The Carolina Panthers moved quickly to stabilize their offensive line Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran tackle Stone Forsythe in free agency. The move provides immediate depth at left tackle while star lineman Ikem Ekwonu continues recovering from a major knee injury suffered during the 2025 postseason.

Forsythe enters his sixth NFL season with experience across multiple offensive line roles. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound tackle entered the league when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the team as a reserve option at both tackle spots. He most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, starting 13 games while filling in for injured left tackle Kolton Miller and handling extended snaps.

For Carolina, the move addresses a major roster concern entering the 2026 offseason. Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during the Panthers’ Wild Card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January. Injuries of that severity typically require nine to twelve months of recovery, meaning the franchise left tackle could miss all of training camp and potentially the early portion of the regular season. Adding Forsythe gives Carolina a veteran bridge option capable of protecting the blindside while Ekwonu works his way back to full strength.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the signing Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, while explaining the timing of the move.

“This signing is noteworthy due to Ikem Ekwonu’s recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon. The Panthers could draft an OT. But Forsythe could be called upon to play early in the year, as well.”

The move gives the Panthers additional flexibility entering the 2026 NFL Draft. While the team could still pursue offensive line help with the 19th overall pick, Forsythe provides Carolina with a veteran option capable of starting early in the season while Ekwonu continues his recovery from injury