Almost nobody in any professional sport has returned from an Achilles injury and maintained the same level of talent. Kevin Durant is one of the only exceptions, as he looks exactly the same, if not better, than before his injury. What Jayson Tatum has done for the Boston Celtics in his first two games since returning from his Achilles injury is remarkable, and it has firmly put this team in the spotlight of this week's NBA power rankings.

Once Tatum tore his Achilles during the playoffs in May, he knew right then and there that he would do everything in his power to get back on the court during the 2025-26 season. While many viewed this as a long shot because of how grueling Achilles rehab can be, Tatum tackled the challenge head-on.

Obviously, he wanted to return and put this injury behind him as soon as possible. However, the main motivating factor for Tatum to return right now was his leadership on a team that has a chance to win another title. Well, Tatum hasn't been back long, and this team has already solidified itself as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

As good as the Detroit Pistons have been all season, the Celtics have looked extremely motivated and now have new life with Tatum on the court. His presence alone makes their top-tier offense that much better, and it only makes Jaylen Brown, who is having an MVP season in his own right, even more lethal since teams can no longer double-team him.

In terms of Tatum's impact, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla recognized everything his star does and devotes himself to on the court, all of which makes this team a real contending threat.

“Rebounding is important, and individual defense is important,” Mazzulla explained after a 109-98 win on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. “Obviously, there’s a ton of grace that you want to show, but once you step between those lines, there’s also non-negotiable that you’ve gotta do. And you’ve gotta rebound, you’ve gotta defend, you’ve gotta compete. And he’s doing that.”

Even though the Celtics lost Nikola Vucevic to a fractured ring finger in Tatum's return, an injury that will sideline the veteran center until right before the end of the regular season, Boston has proven it has what it takes to claim another championship.

Now just 2.5 games behind the Pistons for the East's 1-seed and having Tatum back on the court, the Celtics have everything they need to stake their claim at the top of the NBA power rankings over the final five weeks of the 2025-26 season.

1. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2025-26 Record: 47-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W40), vs. DET (W15), vs. LAC (W4), vs. HOU (W25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (3/10), vs. DEN (3/12), vs. CHA (3/14)

It really isn't difficult to call the San Antonio Spurs the best team in the NBA right now, which is why they sit atop the power rankings yet again. Aside from being the Oklahoma City Thunder's kryptonite throughout the regular season, the Spurs have lost just once since the start of February.

If it weren't for some injuries and consistency problems in January, this team would own the best record in the NBA and be alone at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs went 4-0 this past week, with a 40-point blowout win over Philadelphia, a commanding 15-point win over Detroit, and a statement 25-point win at home over Houston. Not to mention, the Spurs erased a 25-point deficit against the LA Clippers to come back and win on Friday. In this four-game stretch, the Spurs outscored their opponents by 84 points while averaging 128.3 points per game.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2025-26 Record: 50-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W8), at NYK (W3), vs. GSW (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (3/9), vs. BOS (3/12), vs. MIN (3/15)

The Thunder are the first team to cross the 50-win plateau this season after narrowly escaping all three of their opponents this past week. This marks the organization's 10th 50-win season since 2010, the most in the NBA.

Although Jalen Williams continues to be out with a hamstring injury and Ajay Mitchell is just now returning from his ankle and abdominal injuries, which sidelined him for close to seven weeks, the defending champions are handling business on defense.

Over their last four games, the Thunder have allowed an average of just 98.0 points per game, and their opponents are shooting only 41.3 percent from the floor, and the third-best defensive shooting percentage in the league in this span.

3. Boston Celtics (+1)

2025-26 Record: 43-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (W27), vs. CHA (L29), vs. DAL (W20), at CLE (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (3/10), at OKC (3/12), vs. WAS (3/14)

Nobody expected Jayson Tatum to come back looking like Jayson Tatum. There would obviously be glimpses of his superstar self in his first two games since having Achilles surgery, but nobody knew Tatum would come back and immediately pick up where he left off.

After an outstanding debut, where he played 27 minutes and recorded 12 rebounds and seven assists, Tatum played another 27 minutes in a 109-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished this game with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

It will take time for Tatum to fully regain his form, but that's why he came back a month before the playoffs. The Celtics have plenty of games left to get Tatum reacclimated to everything, and the star forward will only get better as he gains confidence on the court. Out of all the teams in the East, Boston may just have the best chances to make the NBA Finals now that Tatum is healthy.

4. Detroit Pistons (-2)

2025-26 Record: 45-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L4), at SAS (L15), vs. BKN (L2), at MIA (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (3/10), vs. PHI (3/12), vs. MEM (3/13), at TOR (3/15)

For the first time all season, the Pistons have lost more than two consecutive games. In fact, Detroit has dropped four straight games, including a head-scratching loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pistons, who were consistently scoring over 120 points just a week or so ago against playoff teams like New York and Oklahoma City, have seen their offensive numbers tank during this four-game stretch, and teams are making life tough for Cade Cunningham and Co.

Since the start of March, the Pistons are averaging just 107.2 points per game and shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from 3-point range. If there is one glaring weakness that could hold Detroit back come time for the playoffs, it's their perimeter shooting and ability to make plays behind the 3-point line.

5. New York Knicks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 41-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W16), vs. OKC (L3), at DEN (W39), at LAL (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (3/9), at UTA (3/11), at IND (3/13), vs. GSW (3/15)

Although the Knicks couldn't seize their opportunity to take down the Thunder, Mike Brown's group made a statement by going to Denver and taking down Nikola Jokic's squad by nearly 40 points. But then the Knicks had another puzzling loss, this time losing by 13 points on the road to a struggling Los Angeles Lakers team without LeBron James.

At times, the Knicks look like the best team in the East, especially when their offense is clicking and shots are falling from the perimeter. However, it almost seems like this team beats itself up mentally in the middle of games sometimes, leading to mistakes out of frustration and the games slipping away from them.

In terms of the product on the court, the Knicks have what it takes to stand with the Pistons and Celtics at the top of the East. Then again, you have to be mentally strong to win in the postseason, and that's an area New York has struggled in as of late.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 39-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W4), vs. BOS (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (3/9), at ORL (3/11), at DAL (3/13), vs. DAL (3/15)

Donovan Mitchell made his return from his groin injury on Sunday after missing four games, and he scored 30 points in 33 minutes against Boston. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they dropped this game, which means they have lost four of their last seven games.

This loss to the Celtics hurts a little more than the others simply because it was a benchmark game for the Cavs to prove themselves. Cleveland traded for James Harden and flipped their roster around this season to be a true title threat, but it still seems like there is a gap between them and the top of the East.

Only 18 games remain for the Cavs to prove that this isn't true, and they can take full advantage of their situation with three very winnable games against Philadelphia and Dallas (twice) this week, as well as a test on the road against a surging Orlando Magic team.

7. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 39-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W3), vs. LAL (W7), vs. NYK (L39)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (3/9), vs. HOU (3/11), at SAS (3/12), at LAL (3/14)

Aaron Gordon returned for the Denver Nuggets on Friday against the Knicks, only for Jamal Murray to roll his ankle and leave the game, resulting in another disappointing loss for this team. Nobody has been able to remain healthy in Denver this year, which is why the Nuggets continue to fall in the standings.

The only reason they have moved up a spot in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings is because of other teams dropping.

Since the start of February, the Nuggets have gone just 6-9 and have now moved below the Los Angeles Lakers for the 6-seed in the conference. If the Nuggets are not careful and Murray misses any time, they could be in danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

8. Houston Rockets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 39-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W5), vs. GSW (L2/OT), vs. POR (W7), at SAS (L25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (3/10), at DEN (3/11), vs. NOP (3/13)

Who are the Houston Rockets? All year, the Rockets have looked like one of the better offensive teams in the league, but it seems like they forget there is more to them than just Kevin Durant at times.

For this team to be successful entering the final weeks of the season, Alperen Sengun must be aggressive in terms of being a playmaker, and the Rockets will need Amen Thompson to continue attacking on offense. Durant cannot be their only source of production if they are to have any chance of advancing out of the first round.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (-4)

2025-26 Record: 40-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W7), vs. TOR (W8), vs. ORL (L27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (3/10), at LAC (3/11), at GSW (3/13), at OKC (3/15)

Once again, here we are talking about the Minnesota Timberwolves going back and forth inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. This team's inconsistencies continue to cloud their chances of competing come playoff time, and their narrow wins over Memphis and Toronto, as well as a 27-point beatdown against Orlando, prove this.

Anthony Edwards looks like a one-man team right now, and the Wolves really need Julius Randle to step up if they are to be anything special. Although Minnesota has won eight of its last 10 games, its only impressive win during this stretch was against an injury-riddled Nuggets squad.

Who is going to step up next to Edwards and help the Wolves defend their spot in the Western Conference Finals?

10. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 39-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W9), at DEN (L7), vs. IND (W11), vs. NYK (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (3/10), vs. CHI (3/12), vs. DEN (3/14)

Are the Lakers actually a better team without LeBron James? Not only have they won two straight with James sidelined, but Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves look a lot more comfortable running the offense when James isn't on the court.

Overall, the Lakers are 13-7 without LeBron this season. Do what you want with this information.

Over their last six games, the Lakers have gone 5-1 while averaging 119.7 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range, the second-best percentage from the perimeter in the league during this span.

11. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 36-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L16), at MIN (L8), vs. DAL (W30)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (3/10), at NOP (3/11), vs. PHX (3/13), vs. DET (3/15)

Since pulling close to the Knicks and Cavs inside the top four of the East standings, the Toronto Raptors have dropped four of their last six games and are now 2.5 games back of Cleveland for the East's 4-seed.

If the Raptors are not careful, they could wind up falling into the play-in region of the standings, as the Magic and Heat continue to rise. A tough week approaches for Toronto, with three games against solidified playoff threats in Houston, Phoenix, and Detroit.

12. Miami Heat (+4)

2025-26 Record: 36-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W26), vs. BKN (W16), at CHA (W8), vs. DET (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (3/10), vs. MIL (3/12), vs. ORL (3/14)

After hovering around .500 almost the entire season, the Miami Heat have won eight of their last 10 games to pull even with Orlando for the 6-seed in the East.

Tyler Herro has been fantastic since returning from injury, averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range. As long as Herro continues playing at this kind of level and the frontcourt duo of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware continues to stand out on defense, the Heat could suddenly become threats late in the season.

13. Orlando Magic (+2)

2025-26 Record: 35-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W17), vs. DAL (W1), at MIN (W27), at MIL (W39)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (3/11), vs. WAS (3/12), at MIA (3/14)

Even with Franz Wagner sidelined due to his high ankle sprain, the Orlando Magic have won four straight games, with their last two wins being by a combined 66 points. This is the first time in franchise history that the Magic have won back-to-back road games by 20-plus points.

Over his last seven games, Paolo Banchero has looked like one of the best talents in the league, averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor. Between Banchero's offensive success and the Magic beginning to figure things out as a team defensively, this team is regaining the form that made them a threat in the postseason a season ago.

14. Phoenix Suns (-1)

2025-26 Record: 37-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W11), vs. CHI (L2), vs. NOP (W2), vs. CHA (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (3/10), at IND (3/12), at TOR (3/13)

There is no reason why this shouldn't have been a 4-0 week for the Phoenix Suns, but they managed to hand the Chicago Bulls just their second win since the start of February. Not to mention, the Suns almost threw away their close win over the New Orleans Pelicans as well.

A 12-point win over the surging Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night lessens the Suns' troubles, but it's clear that this team really needs Dillon Brooks back to set the tone defensively. Without Brooks, the Suns don't have their second-best scorer, and they have been vulnerable at times while defending the perimeter.

15. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 32-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W27), at BOS (W29), vs. MIA (L8), at PHX (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (3/10), at SAC (3/11), at SAS (3/14)

Even though Charlotte's six-game win streak was snapped with back-to-back close losses to Miami and Phoenix, this team is still in a good position entering the final stretch of the season.

The Hornets are four games back of the 6-seed in the East, and with the Philadelphia 76ers suffering a ton of injuries, there is a chance for Charlotte to move up in the play-in standings.

Some big opportunities approach on the Hornets' schedule, specifically back-to-back home games against Miami and Orlando next week following an end-of-week clash with the Spurs, who reside at the top of the NBA power rankings.

16. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 31-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W13), vs. IND (W23), at SAS (L4), at MEM (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (3/9), vs. MIN (3/11), vs. CHI (3/13), vs. SAC (3/14)

This new version of the LA Clippers with Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin next to Kawhi Leonard is a lot of fun. As good as Ivica Zubac is, the Clippers may actually be better with a stretch big man like Brook Lopez instead because of all the space this creates for Kawhi and others to constantly put pressure on the rim without the paint being clogged.

The Clippers' offense has found a lot of success lately, averaging 123.2 points per game over their last five contests. Lenard's hot stretch has continued, with him averaging 28.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor since the All-Star break.

17. Golden State Warriors (-)

2025-26 Record: 32-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L13), at HOU (W2/OT), at OKC (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (3/9), vs. CHI (3/10), vs. MIN (3/13) at NYK (3/15)

Give Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors' depth a lot of credit, as this team has not backed down to any opponent without Stephen Curry. The Warriors continue to fight and give their best effort against some of the best teams in the league, which resulted in their shocking two-point overtime win in Houston this past week.

However, this team is stuck where they are, even with Kristaps Porzingis returning from his injury. Golden State will be in the West play-in tournament, and this won't change.

That is why the Warriors will keep Steph Curry sidelined until he is 100 percent healthy and ready to play, which likely won't be until closer to the end of March, when the team will play seven of its final 10 games at home.

18. Atlanta Hawks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 33-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (W18), vs. PHI (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (3/10), vs. BKN (3/12), vs. MIL (3/14)

With Jalen Johnson leading the way and a ton of athletic depth around him, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves as one of the hottest teams in the league that nobody is talking about.

The Hawks have won six straight games for the first time all season, and they currently own the league's longest active win streak. In this stretch, Atlanta has seen five different players lead the team in scoring, and the Hawks have averaged 125.2 points per game. Four of the Hawks' next five games are against teams with a losing record, giving them a great chance to extend this winning streak even farther.

19. Philadelphia 76ers (-7)

2025-26 Record: 34-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L40), vs. UTA (W4), at ATL (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (3/9), vs. MEM (3/10), at DET (3/12), vs. BKN (3/14)

Not only is Joel Embiid continuing to miss games with an oblique injury that will carry over into this week, but now Tyrese Maxey is sidelined with a finger injury he sustained in the team's loss to Atlanta.

Without Embiid and Maxey, the 76ers are doomed, which is why they have fallen behind both Miami and Orlando in the East standings. The Sixers are now in the play-in region of the standings, and this is where they will live until Embiid and Maxey are healthy again.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 31-34 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W8), at HOU (L7), vs. IND (W20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (3/10), vs. UTA (3/13), at PHI (3/15)

The Portland Trail Blazers will be a play-in team in the Western Conference this season. Whether they can rise from the 10-seed and pass either LA or Golden State is the question at large.

This has been an up-and-down year for the Blazers, but they aren't a bad team by any means. Their offensive inconsistencies and injuries have pushed them below .500, but Portland can be a tough matchup at times for teams, especially with Donovan Clingan emerging as one of the league's best double-double and rim-protecting threats.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

2025-26 Record: 21-45 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L9), at SAC (W10), at PHX (L2), vs. WAS (W20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (3/11), at HOU (3/13)

James Borrego and the New Orleans Pelicans have not thrown in the towel on the season, and they have no reason to since they don't own their first-round pick this season.

The Pelicans have won six of their last nine games, with the combo of Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III standing out on offense. These two have combined to average 40.4 points per game during this stretch, and Saddiq Bey has also stepped up to average 22.0 points per game over his last nine games.

Although it's too little, too late for the Pelicans, this is the main reason why they did not want to make a substantial change at the trade deadline.

22. Milwaukee Bucks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 27-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L27), vs. ATL (L18), vs. UTA (W14), vs. ORL (L39)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (3/10), at MIA (3/12), at ATL (3/14), vs. IND (3/15)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's not like it matters since this team doesn't have a chance to make the play-in tournament at this rate. The Bucks are not a good team, which raises serious questions about whether this is Giannis' last season in Milwaukee.

He will obviously be the focus of all offseason chatter after the Bucks held onto him at the trade deadline. Perhaps this is why Giannis continues to play instead of the Bucks shutting him down, as he knows deep down that he only has so many games left with the organization he's spent his entire career with.

23. Chicago Bulls (+2)

2025-26 Record: 26-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L8), at PHX (W2), at SAC (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (3/10), at LAL (3/12), at LAC (3/13)

Do not let a win on the road against the Suns fool you, as the Bulls have just two wins since the start of February, a month in which they failed to win a single game.

The Bulls are not a good team right now, and outside of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, it's hard to see any positives on this roster. It will take a lot more than a single lottery pick to help Chicago turn things around heading into the 2026-27 season.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

2025-26 Record: 23-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L7), vs. POR (L8), vs. LAC (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (3/9), at PHI (3/10), vs. DAL (3/12), at DET (3/13)

Ja Morant continues to be sidelined with his elbow injury, and if they got their way, the Memphis Grizzlies would shut him down for the year. However, Morant wants to play not only because he still envisions himself being with the Grizzlies, but also because he wants to prove to the rest of the league that he's not a negative asset.

In the midst of the Grizzlies clearly tanking and losing every game they can, GG Jackson has stood out. The second-year forward has averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from 3-point range since the start of February.

25. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 21-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L27), at ORL (L1), at BOS (L20), at TOR (L30)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (3/10), at MEM (3/12), vs. CLE (3/13), at CLE (3/15)

Three of the Dallas Mavericks' four losses this past week came by at least 20 points. That basically sums up where everything is at with the Mavs these days, as the organization continues to try and dig itself out of the hole Nico Harrison created.

The Mavericks have won just two games since January 24, and they are well on their way to contending for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft via the draft lottery in May.

26. Utah Jazz (-)

2025-26 Record: 19-45 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L3), at PHI (L4), at WAS (W10), at MIL (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (3/9), vs. NYK (3/11), at POR (3/13), at SAC (3/15)

Despite the Utah Jazz blatantly tanking, Will Hardy has to be pleased with what he's seeing from Keyonte George and Kyle Filipowski over the last few weeks.

Aside from George emerging as a key scoring weapon alongside Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. heading into next season, Filipowski has suddenly become a key frontcourt weapon for the Jazz, averaging 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over his last 15 contests. Filipowski also has five double-doubles during this stretch.

27. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

2025-26 Record: 16-47 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L26), at MIA (L16), at DET (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (3/9), vs. DET (3/10), at ATL (3/12), at PHI (3/14)

Did anyone have the Brooklyn Nets getting a road win in Detroit on Saturday? This was not only the Nets' first road win since the end of January, but it was their first win against a team with a winning record since they shocked the Nuggets on Jan. 4.

Michael Porter Jr. continues to have a career year despite the Nets likely not reaching 20 wins on the season, and Jordi Fernandez continues to develop his young team.

28. Washington Wizards (-1)

2025-26 Record: 16-47 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L5), at ORL (L17), vs. UTA (L10), at NOP (L20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (3/10), at ORL (3/12), at BOS (3/14)

Trae Young made his debut for the Washington Wizards recently, and the flashes of his playmaking with this young team were on display. It will be interesting to see what he can do next year, especially once Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis are on the court together.

Speaking of Davis, the Wizards have yet to shut him down for the year and are hopeful that the All-Star big man will be able to play a couple of games in April before the season ends.

29. Indiana Pacers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 15-49 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L23), at LAL (L11), at POR (L20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (3/10), vs. PHX (3/12), vs. NYK (3/13), at MIL (3/15)

As soon as Tyrese Haliburton went down with his Achilles injury, everyone knew that the Indiana Pacers would be taking a step back. The decision for this to be a gap year and completely tank was made after several impactful players, like Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard, all went down with injuries.

After all, a team that found success through its depth is nothing when all of its key talents are injured.

The Pacers own the second-worst record in the NBA right now, giving them a real shot at getting the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Remember, Indiana will keep their selection this season if it falls inside the top four, which have a 52.1 percent chance of happening.

30. Sacramento Kings (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-50 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L11), vs. NOP (L10), vs. CHI (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (3/10), vs. CHA (3/11), at LAC (3/14), vs. UTA (3/15)

Russell Westbrook snapped at Sacramento Kings media members the other night, and he proceeded to turn back the clocks with 23 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds for his 208th career triple-double, expanding his record for the most in league history.

This performance also resulted in Westbrook becoming the first guard in NBA history to record 9,000 career rebounds. What an accomplishment for Russ!