The Boston Celtics had to play behind the eight ball during the second half of an eventual 125-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday after Jaylen Brown was given an early exit by the officials after racking up two technical fouls in quick succession.

Brown was protesting a no-call that went against him when he turned the ball over on the sidelines after he appeared to receive a push from Stephon Castle, and he was so irate that the officials felt as though they had no choice but to discipline him.

The Celtics star voiced his displeasure towards crew chief Tyler Ford, who seemed to be at least willing to listen to Brown's protests. Ford then gave Brown a technical when he felt that the Celtics star had crossed a line. But this did not stop Brown. He continued to go at Ford, which then made umpire Suyash Mehta feel as though he had to step in and whistle Brown for another technical, sending him out of the game.

After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla poked fun at the officials, particularly at Ford, for their decision to eject Brown by using a ridiculous high school analogy.

“I just give a ton of credit to my high school principal. He had the balls to throw a student out. He didn't leave it to the hall monitor,” Mazzulla said, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.

Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen's ejection: "I just give a ton of credit to my high school principal. He had the balls to throw a student out. He didn't leave it to the hall monitor." "He was a hell of a principal." https://t.co/ExlyfzyXD1 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 11, 2026

Celtics could not keep up with Spurs' firepower

Without Brown for the final 27 minutes of game time, it was always going to be tough for the Celtics to keep up with the Spurs. Jayson Tatum is not yet up to full speed, which then thrust Derrick White into first-option duties. White, for his troubles, scored 34 to try and get Boston an upset win over his former team.

The difficulty of the schedule continues for the Celtics; their next game, which will be on Thursday at 9:30 PM E.T., will be against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.