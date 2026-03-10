The Los Angeles Rams boosted their Super Bowl experience in the room Monday. Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson isn't the only one heading to the “Rams House.” Same with special teamer from the New England Patriots Joe Cardona.

The long snapper agreed to a two-year deal that's worth $3.45 million on Monday. Cardona is fresh off playing in Super Bowl LIX with the Pats.

But he brings two rings in tow to LA; winning in the 2016 and 2018 season with New England. Cardona happens to be a Southern California native too, growing up in El Cajon and starring for Granite Hills High School.

He brings a pivotal need to the NFC runner ups too.

Ex-Patriots specialist can boost Rams weakness

Special teams rose as a big flaw for LA last season.

Sean McVay pulled off the rare in-season coaching change by canning Chase Blackburn. The Super Bowl winning head coach had never fired an assistant during the season. Except the special teams unit became responsible for three of four Rams losses before Dec. 19.

Los Angeles only delivered one ST highlight: Harrison Mevis sending the Rams into the NFC title game through his 42-yard field goal with 3:34 left in overtime. But overall special teams became a weakness for L.A.

Adding Cardona emerges as the first step in addressing the ST woes through players. Cardona also is a locker room voice and past captain. McVay and general manager Les Snead likely will turn to the 33-year-old veteran to lead the specialists moving forward.

LA has delivered an aggressive offseason. Trading for Super Bowl winning cornerback and past All-Pro Trent McDuffie established the offseason momentum. Now Watson and Cardona bring a combine six rings with McDuffie.