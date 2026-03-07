The energy inside TD Garden on Friday night was unlike anything the Boston Celtics have experienced all season. After a grueling 10-month absence due to an Achilles injury, Jayson Tatum finally made his long-awaited season debut, and it felt like the missing piece of the puzzle clicked back into place.

While the fans were losing their minds, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a characteristically profound take on the moment. Reflecting on the journey back for his superstar, Mazzulla noted that these are the moments that define a career. “That's why you coach,” Mazzulla said. “To be a part of someone else's story and someone to be a part of yours.”

"That's why you coach… to be a part of someone else's story and someone to be a part of yours" 🙌 Joe Mazzulla reflects on being part of Jayson Tatum’s journey as he worked his way back from injury. pic.twitter.com/O3dI4ZE5XJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 7, 2026

Jayson Tatum reminded the league exactly what they’ve been missing. Tatum logged 27 minutes and looked remarkably sharp, pouring in 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He showcased his trademark versatility, adding 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal to help the Boston Celtics dismantle the Dallas Mavericks in a 120-100 blowout. His rhythm appeared seamless, particularly from the perimeter where he knocked down three triples.

The supporting cast ensured Tatum’s return ended in a “W.” Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 24 points, while Neemias Queta

anchored the interior with 16 points and 15 rebounds. On the other side, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points in his homecoming, but he was no match for a rejuvenated Boston squad.

For Tatum, the road back was paved with grueling rehab and mental hurdles, but Friday night proved he hasn't lost a step. With their cornerstone back in the fold, the Celtics aren't just looking at a deep playoff run, they're looking at the rafters.