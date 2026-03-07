The Boston Celtics are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. Although Jayson Tatum finally returned from his Achilles injury in the club's 120-100 Friday night win over the Dallas Mavericks, we're taking a look at Boston's latest injury report to see if Tatum is on there or not.

Tatum, who just turned 28 years old, is not on the latest injury report for the Celtics' contest against the Cavaliers. However, Nikola Vucevic (finger fracture) is ruled out, while Baylor Scheierman (thumb fracture) is listed as available. The full report also includes John Tonje as out due to his G League two-way contract.

“Nikola Vucevic – Out: Right Ring Finger; Fracture

Baylor Scheierman – Available: Left Thumb; Fracture

John Tonje – Out: G League – Two Way”

That means Jayson Tatum is slated to play his second game of the 2025-26 campaign. His first appearance for the Celtics this season came with much success. He ended the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 37.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the three-point line.

It was a solid outing for the nine-year veteran. Some moments looked like he was still shaking the rust off, but overall, it was a strong performance for Jayson Tatum. With Boston firmly in the mix of the Eastern Conference, Tatum has more than enough time to ramp things up for the playoffs.

The timing of his return is ideal for the Celtics. Especially if Tatum can record his career averages of 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest. He'll have a chance to get back to form on Sunday against the Cavaliers.