Giants prioritize stability up front.