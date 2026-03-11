The Boston Celtics lost their go-to guy early against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday after Jaylen Brown was assessed back-to-back technical fouls in the second quarter, leading to his automatic ejection.

Brown was trying to attack the lane when it appeared that he was pushed out of bounds by Stephon Castle. The referees, however, didn't blow the whistle, prompting Brown to complain adamantly.

The Celtics were leading, 51-49, when the 29-year-old Brown was tossed.

Just moments later, he took to X to express his frustration.

“This the s*** I be talking about,” wrote Brown.

He finished with eight points, two rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 15 minutes.

It was an unfortunate development, especially for the fans, who were excited to see the stars of both teams compete. Without Brown, the Celtics were further handicapped, as they were already playing without Payton Pritchard and Nikola Vucevic due to a neck injury and a finger injury, respectively.

The Celtics ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and lost, 125-116. The Spurs notched their ninth straight win at home.

Derrick White had 34 points, five rebounds, and seven assists to lead Boston, while Jayson Tatum added 24 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Victor Wembanyama carried San Antonio with game-highs of 39 points and 11 rebounds on top of three assists and two blocks.

Before the game, Brown declared on his livestream that he is the NBA's best two-way player, although he joked that Wembanyama does not count because “he is an alien.”