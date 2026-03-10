So far, Team USA is off to a good start in the World Baseball Classic. They trounced Brazil in their opener, 15-5. On Saturday, they won their second over Great Britain by a score of 9-1.

For third baseman Alex Bregman, it is his second stint at the WBC since 2017.

Adding to his value on the team, it turns out baseball is just one of many talents Bregman has. Before Team USA took on Mexico on Monday, he completely stunned manager Mark DeRosa with his ability to speak Spanish, per Talkin' Baseball.

“I didn't know you spoke Spanish,” DeRosa said.

Team USA is looking to win its second World Baseball Classic since the tournament began in 2006. The last time the Americans won was in 2017 over Puerto Rico. In 2023, they came up short against Japan in the championship game.

Article Continues Below

This year, Team USA is considered a favorite with its star-studded lineup, which includes Bregman. In January, Bregman announced he was joining Team USA, just as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

During the game against Brazil, Bregman got a standing ovation from the crowd at Daikin Park in Houston, where he used to play for the Astros. Altogether, he went 0-for-1 with an RBI and four walks. Against Great Britain, he went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

From 2016 to 2024, Bregman played nine seasons with the Houston Astros. During that span, he led the team to World Series titles in 2017 and 2022, and earned a Gold Glove award in 2024.

Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Bregman hit .273 with 118 hits, 18 homers, 62 RBIs, and 64 runs scored.